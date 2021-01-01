« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 85175 times)

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 10:49:29 pm »
I'm in no way shape or form comparing the two seasons!

I'm just saying that Arsenal are showing a relentless mentality of not giving up and going for the win until the final whistle. Winning in those situations is a trait that all title winners have. They seem to have it.

Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:50 pm
Havent we done some of that this season and also come back from losing positions more than anyone?

We beat Newcastle late, beat Fulham late, came back to draw against Luton.
As have Spurs. And City. And Villa. We can't all win the league surely?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 10:50:16 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:49:29 pm
I'm in no way shape or form comparing the two seasons!

I'm just saying that Arsenal are showing a relentless mentality of not giving up and going for the win until the final whistle. Winning in those situations is a trait that all title winners have. They seem to have it.

West Ham have winners after 88mins or later in 3 of their last 4 games, are they in the race too? Late equaliser v Newcastle too, clearly never give up.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,016
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 10:50:44 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:49:29 pm
I'm in no way shape or form comparing the two seasons!

I'm just saying that Arsenal are showing a relentless mentality of not giving up and going for the win until the final whistle. Winning in those situations is a trait that all title winners have. They seem to have it.



Do we have it? Seeing as we have done it just as much this season as them?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 10:53:13 pm »
Wolves don't get enough respect in this title race, late winners v Everton and Bournemouth, 1-0 down v Spurs in the 90th min and won 2-1. Now THAT is the sign of champions.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 