Spending numbers can easily be massaged to suit agenda.



Bottom line, in recent seasons Arsenal have spent a pretty penny. Doable, and sustainable, but they have pushed the boat out. It has been a calculated move as they are seeing the returns on the pitch.



Man City are cheats. Chelsea are too, and nothing either of those two clubs do is real.



Man Utd keep spending, and they are getting the worst value for money.



At present we spend less than Arsenal and get the most bang for the buck, so to speak.



But Arsenal havent done anything wrong. They are a good team and have backed the manager, legitimately.



Game on. It is between Man City (still favorites) Arsenal and Liverpool. Liverpool so far are ahead of schedule after slipping well off the pace last season. We are in with a chance though.