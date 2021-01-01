« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 92025 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:06:56 am
Was it just because he hates Liverpool, what was his reasoning?
He wants to see if Arsenal have what it takes to not bottle it against City this time seemed to be his supposed reasoning.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:13:57 pm
Probably, but i thought the same last season, and then they won every game for about 4 months. Theyll get de bruyne back, haaland will find his form again and they have unlimited funds in January.
We cant do anything about the cheats though, at least this season we have beaten them and you got points at their place, other than that we both just need to keep winning.
Last season, they had the World Cup break to regroup though. You would have won it in a normal season with the momentum that you had. I remember Kyle Walker saying something about the work they did duringthe break and how beating us after it in the League Cup gave them belief. Their confidence was shot and they were struggling.

Some of their key players are getting on like Walker and playing so many games will have an impact especially now that teams are not rolling over. I think things will be clearer by the end of January.

City squad depth is poorer and for us, the likes of Salah and Endo won't be available for a month.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 12:37:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:39 pm
Last season, they had the World Cup break to regroup though. You would have won it in a normal season with the momentum that you had. I remember Kyle Walker saying something about the work they did duringthe break and how beating us after it in the League Cup gave them belief. Their confidence was shot and they were struggling.

Some of their key players are getting on like Walker and playing so many games will have an impact especially now that teams are not rolling over. I think things will be clearer by the end of January.

City squad depth is poorer and for us, the likes of Salah and Endo won't be available for a month.

Why endo?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:13 pm
https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/home.html


Oh, so we ll be losing Tomiyasu

No one to african nations though. Partey and El neny are retired
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:52 pm

Oh, so we ll be losing Tomiyasu

No one to african nations though. Partey and El neny are retired

Do you mean figuratively, or literally? Or retired from Arsenal, or the national team lol?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
And Spurs will be losing Son.

But by then itll be immaterial anyway.
