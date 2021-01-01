Wed be fucked without Rice, luckily his injury record is incredible. Only Partey can replace him, but he only plays for the national team.



In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyoneI think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured