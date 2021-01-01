Dont think youve played any of the big 6 at home yet, youve had the kindest set of home fixtures so far, and the way you are playing away, youll need the home record to be close to 100% to compete with city, even if we falter, they still have their usual 16 wins in a row to come.
Mate, you're right just as your fellow Arsenal mate is.
My point was just that I'd rather play those big 6 at home instead of away, because no one can deny it's easier to play those matches at home and not away.
I'm not trying to put any credit away from Arsenal, I think it's just an advantage for us to still have to play these games at home rather than away you know.
It's early doors, we'll see how the season goes. And if it's between you and City instead of us, I'd rather have you winning it.
But if it's between Arsenal and Liverpool, of course I want us to win it. And that's why I've wanted to point out that I think our fixtures 've been harder compared to yours (only talking about away games).
Cheers lad.