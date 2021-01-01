« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:31:45 am
The North Bank:
Agreed, Im warming to Havertz though, even showed a bit of fight recently.

Whats going wrong for Viera? Everything I had seen of him pre arsenal was class but he seems to be struggling for you? Is it physicality as hes not the biggest or more than that?
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:43:49 am
RyanBabel19:
Right now they appearr to be doing both though which IS what title winners do. Obviously theres plenty of time for that to change but for the time being theyre doing what they need to. It remains to be seen how they fare in the other big clashes and whether they can maintain these late winners. Id agree with the line of thinking that it will get harder and harder to keep doing this as the season progresses as the late winners isnt sustainable, its great when you can do it but it isnt a strategy as such.

They have a bit of added steel but I do think they look a bit more blunt in attack this season and a lot of emphasis is being put on Rice but what happens if he is out for a period of even a few weeks? Who anchors that midfield even half as effectively in his abscence?

Wed be fucked without Rice, luckily his injury record is incredible. Only Partey can replace him, but he only plays for the national team.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:46:30 am
RyanBabel19:
Whats going wrong for Viera? Everything I had seen of him pre arsenal was class but he seems to be struggling for you? Is it physicality as hes not the biggest or more than that?

Got a red against Burnley and was banned last 3 games. Has been decent at times, hes closer to the team than Smith Rowe who is really struggling.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:46:53 am
The North Bank:
Signed from Spezia in Serie A. Cost near 30m I think. Was meant to be a ball playing centre back that played in defensive midfield at times. I havent seen anything to suggest hed be any good. Played at left back yesterday, probably part rotation and part to deal with Lutons high balls. We ended up missing Zinchenkos midfield control and not gaining anything defensively so it didnt really work.

Think it was just over £20M including add ons. Think he was always seen as a bit of a work in progress type player when he signed. Done ok most games when asked to stand in, he did struggle last night though being played out of position, but he done ok there in the past.

RyanBabel19:
Right now they appearr to be doing both though which IS what title winners do. Obviously theres plenty of time for that to change but for the time being theyre doing what they need to. It remains to be seen how they fare in the other big clashes and whether they can maintain these late winners. Id agree with the line of thinking that it will get harder and harder to keep doing this as the season progresses as the late winners isnt sustainable, its great when you can do it but it isnt a strategy as such.

They have a bit of added steel but I do think they look a bit more blunt in attack this season and a lot of emphasis is being put on Rice but what happens if he is out for a period of even a few weeks? Who anchors that midfield even half as effectively in his abscence?

We probably need to get Thomas Partey fit or sold & replaced is the best answer i think.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:47:31 am
The North Bank:
Wed be fucked without Rice, luckily his injury record is incredible. Only Partey can replace him, but he only plays for the national team.

In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:50:23 am
RyanBabel19:
In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured

Could be worse, Rice couldve signed for Man city.
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
RyanBabel19:
In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured

We are fortunate that the only time teams seem to get to test us without Salah is when he's at Afcon.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:02:40 am
The North Bank:
Got a red against Burnley and was banned last 3 games. Has been decent at times, hes closer to the team than Smith Rowe who is really struggling.

Fair play. Suprised to see Smith Rowe pretty much disappear, looked such a talented player, shame really
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
RyanBabel19:
Fair play. Suprised to see Smith Rowe pretty much disappear, looked such a talented player, shame really

Yeah, was going to ask about that. Back end of last season, he was playing really well. What's happened?
Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:31:55 pm
Watched them last night and I couldn't tell who was top of the league and who was near to the bottom.
That keeper is worse than Onana and that takes some doing.
Imagine getting a keeper on loan who is worse than the clown he's replacing.

This will cost them as you could see the uncertainty running right through the whole team.
Popcorn at the ready again.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm
Terry's Chocolate Orange:
Watched them last night and I couldn't tell who was top of the league and who was near to the bottom.

To be fair, we really struggled at Luton too and were lucky to get a draw out of it.
Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:35:47 pm
tubby:
To be fair, we really struggled at Luton too and were lucky to get a draw out of it.
Indeed.
One of those games when we never turned up until the very end.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:37:29 pm
Terry's Chocolate Orange:
Indeed.
One of those games when we never turned up until the very end.


Yeah I think it's just one of those grounds where if they're on it, they'll trouble even the best teams.
Libertine

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm
tubby:
He said he's got two number 1s now.  But then dropped Ramsdale and played Raya in every game.

