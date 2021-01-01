« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm
Were probably overly critical/defensive. Obviously Klopp is far superior.

My question for the Gooners - its all good and Im an upward direction now. But the only cup he won you was four seasons ago in May (I think). How long will the goodwill last? Or how long has he got Tom win another trophy (ideally a League or CL) before the knives sharpen?

Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.
Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal.
At this point of the season, yes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm
Im sure wed have heard if theyd won something by now! Won it in 19/20 didnt they?
That's pretty...... Shit.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.
Don't really follow the amounts clubs have spent in total over the past few years. What is yours like since your last trophy?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Don't really follow the amounts clubs have spent in total over the past few years. What is yours like since your last trophy?

Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.

;D


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.

Dont tell me youre another one of those clubs who live to turn corners?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Top 10:
1) Chelsea: £-673.62m
2) Manchester United: £-608.9m
3) Arsenal: £-552.76m
4) Tottenham: £-436.19m
5) Newcastle: £-416.08m
6) Manchester City: £-314.28m
7) Aston Villa: £-312.8m
8 ) West Ham: £-247.51m
9) Liverpool: £-218.29m
10) Nottingham Forest: £211.79m
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Top 10:
1) Chelsea: £-673.62m
2) Manchester United: £-608.9m
3) Arsenal: £-552.76m
4) Tottenham: £-436.19m
5) Newcastle: £-416.08m
6) Manchester City: £-314.28m
7) Aston Villa: £-312.8m
8 ) West Ham: £-247.51m
9) Liverpool: £-218.29m
10) Nottingham Forest: £211.79m
Yeah I saw similar numbers now under a quick Google search. ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Hard to know whos been the worst pound for pound there. So
Many contenders.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Hard to argue outside of the top two in that list for sure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Top 10:
1) Chelsea: £-673.62m
2) Manchester United: £-608.9m
3) Arsenal: £-552.76m
4) Tottenham: £-436.19m
5) Newcastle: £-416.08m
6) Manchester City: £-314.28m
7) Aston Villa: £-312.8m
8 ) West Ham: £-247.51m
9) Liverpool: £-218.29m
10) Nottingham Forest: £211.79m
Yes, on top of my head, we have had 3 summer transfer windows where we spent 150m each. Several players each time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Top 10:
1) Chelsea: £-673.62m
2) Manchester United: £-608.9m
3) Arsenal: £-552.76m
4) Tottenham: £-436.19m
5) Newcastle: £-416.08m
6) Manchester City: £-314.28m
7) Aston Villa: £-312.8m
8 ) West Ham: ;D £-247.51m
9) Liverpool: £-218.29m
10) Nottingham Forest: £211.79m

Does that include wages? Or are wages not real money. To use net spend, which isnt actual spending because it includes sales, then to leave out wages, makes the whole thing irrelevant.

Imagine using arsenal as an example of too much money spent, the twilight zone. 10 years of selling all our best players to oil states and now we are buying the league, apparently.

Man city in 6th .. Im assuming this doesnt include money paid by other entities on behalf of city.

The entire entire narrative is hilarious , but, top of the league, there to be shot at. No better place to be though.
Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Wages wise your lot will be third highest this season apparently after both Manchester sides.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm
Does that include wages? Or are wages not real money. To use net spend, which isnt actual spending because it includes sales, then to leave out wages, makes the whole thing irrelevant.

Imagine using arsenal as an example of too much money spent, the twilight zone. 10 years of selling all our best players to oil states and now we are buying the league, apparently.

Man city in 6th .. Im assuming this doesnt include money paid by other entities on behalf of city.
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years".  I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs.  I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal) :D

Top 10 wage bills:
1. Manchester United  £200,996,000
2. Manchester City  £192,712,000
3. Arsenal  £155,896,000
4. Liverpool  £134,940,000
5. Chelsea  £128,804,000
6. Aston Villa  £99,840,000
7. Tottenham  £91,000,000
8. West Ham United  £90,480,000
9. Newcastle United  £85,800,000
10. Everton  £74,662,000

Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar.  Arteta has certainly been well backed.

Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!
Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm
Someone will probably correct me but I think at some point we might have got to temporarily 8 points clear, with City having a game in hand, with travelling to the Etihad, Anfield and St James Park on the horizon.

You are right about the 8 points but it was from an even number of games when you won the league on the weekend of 14th/15th January. City lost at Old Trafford on the Saturday and Arsenal won the NLD on the Sunday.
Both teams with 18 games played and Arsenal 47 points and City 39  points.  (Don't tell NorthBank because he's celebrating the 6 points now as being better than anytime last season :) )

Shortly after you went on the 3 game streak without a win - Everton loss, Brentford draw and the City home loss.  City went on top then on GD only but  you had a game in hand. So on 15th Feb it was City P23 Pts 51 and Arsenal P22 Pts 51.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
Wages wise your lot will be third highest this season apparently after both Manchester sides.

