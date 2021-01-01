Probably, but i thought the same last season, and then they won every game for about 4 months. Theyll get de bruyne back, haaland will find his form again and they have unlimited funds in January.

We cant do anything about the cheats though, at least this season we have beaten them and you got points at their place, other than that we both just need to keep winning.



Last season, they had the World Cup break to regroup though. You would have won it in a normal season with the momentum that you had. I remember Kyle Walker saying something about the work they did duringthe break and how beating us after it in the League Cup gave them belief. Their confidence was shot and they were struggling.Some of their key players are getting on like Walker and playing so many games will have an impact especially now that teams are not rolling over. I think things will be clearer by the end of January.City squad depth is poorer and for us, the likes of Salah and Endo won't be available for a month.