Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 90920 times)

Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm
Were probably overly critical/defensive. Obviously Klopp is far superior.

My question for the Gooners - its all good and Im an upward direction now. But the only cup he won you was four seasons ago in May (I think). How long will the goodwill last? Or how long has he got Tom win another trophy (ideally a League or CL) before the knives sharpen?

Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm by The North Bank »
Offline zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal.
At this point of the season, yes.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm
Im sure wed have heard if theyd won something by now! Won it in 19/20 didnt they?
That's pretty...... Shit.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.
Don't really follow the amounts clubs have spent in total over the past few years. What is yours like since your last trophy?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Don't really follow the amounts clubs have spent in total over the past few years. What is yours like since your last trophy?

Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.

;D


Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Think hes ok as long as were top of the league.

Couple of years ago, the idea that there will be another team in this league competing with city and Liverpool was laughable, now seeing us at the top of the league is becoming pretty normal. Plenty have spent far more than us and got nowhere near. We didnt get to cl 6 years in a row now people are asking when should Arteta be sacked if we dont win it.
Its slightly mental.

The way we are going, the next trophy feels like its just round the corner.

Dont tell me youre another one of those clubs who live to turn corners?
Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Top 10:
1) Chelsea: £-673.62m
2) Manchester United: £-608.9m
3) Arsenal: £-552.76m
4) Tottenham: £-436.19m
5) Newcastle: £-416.08m
6) Manchester City: £-314.28m
7) Aston Villa: £-312.8m
8 ) West Ham: £-247.51m
9) Liverpool: £-218.29m
10) Nottingham Forest: £211.79m
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Yeah I saw similar numbers now under a quick Google search. ;D
Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Hard to know whos been the worst pound for pound there. So
Many contenders.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Hard to argue outside of the top two in that list for sure.
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Yes, on top of my head, we have had 3 summer transfer windows where we spent 150m each. Several players each time.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm
Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years according to this 365 article: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city

Does that include wages? Or are wages not real money. To use net spend, which isnt actual spending because it includes sales, then to leave out wages, makes the whole thing irrelevant.

Imagine using arsenal as an example of too much money spent, the twilight zone. 10 years of selling all our best players to oil states and now we are buying the league, apparently.

Man city in 6th .. Im assuming this doesnt include money paid by other entities on behalf of city.

The entire entire narrative is hilarious , but, top of the league, there to be shot at. No better place to be though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm by The North Bank »
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Dont know, but im certain that in both fees and wages we are not top 3, in the football we are.
Wages wise your lot will be third highest this season apparently after both Manchester sides.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm
Does that include wages? Or are wages not real money. To use net spend, which isnt actual spending because it includes sales, then to leave out wages, makes the whole thing irrelevant.

Imagine using arsenal as an example of too much money spent, the twilight zone. 10 years of selling all our best players to oil states and now we are buying the league, apparently.

Man city in 6th .. Im assuming this doesnt include money paid by other entities on behalf of city.
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years".  I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs.  I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal) :D

Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar.  Arteta has certainly been well backed.

Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm by thaddeus »
Online Achilles Heel

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm
Someone will probably correct me but I think at some point we might have got to temporarily 8 points clear, with City having a game in hand, with travelling to the Etihad, Anfield and St James Park on the horizon.

You are right about the 8 points but it was from an even number of games when you won the league on the weekend of 14th/15th January. City lost at Old Trafford on the Saturday and Arsenal won the NLD on the Sunday.
Both teams with 18 games played and Arsenal 47 points and City 39  points.  (Don't tell NorthBank because he's celebrating the 6 points now as being better than anytime last season :) )

Shortly after you went on the 3 game streak without a win - Everton loss, Brentford draw and the City home loss.  City went on top then on GD only but  you had a game in hand. So on 15th Feb it was City P23 Pts 51 and Arsenal P22 Pts 51.

Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
Wages wise your lot will be third highest this season apparently after both Manchester sides.

This season. Either way we are outperforming our spending, unless we finish below third.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
You are right about the 8 points but it was from an even number of games when you won the league on the weekend of 14th/15th January. City lost at Old Trafford on the Saturday and Arsenal won the NLD on the Sunday.
Both teams with 18 games played and Arsenal 47 points and City 39  points.  (Don't tell NorthBank because he's celebrating the 6 points now as being better than anytime last season :) )

Shortly after you went on the 3 game streak without a win - Everton loss, Brentford draw and the City home loss.  City went on top then on GD only but  you had a game in hand. So on 15th Feb it was City P23 Pts 51 and Arsenal P22 Pts 51.


Surely thats not true, we never went 8 clear with equal games played.

Edit : fuck sake i just checked youre right.

Anyway, last year is done, we done amazingly well, but this year the expectations are totally different.

Edit again: I was right first time, ITS All LIES!!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:24 am by The North Bank »
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
To quote myself: "Apparently you are third purely on net spend in the past five years".  I'm sure others on here are able to use web searches but I'll do my bit and let you know that Arsenal are apparently also third on total wages, behind the Manchester clubs.  I don't know the veracity of the figures, they're just the top results that came back from a well known search engine (https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-2023-24-man-utd-liverpool-arsenal) :D

Man City definitely moved the bar on what contending for trophies costs but I don't think it's unfair to say that in the past five years Arsenal's owners have tried to reach that bar.  Arteta has certainly been well backed.

Damn those Glazers though, when will they put their hands in their pockets and show some support to their managers?!
Yes, Arsenal's wage bill has increased this season. Last year it was barely crossing 100m.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Surely thats not true, we never went 8 clear with equal games played.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.
Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:54 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.

Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:04:54 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64201166 shows the league table at the end of the day.  It was eight points with both teams having played 18 games.  20 games still to go though so it wasn't exactly a Spurs implosion.

This season has gone really quick. 15 games in no time, 18 games last season took an eternity. Thats the biggest difference between this and last. The feeling that after we beat spurs we were at our peak last season and knowing there will be a drop off. While this year after 15 games it feels we have not hit top gear yet and still figuring out who the keeper is, what havertz is, Jesus and martinelli only 2 league goals each. Yet top of the table and won cl group with a game to spare.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:15:52 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 12:10:28 am
Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/

If we went 8 clear of city with equal games played, id know.

Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:21:11 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 12:10:28 am
Thats really weird because I went searching for a table from that weekend too and it shows the gap as 5 points. And both played 20 rather than 18.

Did anyone actually bother to tally up the points last season? It is a bit weird that City still played Burnley and Watford twice apiece when they were both in the Championship.

https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/20/
Haha, fuck knows!

That site shows them having completely different points totals after 18 games compared to the BBC: https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/18/.  Apparently it was only four points between them and we were fifth instead of ninth  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:42 am by thaddeus »
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 12:23:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:21:11 am
Haha, fuck knows!

That site shows them having completely different points totals after 18 games compared to the BBC: https://www.worldfootball.net/schedule/eng-premier-league-2022-2023-spieltag/18/.  Apparently it was only four points between them  ::)

Im going to find a table that has us winning the league last season. Dont care what you all say, my table never lies.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 12:51:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:09 am
Im going to find a table that has us winning the league last season. Dont care what you all say, my table never lies.
:scarf

Once it became apparent that we weren't going to be in the title race I was rooting for you.  I'm glad to see you got it over the line!  The CL final was entertaining as well, Lukaku slotting in that sitter near the end and Kyle Walker blasting the decisive penalty into row Z!

If you can dig out a league table where we finished third I'd apprecaite it.
