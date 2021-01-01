Havent we done some of that this season and also come back from losing positions more than anyone?We beat Newcastle late, beat Fulham late, came back to draw against Luton.
I'm in no way shape or form comparing the two seasons!I'm just saying that Arsenal are showing a relentless mentality of not giving up and going for the win until the final whistle. Winning in those situations is a trait that all title winners have. They seem to have it.
