Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

B0151?

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2040 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:06:56 am
Was it just because he hates Liverpool, what was his reasoning?
He wants to see if Arsenal have what it takes to not bottle it against City this time seemed to be his supposed reasoning.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2041 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:13:57 pm
Probably, but i thought the same last season, and then they won every game for about 4 months. Theyll get de bruyne back, haaland will find his form again and they have unlimited funds in January.
We cant do anything about the cheats though, at least this season we have beaten them and you got points at their place, other than that we both just need to keep winning.
Last season, they had the World Cup break to regroup though. You would have won it in a normal season with the momentum that you had. I remember Kyle Walker saying something about the work they did duringthe break and how beating us after it in the League Cup gave them belief. Their confidence was shot and they were struggling.

Some of their key players are getting on like Walker and playing so many games will have an impact especially now that teams are not rolling over. I think things will be clearer by the end of January.

City squad depth is poorer and for us, the likes of Salah and Endo won't be available for a month.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2042 on: Today at 12:37:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:39 pm
Last season, they had the World Cup break to regroup though. You would have won it in a normal season with the momentum that you had. I remember Kyle Walker saying something about the work they did duringthe break and how beating us after it in the League Cup gave them belief. Their confidence was shot and they were struggling.

Some of their key players are getting on like Walker and playing so many games will have an impact especially now that teams are not rolling over. I think things will be clearer by the end of January.

City squad depth is poorer and for us, the likes of Salah and Endo won't be available for a month.

Why endo?
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2043 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:13 pm
https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/home.html


Oh, so we ll be losing Tomiyasu

No one to african nations though. Partey and El neny are retired
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2045 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:52 pm

Oh, so we ll be losing Tomiyasu

No one to african nations though. Partey and El neny are retired

Do you mean figuratively, or literally? Or retired from Arsenal, or the national team lol?
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2046 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm
And Spurs will be losing Son.

But by then itll be immaterial anyway.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2047 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:12:31 pm
Do you mean figuratively, or literally? Or retired from Arsenal, or the national team lol?

Retired from Arsenal. Theyll turn out for the national side
BigCDump

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2048 on: Today at 01:47:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:56:39 am
Banned, apparently you cant turn up nude. This country is so uptight.

You've obviously not seen Trent taking corners.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2049 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:47:37 pm
You've obviously not seen Trent taking corners.

Corner taken cheekily
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2050 on: Today at 02:31:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:59:48 am
Leave the jokes to me pal, youre not good at this.

Here's a good one. One of yours too. Postmarked January 28 2023:

I see us beating them at home in the league , I think Haaland outside the box is a liability , reminded me of Benteke yesterday in the second half when we brought on a proper defender. De Bruynes legs are definitely going, still capable of brilliance but can he be the heart beat of a team that can win 15 in a row I have big doubts. If we beat them in the home game and I make us favourites, thats the title over. If we go 11 ahead theyre not coming back. We are in a great position, much better than what most people realise to be honest.

"11 ahead". I hope you cleaned up afterwards ;D
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2051 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm
Oof! Arsenal losing at home to City was the single biggest result that shifted all the momentum I think.
