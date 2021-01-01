what is the recruitment policy over there? serious question not taking the piss, because you've done well. Is it Arteta driving it, or is there a guru in there somewhere, or data driven collaboration like here, or some combination of all of it?
Arteta IS a loon, hes always been a loon even as a player, but he was a very good player as much as it pains me to admit it. In all honesty i dont really know if your progress is driven by him or simply the player recruitment. He was terrible at first and seems to improve as his players do, leading me to suspect that hes basically kinda average to not bad and slowly improving. Its possible im underselling him but its a certainty your overselling him atm If hes been driving the recruitment then i'll bump him well up in my estimation.
but its mostly saka you guys got any interest in selling him in January? Mo's going to AFCON
Look through the team, i don't think we are doing some magic scouting or that. Raya, Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko, Rice, Havertz, Jesus, Trossard, all players signed from the Premier League. Inherited Saliba, Saka & Martinelli. Mixed signings from continent from the good in Odegaard, Gabriel & Tomiyasu to the not so good in Vieira & Sambi.
I know some on here don't rate him, but context is also needed. He's in his first job, taking over a club that was basically lost & directionless, and he's having to take on & compete with the best managers in the world in Klopp & Pep, & also go up against guys like Mourinho, Tuchel, Conte in the past, & the likes of Poch, Ten Hag & Emery now, all much more experienced, all much more successful.
I think considering where we were, & considering who we've been up against, he's doing well.