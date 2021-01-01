« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:29:10 am
Agreed, Im warming to Havertz though, even showed a bit of fight recently.

Whats going wrong for Viera? Everything I had seen of him pre arsenal was class but he seems to be struggling for you? Is it physicality as hes not the biggest or more than that?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:30:27 am
Right now they appearr to be doing both though which IS what title winners do. Obviously theres plenty of time for that to change but for the time being theyre doing what they need to. It remains to be seen how they fare in the other big clashes and whether they can maintain these late winners. Id agree with the line of thinking that it will get harder and harder to keep doing this as the season progresses as the late winners isnt sustainable, its great when you can do it but it isnt a strategy as such.

They have a bit of added steel but I do think they look a bit more blunt in attack this season and a lot of emphasis is being put on Rice but what happens if he is out for a period of even a few weeks? Who anchors that midfield even half as effectively in his abscence?

Wed be fucked without Rice, luckily his injury record is incredible. Only Partey can replace him, but he only plays for the national team.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 10:46:30 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:31:45 am
Whats going wrong for Viera? Everything I had seen of him pre arsenal was class but he seems to be struggling for you? Is it physicality as hes not the biggest or more than that?

Got a red against Burnley and was banned last 3 games. Has been decent at times, hes closer to the team than Smith Rowe who is really struggling.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 10:46:53 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:20:06 am
Signed from Spezia in Serie A. Cost near 30m I think. Was meant to be a ball playing centre back that played in defensive midfield at times. I havent seen anything to suggest hed be any good. Played at left back yesterday, probably part rotation and part to deal with Lutons high balls. We ended up missing Zinchenkos midfield control and not gaining anything defensively so it didnt really work.

Think it was just over £20M including add ons. Think he was always seen as a bit of a work in progress type player when he signed. Done ok most games when asked to stand in, he did struggle last night though being played out of position, but he done ok there in the past.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:30:27 am
Right now they appearr to be doing both though which IS what title winners do. Obviously theres plenty of time for that to change but for the time being theyre doing what they need to. It remains to be seen how they fare in the other big clashes and whether they can maintain these late winners. Id agree with the line of thinking that it will get harder and harder to keep doing this as the season progresses as the late winners isnt sustainable, its great when you can do it but it isnt a strategy as such.

They have a bit of added steel but I do think they look a bit more blunt in attack this season and a lot of emphasis is being put on Rice but what happens if he is out for a period of even a few weeks? Who anchors that midfield even half as effectively in his abscence?

We probably need to get Thomas Partey fit or sold & replaced is the best answer i think.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 10:47:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:43:49 am
Wed be fucked without Rice, luckily his injury record is incredible. Only Partey can replace him, but he only plays for the national team.

In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:47:31 am
In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured

Could be worse, Rice couldve signed for Man city.
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:47:31 am
In football an incredible injury record sometimes counts for nothing, as an Arsenal fan you should know this more than anyone :lmao

I think over reliance on one player is a very dangerous game, but at the same time you could have a much worse back up than Partey so you could be okay should he pick up a knock. Never wish injuries on players but im always intrigued to see how top sides cope if their most important players get injured

We are fortunate that the only time teams seem to get to test us without Salah is when he's at Afcon.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:46:30 am
Got a red against Burnley and was banned last 3 games. Has been decent at times, hes closer to the team than Smith Rowe who is really struggling.

Fair play. Suprised to see Smith Rowe pretty much disappear, looked such a talented player, shame really
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:02:40 am
Fair play. Suprised to see Smith Rowe pretty much disappear, looked such a talented player, shame really

Yeah, was going to ask about that. Back end of last season, he was playing really well. What's happened?
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 12:31:55 pm »
Watched them last night and I couldn't tell who was top of the league and who was near to the bottom.
That keeper is worse than Onana and that takes some doing.
Imagine getting a keeper on loan who is worse than the clown he's replacing.

This will cost them as you could see the uncertainty running right through the whole team.
Popcorn at the ready again.
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 12:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:31:55 pm
Watched them last night and I couldn't tell who was top of the league and who was near to the bottom.

To be fair, we really struggled at Luton too and were lucky to get a draw out of it.
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:34:39 pm
To be fair, we really struggled at Luton too and were lucky to get a draw out of it.
Indeed.
One of those games when we never turned up until the very end.
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:35:47 pm
Indeed.
One of those games when we never turned up until the very end.


Yeah I think it's just one of those grounds where if they're on it, they'll trouble even the best teams.
