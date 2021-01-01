You really think that the Hairy Mini Me Guardiola stands a chance with Jurgen in a title race?



Arteta is 15 years younger than Klopp. Arteta and Xabi Alonso are easily the two best young managers in the world. I rate Arteta higher than Xavi, and yeah, Arteta is probably the closest to thing to a Pep disciple. There were strong rumours Arteta was being groomed to replace Pep in the long-term future, however thats a dead-end possibility now. Arteta will want to carve out his own legacy at a club he has an affinity for.People like to say 'whats he won', well like I said he is 41 years old. Name a manager who had a trophy cabinet full at such a young age. But Arteta does learn, he has changed our style of play this year for the better, with the purpose of being able to go the distance. He took the job when we were in 11th place and going nowhere fast. He has transformed everything at the club in a relatively short space of time.I will back Arteta against Pep and Klopp.