Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:08:30 am
Im looking forward to it. Away at a team in top form, Arteta banned from the touchline, and Liverpool likely top by time we play. Proper test.

That's going to be a quandary for the haters. Can they accuse Arteta from bottling it if he's not on the touchline.

Whoose top at Christmas is a fun one to predict.
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:09:28 am
This was about April though. So obviously different.

I do have some sympathy though. Like us in 13/14. Some tables with a few games to made it look like we had an unassailable lead but City had a game or two in hand and the reality was we were only ever one defeat away from it being out of our hands again.

We still had to go to city and anfield , it was at best a 50-50, bookies dont often get it wrong
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:20:16 am
That's going to be a quandary for the haters. Can they accuse Arteta from bottling it if he's not on the touchline.

Whoose top at Christmas is a fun one to predict.

Its either going to be us or you. City have a game postponed because of the world club cup as well, so a chance to open up a really big gap on them if either one of us continues the winning run.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm
This season. Either way we are outperforming our spending, unless we finish below third.
Outperforming how? Factor everything in and he's doing ok at best. Certainly not deserving of the praise he seems to get. Without a trophy since 2019.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:42:36 am
City 6th in net spend , they must have submitted the accounts for equipment purchases by mistake. as if.

"lemme see lemme see, yep "balls pylons targets goals and nets 132m pa" fax this to the Fa please, Brenda"

Hey if we dont win it id rather have arsenal win it than most anyone else. they play attacking football they have exciting young players, they don't seem to cheat financially or with drugs, they have some kind of history and a big fan base. It always used to be a big game with us the underdog for quite a long time but we've been spanking them for so long now its getting almost boring.

however im not that confident they can sustain. they have a lot of pretty good players but not really many great ones. The biggest difference of all is we have Alisson and they have2 number 2's. Sorry nb, its gonna be tough. 
Nah not for me. Would prefer Emery's Villa (though that's extremely unlikely).
It's easy to ridicule clubs for over-celebrating their victories, but you can end up sucking the joy out of the game and ignoring the fact that sometimes a victory which seems unremarkable from the outside can be symbolic and can be a turning point in the development of a team. But then you look at how, both this season and last season, Arsenal seem to celebrate every other win as though they've just won the League. How many times last year did we hear that finding a way to win when not playing well was the sign of champions, and every time they got a last minute winner it meant they were destined to win the League? It all came to nothing, but we're hearing the same things again this season. There's only so many turning points and watershed results you can have.

I know we've probably been guilty of the same thing to some degree at some points in our recent history, but Arsenal are taking it to extremes. Not every result is of huge significance, and the way the players and manager react to these results, they're going to be emotionally exhausted before the end of the season. It all seems a bit...desperate.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 08:51:44 am
Outperforming how? Factor everything in and he's doing ok at best. Certainly not deserving of the praise he seems to get. Without a trophy since 2019.

We are top so should be the highest spenders, otherwise outperforming
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:48:42 am
Liverpools wages would be significantly reduced this season as the wages are highly incentivised and a ton of high earners left in the summer.

Also, bare in mind we are always playing catch up when financials are released. this was from the 21/22 financial year. the figures for 22/23 will be released over the next couple of months for most clubs.

I think what it helps to emphasise is it's a lot more complicated then just Net Spend when looking at clubs finances. How can a club have a higher Net Spend? In Arsenal's case it's a few different factors, like the wages being under control, like the owners supporting losses not just looking for profit. Also how you pay for transfers, in our case Arsenal owe quite a lot out in transfer payments still as we spread payments out more if we can.

There's no doubt been a level of speculate to accumulate to try & push us on, and so far it's looking ok. We need to do what you did a few years back & drive revenue growth, & the best way to do that is to try and have some level of success. Most of the time though that also means rising costs, so it's just managing that correctly, and i've not got much concerns we are managing things ok in that regard.

We aren't exactly known for taking large financial gambles that would jeopardise the club in the future.
I'm sure people on here would find ways to make out Arsenal are as bad as City, but it would be really great if it comes down to just us vs them for the title.