This season. Either way we are outperforming our spending, unless we finish below third.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
You are right about the 8 points but it was from an even number of games when you won the league on the weekend of 14th/15th January. City lost at Old Trafford on the Saturday and Arsenal won the NLD on the Sunday.
Both teams with 18 games played and Arsenal 47 points and City 39  points.  (Don't tell NorthBank because he's celebrating the 6 points now as being better than anytime last season :) )

Shortly after you went on the 3 game streak without a win - Everton loss, Brentford draw and the City home loss.  City went on top then on GD only but  you had a game in hand. So on 15th Feb it was City P23 Pts 51 and Arsenal P22 Pts 51.


Surely thats not true, we never went 8 clear with equal games played.

Edit : fuck sake i just checked youre right.

Anyway, last year is done, we done amazingly well, but this year the expectations are totally different.

Edit again: I was right first time, ITS All LIES!!
Today at 12:14:24 am
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:04:11 am
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years".  I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs.  I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal) :D

Top 10 wage bills:
1. Manchester United  £200,996,000
2. Manchester City  £192,712,000
3. Arsenal  £155,896,000
4. Liverpool  £134,940,000
5. Chelsea  £128,804,000
6. Aston Villa  £99,840,000
7. Tottenham  £91,000,000
8. West Ham United  £90,480,000
9. Newcastle United  £85,800,000
10. Everton  £74,662,000

Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar.  Arteta has certainly been well backed.

Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!
Yes, Arsenal's wage bill has increased this season. Last year it was barely crossing 100m.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:04:54 am
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Surely thats not true, we never went 8 clear with equal games played.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:10:28 am
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:54 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.

Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:11:31 am
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:54 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.

This season has gone really quick. 15 games in no time, 18 games last season took an eternity. Thats the biggest difference between this and last. The feeling that after we beat spurs we were at our peak last season and knowing there will be a drop off. While this year after 15 games it feels we have not hit top gear yet and still figuring out who the keeper is, what havertz is, Jesus and martinelli only 2 league goals each. Yet top of the table and won cl group with a game to spare.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:15:52 am
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:15:52 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 12:10:28 am
Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/

If we went 8 clear of city with equal games played, id know.

T
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:21:11 am
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:21:11 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 12:10:28 am
Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/
Haha, fuck knows!

That site shows them having completely different points totals after 18 games compared to the BBC: https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/18/.  Apparently it was only four points between them and we were fifth instead of ninth  ::)
Today at 12:22:42 am
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:23:09 am
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 12:23:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:21:11 am
Haha, fuck knows!

That site shows them having completely different points totals after 18 games compared to the BBC: https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/18/.  Apparently it was only four points between them  ::)

Im going to find a table that has us winning the league last season. Dont care what you all say, my table never lies.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:51:25 am
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 12:51:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:09 am
Im going to find a table that has us winning the league last season. Dont care what you all say, my table never lies.
:scarf

Once it became apparent that we weren't going to be in the title race I was rooting for you.  I'm glad to see you got it over the line!  The CL final was entertaining as well, Lukaku slotting in that sitter near the end and Kyle Walker blasting the decisive penalty into row Z!

If you can dig out a league table where we finished third I'd apprecaite it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:11:57 am
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 01:11:57 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 12:10:28 am
Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/

World football is wrong. Transfermrkt make the same mistake.
Both sites allocate a game week number to each round of fixtures. That weekend was game week 20. However both City and Arsenal played their 18th game that weekend. Game week 7 and game week 12 hadnt been played. One of which was the Arsenal v City game that was played in the 2nd half of the season,
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:42:36 am
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 01:42:36 am »
City 6th in net spend , they must have submitted the accounts for equipment purchases by mistake. as if.

"lemme see lemme see, yep "balls pylons targets goals and nets 132m pa" fax this to the Fa please, Brenda"

Hey if we dont win it id rather have arsenal win it than most anyone else. they play attacking football they have exciting young players, they don't seem to cheat financially or with drugs, they have some kind of history and a big fan base. It always used to be a big game with us the underdog for quite a long time but we've been spanking them for so long now its getting almost boring.

however im not that confident they can sustain. they have a lot of pretty good players but not really many great ones. The biggest difference of all is we have Alisson and they have2 number 2's. Sorry nb, its gonna be tough. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:47:44 am
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 01:47:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:52 am
If we went 8 clear of city with equal games played, id know.

