That defensive record doesn't particularly seem to be because of Raya though. Adding Rice to the midfield has made Arsenal very difficult to play through.



All goalkeepers make mistakes but it feels like Arsenal have dropped some points due to Raya's mistakes e.g. bad positioning on the crosses against Chelsea (Mudryk scoring directly) and Newcastle (Gordon scoring from the scramble). For what it's worth I think the Newcastle goal should have been disallowed for the push but that discussion wouldn't even be needed if Raya had dealt with the cross.



I dont think we dropped points because of the goalkeepers, thats like saying Allison cost Liverpool two points at city. Every goalkeeper makes mistakes and theres no unbeatable alternative, especially now that keepers are sweepers , sometimes defensive mids. At one stage on the weekend we had a corner against wolves and raya was in their half. It looked crazy, Ill never get used to these new play making roles the keepers have but thats modern football and they will make mistakes. On the whole id say Raya has been a slight upgrade on Ramsdale, but not a massive step up, either way its not affected us as our league position shows.In terms of the title race, lets win tomorrow and see if villa can do us a favour. (Sheff utd will get stuffed, though a well timed new manager bounce).