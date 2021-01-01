« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1880 on: Today at 02:58:34 am
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 01:03:07 am
Mate, you're right just as your fellow Arsenal mate is.

My point was just that I'd rather play those big 6 at home instead of away, because no one can deny it's easier to play those matches at home and not away.

I'm not trying to put any credit away from Arsenal, I think it's just an advantage for us to still have to play these games at home rather than away you know.

It's early doors, we'll see how the season goes. And if it's between you and City instead of us, I'd rather have you winning it.

But if it's between Arsenal and Liverpool, of course I want us to win it. And that's why I've wanted to point out that I think our fixtures 've been harder compared to yours (only talking about away games).

Cheers lad.

You are right in that weve got some massive away games to come, 2 in the next 3 are at Villa and Liverpool, acid tests there. Very exciting.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1881 on: Today at 03:08:03 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:12:45 am
Arteta is 15 years younger than Klopp. Arteta and Xabi Alonso are easily the two best young managers in the world. I rate Arteta higher than Xavi, and yeah, Arteta is probably the closest to thing to a Pep disciple. There were strong rumours Arteta was being groomed to replace Pep in the long-term future, however thats a dead-end possibility now. Arteta will want to carve out his own legacy at a club he has an affinity for.

People like to say 'whats he won', well like I said he is 41 years old. Name a manager who had a trophy cabinet full at such a young age. But Arteta does learn, he has changed our style of play this year for the better, with the purpose of being able to go the distance. He took the job when we were in 11th place and going nowhere fast. He has transformed everything at the club in a relatively short space of time.

I will back Arteta against Pep and Klopp.

Halaluja praise the lord! Set me free, amen brother!

I approve of this message 
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1882 on: Today at 03:13:05 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:53:15 am
Arsenal are coming off the back of the back of pushing City close last season, now entering the 'just got pipped by City, team is peaking, need to win it this season' phase...

We are just at the beginning of KloppLiverpool 2.0...

Jurgen has only just started building his second great side, whereas Arsenal are at their peak. If anyone beats City to the title therefore, it SHOULD be Arsenal...

But I think Klopp's experience in title races, been there, done it, got the T-shirt 3 times, will make a big difference. Arteta so far looks like a bottler in title races.

Saka 22, Saliba 22, Odegaard 24, Rice 24 - peaked

Salah 31 - Van dijk 32 - Allison 31 - start of a new build.

Basically the numbers dont back you up.
coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1883 on: Today at 03:40:00 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:12:45 am
Arteta is 15 years younger than Klopp. Arteta and Xabi Alonso are easily the two best young managers in the world. I rate Arteta higher than Xavi, and yeah, Arteta is probably the closest to thing to a Pep disciple. There were strong rumours Arteta was being groomed to replace Pep in the long-term future, however thats a dead-end possibility now. Arteta will want to carve out his own legacy at a club he has an affinity for.

People like to say 'whats he won', well like I said he is 41 years old. Name a manager who had a trophy cabinet full at such a young age. But Arteta does learn, he has changed our style of play this year for the better, with the purpose of being able to go the distance. He took the job when we were in 11th place and going nowhere fast. He has transformed everything at the club in a relatively short space of time.

I will back Arteta against Pep and Klopp.


As much as we all despise Pep, he won 14 tropies by the time he was 41, 2 of them were Champions League, 3 of them were La Liga.

Other managers who won multiple trophies by/before age 41-

Jose Mourinho- League champions (Porto x2, Chelsea x2), UEFA winner, Champions League winner, Carling Cup winner.

Alex Ferguson won multiple trophies with Aberdeen, including the Cup Winners Cup, and were the only Scottish club not named 'Rangers' or 'Celtic' to win trophies at that time.

Diego Simeone- Argentine Primera Division (x2). Europa.

Giovanni Trapattoni- Serie A champions (x3), UEFA winner, Coppa Italia winner.

And while the age comparison doesn't quite match, if you look at the first 4 years of Arteta at Arsenal and Klopp at Dortmund, Klopp won the German Supercup once and the Bundesliga twice.

