It's easy to ridicule clubs for over-celebrating their victories, but you can end up sucking the joy out of the game and ignoring the fact that sometimes a victory which seems unremarkable from the outside can be symbolic and can be a turning point in the development of a team. But then you look at how, both this season and last season, Arsenal seem to celebrate every other win as though they've just won the League. How many times last year did we hear that finding a way to win when not playing well was the sign of champions, and every time they got a last minute winner it meant they were destined to win the League? It all came to nothing, but we're hearing the same things again this season. There's only so many turning points and watershed results you can have.
I know we've probably been guilty of the same thing to some degree at some points in our recent history, but Arsenal are taking it to extremes. Not every result is of huge significance, and the way the players and manager react to these results, they're going to be emotionally exhausted before the end of the season. It all seems a bit...desperate.