T

My fuzzy memory says you went 8 clear but they had at least 1 game in hand or maybe even 2. It got completely wiped out in a week somewhere along the way.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:50:02 am
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 01:50:02 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:42:36 am
City 6th in net spend , they must have submitted the accounts for equipment purchases by mistake. as if.

"lemme see lemme see, yep "balls pylons targets goals and nets 132m pa" fax this to the Fa please, Brenda"

Hey if we dont win it id rather have arsenal win it than most anyone else. they play attacking football they have exciting young players, they don't seem to cheat financially or with drugs, they have some kind of history and a big fan base. It always used to be a big game with us the underdog for quite a long time but we've been spanking them for so long now its getting almost boring.

however im not that confident they can sustain. they have a lot of pretty good players but not really many great ones. The biggest difference of all is we have Alisson and they have2 number 2's. Sorry nb, its gonna be tough.

City are still favourites, but only 3 teams can win the league and we are two of them. Not sure how city do it though, 6th highest spenders, shoe string budget. Any table that has city 6th in any spending category is not to be taken seriously.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:52:13 am
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 01:52:13 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:47:44 am
My fuzzy memory says you went 8 clear but they had at least 1 game in hand or maybe even 2. It got completely wiped out in a week somewhere along the way.

Yes, which is why our lead now over city is the biggest weve ever had. Also puts to bed any idea that we bottled it, 6 points now feels like nothing, but last seasons 5 point meant we had one hand on the trophy.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:28:12 am
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 03:28:12 am »
Spending numbers can easily be massaged to suit agenda.

Bottom line, in recent seasons Arsenal have spent a pretty penny. Doable, and sustainable, but they have pushed the boat out. It has been a calculated move as they are seeing the returns on the pitch.

Man City are cheats. Chelsea are too, and nothing either of those two clubs do is real.

Man Utd keep spending, and they are getting the worst value for money.

At present we spend less than Arsenal and get the most bang for the buck, so to speak.

But Arsenal havent done anything wrong. They are a good team and have backed the manager, legitimately.

Game on. It is between Man City (still favorites) Arsenal and Liverpool. Liverpool so far are ahead of schedule after slipping well off the pace last season. We are in with a chance though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:56:07 am
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 03:56:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:28:50 pm
Why is this shite on top of the page again?  >:(

The resident Arsenal fans think they stand a chance ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:01:52 am
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 06:01:52 am »
Arsenals biggest test coming this weekend. Id hate to be playing Villa at Villa Park at this moment in time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:03:35 am
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 06:03:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:28:50 pm
Why is this shite on top of the page again?  >:(

We are top of the page say we are top of the page
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:08:30 am
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 06:08:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:01:52 am
Arsenals biggest test coming this weekend. Id hate to be playing Villa at Villa Park at this moment in time.

Im looking forward to it. Away at a team in top form, Arteta banned from the touchline, and Liverpool likely top by time we play. Proper test.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:17:41 am
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 06:17:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years".  I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs.  I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal) :D

Top 10 wage bills:
1. Manchester United  £200,996,000
2. Manchester City  £192,712,000
3. Arsenal  £155,896,000
4. Liverpool  £134,940,000
5. Chelsea  £128,804,000
6. Aston Villa  £99,840,000
7. Tottenham  £91,000,000
8. West Ham United  £90,480,000
9. Newcastle United  £85,800,000
10. Everton  £74,662,000

Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar.  Arteta has certainly been well backed.

Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!

Dont trust these sites for wages cost, they guess what the squad wages cost as there is no official figures just for them. The only official figures that come out are from club accounts and include total wages per club, thats what Swiss Ramble uses in his comparisons.
Ours will have taken a decent jump up this year due to new contracts and Champions League qualification bonuses, but then so will our revenue.

Hopefully the attachment is readable. Swiss Ramble takes these from official financial results. Of course, then its up to you if you believe them (ahem Citys).

Today at 06:30:54 am
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:48:42 am
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 06:48:42 am »
Liverpools wages would be significantly reduced this season as the wages are highly incentivised and a ton of high earners left in the summer.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 07:09:28 am
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 07:09:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:52:13 am
Yes, which is why our lead now over city is the biggest weve ever had. Also puts to bed any idea that we bottled it, 6 points now feels like nothing, but last seasons 5 point meant we had one hand on the trophy.

This was about April though. So obviously different.

I do have some sympathy though. Like us in 13/14. Some tables with a few games to made it look like we had an unassailable lead but City had a game or two in hand and the reality was we were only ever one defeat away from it being out of our hands again.