Wanted two number 1s. Ended up with two number 2s.

Ramsdale isn't an elite keeper of course and understandable they might want to upgrade at some point. But if you're going to do it, do it properly FFS.
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:51:49 pm
Libertine:
Wanted two number 1s. Ended up with two number 2s.

Ramsdale isn't an elite keeper of course and understandable they might want to upgrade at some point. But if you're going to do it, do it properly FFS.

How many elite keepers are there out there to 'get'?
Kopenhagen

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 03:14:59 pm
Most errors leading to goals in the league.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
Kopenhagen:
Most errors leading to goals in the league.

And yet the best defence in the league, weve kept clean sheets in 4 of our 7 away games. Conceded just 3 away before yesterday, it was the first time we looked shaky. Obviously Raya had a mare but i have to give some credit to luton (other than hacking us down at every chance and having var on their side), the second goal was some leap by their player, looked like he rose above the cross bar.
MD1990

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:10:30 pm
The North Bank:
And yet the best defence in the league, weve kept clean sheets in 4 of our 7 away games. Conceded just 3 away before yesterday, it was the first time we looked shaky. Obviously Raya had a mare but i have to give some credit to luton (other than hacking us down at every chance and having var on their side), the second goal was some leap by their player, looked like he rose above the cross bar.
Not played many top sides away from home though bar Newcastle & Chelsea which you got 1 point.

Have Liverpool,Man Utd,Spurs,City,Villa,Brighton & West Ham all away from home. Arsenal barely played anyone in the top half away from home
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm
From what I saw of Raya at Brentford, he was supposed to be better at claiming crosses / catching in general. But he hasn't been so at Arsenal.

Conceding a goal like Barkley's goal yesterday is something Ramsdale has done several times. Not at the same angle may be, but low shots close to the body in general. Sometimes due to a poor starting position.

Ultimately, this has been more or less a sidegrade where Raya has better distribution, that's all.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:26:53 pm
MD1990:
Not played many top sides away from home though bar Newcastle & Chelsea which you got 1 point.

Have Liverpool,Man Utd,Spurs,City,Villa,Brighton & West Ham all away from home. Arsenal barely played anyone in the top half away from home

Thats true but city lost at wolves and Liverpool drew at luton so every away game is tough as far as im concerned.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:33:32 pm
Bullet500:
From what I saw of Raya at Brentford, he was supposed to be better at claiming crosses / catching in general. But he hasn't been so at Arsenal.

Conceding a goal like Barkley's goal yesterday is something Ramsdale has done several times. Not at the same angle may be, but low shots close to the body in general. Sometimes due to a poor starting position.

Ultimately, this has been more or less a sidegrade where Raya has better distribution, that's all.

Both of your keepers seem to have the same problem Joe Hart did for years, positioning and moving their feet sufficiently
zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
tubby:
To be fair, we really struggled at Luton too and were lucky to get a draw out of it.
No we didn't. We just failed to put away any of the numerous chances presented to our forwards. You're not being "fair" at all.

In our last game, we created four big chances and spurned them all. Thankfully our midfield kept banging in worldies.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:36:06 pm
RyanBabel19:
Both of your keepers seem to have the same problem Joe Hart did for years, positioning and moving their feet sufficiently
Yes, but not to the same degree as Joe Hart.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm
zero zero:
No we didn't. We just failed to put away any of the numerous chances presented to our forwards. You're not being "fair" at all.

Luton vs Liverpool xG was 1.02 vs 2.74
Luton vs Arsenal xG was 0.67 vs 2.72

Arsenal created roughly the same amount of quality chances as us but conceded around a third less in the way of quality chances.  We were worse defensively as a team, but Alisson was the difference between the two teams.
Bobinhood

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:54:43 pm
There's no way that spray tan's sustainable.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:55:20 pm
zero zero:
No we didn't. We just failed to put away any of the numerous chances presented to our forwards. You're not being "fair" at all.

In our last game, we created four big chances and spurned them all. Thankfully our midfield kept banging in worldies.

We couldve scored a hatful more too, on top of the 4 we got, as well as the clear penalty. Last 20 mins they were camped on their goal line, same as Brentford and Man Utd, we dont get these last minute winners all due to luck.
Four Four Three

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:03:20 pm
tubby:
Luton vs Liverpool xG was 1.02 vs 2.74
Luton vs Arsenal xG was 0.67 vs 2.72

Arsenal created roughly the same amount of quality chances as us but conceded around a third less in the way of quality chances.  We were worse defensively as a team, but Alisson was the difference between the two teams.

