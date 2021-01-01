Arteta is 15 years younger than Klopp. Arteta and Xabi Alonso are easily the two best young managers in the world. I rate Arteta higher than Xavi, and yeah, Arteta is probably the closest to thing to a Pep disciple. There were strong rumours Arteta was being groomed to replace Pep in the long-term future, however thats a dead-end possibility now. Arteta will want to carve out his own legacy at a club he has an affinity for.



People like to say 'whats he won', well like I said he is 41 years old. Name a manager who had a trophy cabinet full at such a young age. But Arteta does learn, he has changed our style of play this year for the better, with the purpose of being able to go the distance. He took the job when we were in 11th place and going nowhere fast. He has transformed everything at the club in a relatively short space of time.



I will back Arteta against Pep and Klopp.



As much as we all despise Pep, he won 14 tropies by the time he was 41, 2 of them were Champions League, 3 of them were La Liga.Other managers who won multiple trophies by/before age 41-Jose Mourinho- League champions (Porto x2, Chelsea x2), UEFA winner, Champions League winner, Carling Cup winner.Alex Ferguson won multiple trophies with Aberdeen, including the Cup Winners Cup, and were the only Scottish club not named 'Rangers' or 'Celtic' to win trophies at that time.Diego Simeone- Argentine Primera Division (x2). Europa.Giovanni Trapattoni- Serie A champions (x3), UEFA winner, Coppa Italia winner.And while the age comparison doesn't quite match, if you look at the first 4 years of Arteta at Arsenal and Klopp at Dortmund, Klopp won the German Supercup once and the Bundesliga twice.Back your manager, of course. I wouldn't expect less. But let's not pretend his age is a hindrance to him winning trophies. Other managers have done better with less.[Edited for clarity. Original post made it sound like Klopp won the German Supercup twice.]