Liverpools wages would be significantly reduced this season as the wages are highly incentivised and a ton of high earners left in the summer.



Also, bare in mind we are always playing catch up when financials are released. this was from the 21/22 financial year. the figures for 22/23 will be released over the next couple of months for most clubs.I think what it helps to emphasise is it's a lot more complicated then just Net Spend when looking at clubs finances. How can a club have a higher Net Spend? In Arsenal's case it's a few different factors, like the wages being under control, like the owners supporting losses not just looking for profit. Also how you pay for transfers, in our case Arsenal owe quite a lot out in transfer payments still as we spread payments out more if we can.There's no doubt been a level of speculate to accumulate to try & push us on, and so far it's looking ok. We need to do what you did a few years back & drive revenue growth, & the best way to do that is to try and have some level of success. Most of the time though that also means rising costs, so it's just managing that correctly, and i've not got much concerns we are managing things ok in that regard.We aren't exactly known for taking large financial gambles that would jeopardise the club in the future.