I say that because I just watched a clip of ratboy Neville saying he hopes the run in is between City and Arsenal. From every sensible point of view a title race between two teams that aren't City is better and much needed for the league. Would be a really good year for the league if that happened.
Arsenal were definitely 8 points ahead with no games in hand.

The PL website also confirms it if you take the two tables below into account...

https://www.premierleague.com/matchweek/7849/table

This was before City lost to United and Arsenal beat Spurs (thus the 5 point game became 8...).

https://www.premierleague.com/matchweek/7850/table

This was after the derby games, but City had already closed the gap back to 5 points as they played Spurs midweek whilst Arsenal had no game (thus it was actually Arsenal who had a game in hand).

They were also 7 points ahead prior to any of this, but the gap was closed because they drew to Newcastle.

https://www.premierleague.com/matchweek/7848/table

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:52 am
If we went 8 clear of city with equal games played, id know.


It was around the time you were declaring Arsenal as Champions after every win and just before you started saying "if we beat XXXX then it's all wrapped up".
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:10:42 am
We are top so should be the highest spenders, otherwise outperforming
We've outperformed for years then ;)
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:47:06 am
We've outperformed for years then ;)

Obviously, Klopp is the most over performing manager anywhere in Europe in the last 10 years
I love other fans getting giddy about their chances of winning things before we're even half way through the competition. 

It's ridiculous but it sure beats the depressive pessimism posted about our own teams chances and we get to laugh really loudly when they fail..... again 😂
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:33:07 am
I'm sure people on here would find ways to make out Arsenal are as bad as City, but it would be really great if it comes down to just us vs them for the title.

I say that because I just watched a clip of ratboy Neville saying he hopes the run in is between City and Arsenal. From every sensible point of view a title race between two teams that aren't City is better and much needed for the league. Would be a really good year for the league if that happened.

Was it just because he hates Liverpool, what was his reasoning?
Liverpool and Arsenal haven't been in a title race together since 2013/14. We battered them 5-1 at home and ended their aspirations for winning the league and I think lego head went off injured in that game too, applauded by a classy Kop.

It'll be a really interesting game in a few weeks and should be an exciting one, unless Captain Scarlet makes the entire team dive and fake head injuries and waste time again.
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:06:56 am
Was it just because he hates Liverpool, what was his reasoning?

I just watched it on YouTube and can confirm that he said it's because he's a rat bastard.
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:09:01 am
Liverpool and Arsenal haven't been in a title race together since 2013/14. We battered them 5-1 at home and ended their aspirations for winning the league and I think lego head went off injured in that game too, applauded by a classy Kop.

It'll be a really interesting game in a few weeks and should be an exciting one, unless Captain Scarlet makes the entire team dive and fake head injuries and waste time again.


Our team can have a shot of brandy and a mince pie to keep warm when they have their little break around the 25 minute mark.
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:06:08 am
I love other fans getting giddy about their chances of winning things before we're even half way through the competition. 

It's ridiculous but it sure beats the depressive pessimism posted about our own teams chances and we get to laugh really loudly when they fail..... again 😂
Is it actually ridiculous though? Or is the pessimism from our own fans the more ridiculous of the 2. I think it's the latter personally.

Due to the amount of points they've dropped already, it's pretty much factual to say that City are not on the same level of the team that got ridiculous number of points to beat us. If we don't think we can beat a weaker City to it but Arsenal fans do, fair play to them. I hope by the time we get to January our fans are at that level.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:13:19 am
Is it actually ridiculous though? Or is the pessimism from our own fans the more ridiculous of the 2. I think it's the latter personally.

Due to the amount of points they've dropped already, it's pretty much factual to say that City are not on the same level of the team that got ridiculous number of points to beat us. If we don't think we can beat a weaker City to it but Arsenal fans do, fair play to them. I hope by the time we get to January our fans are at that level.

Fuck man city, enjoy the moment, you could be top of the league tomorrow morning.

Worst case scenario, there are ski resorts open in May.
