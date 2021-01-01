Someone will probably correct me but I think at some point we might have got to temporarily 8 points clear, with City having a game in hand, with travelling to the Etihad, Anfield and St James Park on the horizon.



You are right about the 8 points but it was from an even number of games when you won the league on the weekend of 14th/15th January. City lost at Old Trafford on the Saturday and Arsenal won the NLD on the Sunday.Both teams with 18 games played and Arsenal 47 points and City 39 points. (Don't tell NorthBank because he's celebrating the 6 points now as being better than anytime last seasonShortly after you went on the 3 game streak without a win - Everton loss, Brentford draw and the City home loss. City went on top then on GD only but you had a game in hand. So on 15th Feb it was City P23 Pts 51 and Arsenal P22 Pts 51.