We wore defensively because of 1 mistake, which was the mistake they scored from on the break. Their quality of chances being lower than ours means less when you have a keeper like theirs that leta in 3 goals due to his mistakes.

That has been the point by some of us, their keepers will be their undoing regardless of them defending well.

Neither us or them were under the kosh by Luton, we failed to be clinical on the day where as they didn't.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Four Four Three:
Neither us or them were under the kosh by Luton, we failed to be clinical on the day where as they didn't.

Agree.  We struggled to score against them (for whatever reason).
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:04:35 pm
Bullet500:
Yes, but not to the same degree as Joe Hart.

Definitely not to the same degree
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
The difference may well come down to whether arteta can avoid winding up the kop.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
Four Four Three:
We wore defensively because of 1 mistake, which was the mistake they scored from on the break. Their quality of chances being lower than ours means less when you have a keeper like theirs that leta in 3 goals due to his mistakes.

That has been the point by some of us, their keepers will be their undoing regardless of them defending well.

Neither us or them were under the kosh by Luton, we failed to be clinical on the day where as they didn't.

If we had Allison..
redk84

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm
That was the most i've seen of an Arsenal match yesterday and they looked very ordinary.
Tbf, looked like an off-day for them but they've strung together a lot of wins in a row now so need to stop doing that!

This season will definitely be more fun if City continue to be hit and miss.

I know Arsenal have the experience of going close (ish) and have also spent a shitload in the last couple seasons.....they definitely have a winning mentality now and seem to be built well defensively.
But they need to experience more failure imo if we are already close to them (and are not in a false position ourselves), it's only right we win it this year thanks  :wave

Seriously tho City most likely will do their thing, but Arsenal will be a good yardstick to measure against for our new team
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
Hestoic:
What do you make of Havertz? I never watch opposition games but when he was at Chelsea I always thought he caused us problems when we played against him. A lot of people are calling him shit but he's still quite young and has been at high pressure clubs, but I think there's a player in there.

Still dont know what to make of him to be honest. Hes looked like a footballer in the last couple of weeks though.
smicer07

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:42:39 pm
The North Bank:
Still dont know what to make of him to be honest. Hes looked like a footballer in the last couple of weeks though.

Inconsistent.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:16:48 pm
At no stage last season were we 6 points clear of city with equal games played . #justsayin
PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The North Bank:
At no stage last season were we 6 points clear of city with equal games played . #justsayin

You really think that the Hairy Mini Me Guardiola stands a chance with Jurgen in a title race?
Le Westalero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:03:07 am
The North Bank:
Dont think youve played any of the big 6 at home yet, youve had the kindest set of home fixtures so far, and the way you are playing away, youll need the home record to be close to 100% to compete with city, even if we falter, they still have their usual 16 wins in a row to come.

Mate, you're right just as your fellow Arsenal mate is.

My point was just that I'd rather play those big 6 at home instead of away, because no one can deny it's easier to play those matches at home and not away.

I'm not trying to put any credit away from Arsenal, I think it's just an advantage for us to still have to play these games at home rather than away you know.

It's early doors, we'll see how the season goes. And if it's between you and City instead of us, I'd rather have you winning it.

But if it's between Arsenal and Liverpool, of course I want us to win it. And that's why I've wanted to point out that I think our fixtures 've been harder compared to yours (only talking about away games).

Cheers lad.
BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 02:12:45 am
PeterTheRed ...:
You really think that the Hairy Mini Me Guardiola stands a chance with Jurgen in a title race?

Arteta is 15 years younger than Klopp. Arteta and Xabi Alonso are easily the two best young managers in the world. I rate Arteta higher than Xavi, and yeah, Arteta is probably the closest to thing to a Pep disciple. There were strong rumours Arteta was being groomed to replace Pep in the long-term future, however thats a dead-end possibility now. Arteta will want to carve out his own legacy at a club he has an affinity for.

People like to say 'whats he won', well like I said he is 41 years old. Name a manager who had a trophy cabinet full at such a young age. But Arteta does learn, he has changed our style of play this year for the better, with the purpose of being able to go the distance. He took the job when we were in 11th place and going nowhere fast. He has transformed everything at the club in a relatively short space of time.

I will back Arteta against Pep and Klopp.
