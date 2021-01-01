« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Reply #1920
Today at 12:36:30 pm
Arteta's a complete loon straight out of the pep camp. Literally.

He does have a good eye for a player (if its him and not the recruitment team) probably because he was one, and they have splashed the cash for him big time. Like 500 million pounds big time. rice odegaard  jesus white gabriel saliba etc etc. But mostly its Saka. Its not arteta that transformed the team its the players they brought in and the natural growth of some of the ones they already had. Martinelli etc.

He's not bad and he's learning but backing him as a great or a great to be only months before and after the regularly scheduled bottle job is a tad premature perhaps. Because mostly its Saka.
Reply #1921
Today at 12:52:45 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:32:48 pm
23rd is too far away to think about, i'm more concerned about Villa this weekend!

You might lose at Aston Villa, or get a draw, but it will be a close game. The real trashing will be at Anfield ...
Reply #1922
Today at 01:34:04 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:36:30 pm
Arteta's a complete loon straight out of the pep camp. Literally.

He does have a good eye for a player (if its him and not the recruitment team) probably because he was one, and they have splashed the cash for him big time. Like 500 million pounds big time. rice odegaard  jesus white gabriel saliba etc etc. But mostly its Saka. Its not arteta that transformed the team its the players they brought in and the natural growth of some of the ones they already had. Martinelli etc.

He's not bad and he's learning but backing him as a great or a great to be only months before and after the regularly scheduled bottle job is a tad premature perhaps. Because mostly its Saka.

Every manager needs good players.
Reply #1923
Today at 02:06:00 pm
Thats a massive game for them on the weekend. 5.30 Saturday kick off in front of 40,000 well watered Brummies and a team thats won 14 on the trot. Villa Park will likely be rocking.
Reply #1924
Today at 02:18:47 pm
All this talk of a title for Arsenal is premature. they're not just up against a confected non-entity like City now. They have to square up against, and try to better, a traditional, multi-trophy-without-cheating, multi-league conquering, not to mention old school European Cup winning, English footballing giant who play in a grand old stadium, still inhabited and energised by the ghosts of its glorious past.

But enough about Villa, they also face the challenge from Liverpool
Reply #1925
Today at 02:20:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:34:04 pm
Every manager needs good players.

what is the recruitment policy over there? serious question not taking the piss, because you've done well. Is it Arteta driving it, or is there a guru in there somewhere, or data driven collaboration like here, or some combination of all of it?

Arteta IS a loon, hes always been a loon even as a player,  but he was a very good player as much as it pains me to admit it. In all honesty i dont really know if your progress is driven by him or simply the player recruitment. He was terrible at first and seems to improve as his players do, leading me to suspect that hes basically kinda average to not bad and slowly improving. Its possible im underselling him but its a certainty your overselling him atm  ;D If hes been driving the recruitment then i'll bump him well up in my estimation.

but its mostly saka  :lmao you guys got any interest in selling him in January? Mo's going to AFCON
Reply #1926
Today at 03:02:06 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:50:47 am
If Arteta wins Champs league this year he'll be matching Klopp?  Having spent far, far more at the same stage.

But Arteta got closer to the title than Klopp did by the same stage, although fell short.
Let's not pretend Klopp is operating on a shoe string nor, had a better squad to start with.
I'm not suggesting Arteta is amazing, but for his first gig he's doing pretty well!
Reply #1927
Today at 03:14:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:02:06 pm
But Arteta got closer to the title than Klopp did by the same stage, although fell short.

But Klopp would never head spread panic among his players in that position. They were so far ahead and Arteta somehow persuaded them to drink the Kool-Aid.
Reply #1928
Today at 03:28:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:02:06 pm
But Arteta got closer to the title than Klopp did by the same stage, although fell short.
Let's not pretend Klopp is operating on a shoe string nor, had a better squad to start with.
I'm not suggesting Arteta is amazing, but for his first gig he's doing pretty well!