Back your manager, of course. I wouldn't expect less. But let's not pretend his age is a hindrance to him winning trophies. Other managers have done better with less.

[Edited for clarity. Original post made it sound like Klopp won the German Supercup twice.]
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:46 am by coolbyrne »
coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1884 on: Today at 03:48:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:13:05 am
Saka 22, Saliba 22, Odegaard 24, Rice 24 - peaked

Salah 31 - Van dijk 32 - Allison 31 - start of a new build.

Basically the numbers dont back you up.

I don't agree that those Arsenal players have peaked, but I also don't think the players you carefully cherry-picked are seriously considered to be part of the new rebuild. (Though as a keeper, Alisson is most likely to be part of it.) We're obviously talking about MacAllister (24) and Szobszlai (23), Gravenberch (21) and Nunez (24).
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1885 on: Today at 04:10:43 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:48:43 am
I don't agree that those Arsenal players have peaked, but I also don't think the players you carefully cherry-picked are seriously considered to be part of the new rebuild. (Though as a keeper, Alisson is most likely to be part of it.) We're obviously talking about MacAllister (24) and Szobszlai (23), Gravenberch (21) and Nunez (24).

Theyre your 3 most important players. Its not a new team while thats the case. Youve got a new midfield and so have we, but the main players are still the ones that conquered everything, so if anything it should be liverpool winning it, while you still have all that proven quality and experience in the team.
Can you imagine a Liverpool team without allison van dijk and salah..Not sure how you can replace such players.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:46 am by The North Bank »
QC

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1886 on: Today at 04:20:15 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:10:43 am
Theyre your 3 most important players. Its not a new team while thats the case.
Can you imagine a Liverpool team without allison van dijk and salah..

This isnt a credible position at all.

Those are 3 key remaining players from a previous winning squad. The entirety of the midfield is new, the entirety of the attack (save for Sala)  is new. The defence is still under construction.

Its very apparent from the summer transfer windows where the squads are. Arsenal were focusing on singular select positions, we were trying to buy an entire midfield.

The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1887 on: Today at 04:37:16 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:20:15 am
This isnt a credible position at all.

Those are 3 key remaining players from a previous winning squad. The entirety of the midfield is new, the entirety of the attack (save for Sala)  is new. The defence is still under construction.

Its very apparent from the summer transfer windows where the squads are. Arsenal were focusing on singular select positions, we were trying to buy an entire midfield.

Think the original post was that this liverpool team is one for the future while arsenal are for the now and have limited time, when its actually the opposite.
3 of the best players in the world the wrong side of 30. The time to win is now while theyre still performing at the highest level.

Our over 30s are Partey Jorginho and El Neny. Id get rid of all 3 in January. They dont contribute.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:53 am by The North Bank »
kj999

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1888 on: Today at 04:50:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:37:16 am
Think the original post was that this liverpool team is one for the future while arsenal are for the now and have limited time, when its actually the opposite.
3 of the best players in the world the wrong side of 30. The time to win is now while theyre still performing at the highest level.

Our over 30s are Partey Jorginho and El Neny. Id get rid of all 3 in January. They dont contribute.

Nope. That wasn't at all what i said. You have just read it with your Arsenal agenda specs on. Re-read what I said.

Also 'its actually the opposite' - is it fuck.

We have some players from the previous great side that are nearing their declining years, but that's how you build great title winning sides - that mix of experience and players coming through nearing their peak. Getting a rod on coz Arsenal only have '3 players over 30 and they don't contribute' is naive in the extreme - if you have ZERO over 30s in your first team squad, I fear you have no experience/mettle and will probably fold like a pack of card in the run-in.

Like you did last year.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1889 on: Today at 05:06:39 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:40:00 am
And while the age comparison doesn't quite match, if you look at the first 4 years of Arteta at Arsenal and Klopp at Dortmund, Klopp won the German Supercup once and the Bundesliga twice.
