Does that include wages? Or are wages not real money. To use net spend, which isnt actual spending because it includes sales, then to leave out wages, makes the whole thing irrelevant.
Imagine using arsenal as an example of too much money spent, the twilight zone. 10 years of selling all our best players to oil states and now we are buying the league, apparently.
Man city in 6th
.. Im assuming this doesnt include money paid by other entities on behalf of city.
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years"
. I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs. I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal
)
Top 10 wage bills:
1. Manchester United £200,996,000
2. Manchester City £192,712,000
3. Arsenal £155,896,000
4. Liverpool £134,940,000
5. Chelsea £128,804,000
6. Aston Villa £99,840,000
7. Tottenham £91,000,000
8. West Ham United £90,480,000
9. Newcastle United £85,800,000
10. Everton £74,662,000
Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar. Arteta has certainly been well backed.
Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!