Context to that, Guardiola and the players he had were far better than this or last years team even with the treble they won. Not only that but they werent going on 3 years in a row (or 4 years like now) trying to win the league, they were fresher in that regard.
Reply #1929
Today at 03:41:16 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:50:47 am
If Arteta wins Champs league this year he'll be matching Klopp?  Having spent far, far more at the same stage.
Did not have a Coutinho to sell. COVID also changed a few things and it wasn't really a good selling market for English clubs as non-English clubs were cash-strapped.

Klopp replaced the entire team and primarily signed players in that 30m price bracket (Mane, Salah, Fabinho, Ox, Keita etc) and I am not even talking about van Dijk and Alisson here. If we look at transfer market inflation 30m is a larger number today and Arteta also targets players in the same bracket generally.

Then of course, we all love to sell players to sportswashers for good money, don't we? ;D Even better when they are deadwood or depreciating assets. A bit fair to say Wenger started this trend, but those players he sold back in the day were not deadwood.
Reply #1930
Today at 03:47:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:02:06 pm
But Arteta got closer to the title than Klopp did by the same stage, although fell short.
Let's not pretend Klopp is operating on a shoe string nor, had a better squad to start with.
I'm not suggesting Arteta is amazing, but for his first gig he's doing pretty well!

What's the old saying about horseshoes and hand grenades? But if we're going to put value into getting close, I missed the part where Arteta nearly won the Europa League and the Champions League in his first try with the club- with a starting XI that included Lovren, Benteke, and 35yr old Kolo Touré.
Reply #1931
Today at 03:54:21 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:47:36 pm
What's the old saying about horseshoes and hand grenades? But if we're going to put value into getting close, I missed the part where Arteta nearly won the Europa League and the Champions League in his first try with the club- with a starting XI that included Lovren, Benteke, and 35yr old Kolo Touré.
They are still Cup competitions.

He did win the FA Cup, however. You can look at the team Arsenal had.
Reply #1932
Today at 03:58:35 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:41:16 pm
Did not have a Coutinho to sell. COVID also changed a few things and it wasn't really a good selling market for English clubs as non-English clubs were cash-strapped.

Klopp replaced the entire team and primarily signed players in that 30m price bracket (Mane, Salah, Fabinho, Ox, Keita etc) and I am not even talking about van Dijk and Alisson here. If we look at transfer market inflation 30m is a larger number today and Arteta also targets players in the same bracket generally.

Then of course, we all love to sell players to sportswashers for good money, don't we? ;D Even better when they are deadwood or depreciating assets. A bit fair to say Wenger started this trend, but those players he sold back in the day were not deadwood.

Except for Rice, Havertz, Jesus, White and Partey.  ;) And you made no money on Pépé, after the club paid nearly £70m for him. (While that wasn't Arteta's fault, it was bad business.)
Reply #1933
Today at 03:59:39 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:20:34 pm
what is the recruitment policy over there? serious question not taking the piss, because you've done well. Is it Arteta driving it, or is there a guru in there somewhere, or data driven collaboration like here, or some combination of all of it?

Arteta IS a loon, hes always been a loon even as a player,  but he was a very good player as much as it pains me to admit it. In all honesty i dont really know if your progress is driven by him or simply the player recruitment. He was terrible at first and seems to improve as his players do, leading me to suspect that hes basically kinda average to not bad and slowly improving. Its possible im underselling him but its a certainty your overselling him atm  ;D If hes been driving the recruitment then i'll bump him well up in my estimation.

but its mostly saka  :lmao you guys got any interest in selling him in January? Mo's going to AFCON

Look through the team, i don't think we are doing some magic scouting or that. Raya, Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko, Rice, Havertz, Jesus, Trossard, all players signed from the Premier League. Inherited Saliba, Saka & Martinelli. Mixed signings from continent from the good in Odegaard, Gabriel & Tomiyasu to the not so good in Vieira & Sambi.

I know some on here don't rate him, but context is also needed. He's in his first job, taking over a club that was basically lost & directionless, and he's having to take on & compete with the best managers in the world in Klopp & Pep, & also go up against guys like Mourinho, Tuchel, Conte in the past, & the likes of Poch, Ten Hag & Emery now, all much more experienced, all much more successful.

I think considering where we were, & considering who we've been up against, he's doing well.
