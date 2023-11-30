« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1680 on: November 30, 2023, 05:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Legs on November 30, 2023, 04:34:24 pm
He is but I knew he was quality just watching him last few seasons.

When we paid the money we did for him, i was hoping hed turn out exactly as he has. Probably been better than I thought he would be on the ball and seems to be getting better in that aspect every passing game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1681 on: December 1, 2023, 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 30, 2023, 05:36:05 pm
When we paid the money we did for him, i was hoping hed turn out exactly as he has. Probably been better than I thought he would be on the ball and seems to be getting better in that aspect every passing game.

I've been critical of Rice for years not thinking he's top class like everyone was saying, but sounds like he is doing well at Arsenal which figures since he has better players around him.

The key to Arsenal challenging for an honours in my opinion is keeping Odegaard fit. What a player, I was gutted when he joined Arsenal especially knowing we had a solid interest in him years ago.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1682 on: December 1, 2023, 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 30, 2023, 12:59:01 pm
Declan Rice is proving to be a smart signing.

I mean, it was a no brainer. They didn't pluck some unknown from the depths of South America, he was one of the best players in the PL last season and was playing really well for England as well. The only question mark around the signing was the fee
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1683 on: December 1, 2023, 01:31:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on December  1, 2023, 12:04:28 pm
I mean, it was a no brainer. They didn't pluck some unknown from the depths of South America, he was one of the best players in the PL last season and was playing really well for England as well. The only question mark around the signing was the fee

Yeh he was hardly a find, the only question marks were can he play in a team that doesnt park the bus because thats all he knew, and hes settled in great.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1684 on: December 1, 2023, 04:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on December  1, 2023, 11:51:22 am
I've been critical of Rice for years not thinking he's top class like everyone was saying, but sounds like he is doing well at Arsenal which figures since he has better players around him.

The key to Arsenal challenging for an honours in my opinion is keeping Odegaard fit. What a player, I was gutted when he joined Arsenal especially knowing we had a solid interest in him years ago.
Rice has easily been Arsenal's best player this season and by quite distance.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1685 on: December 1, 2023, 05:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on December  1, 2023, 04:39:42 pm
Rice has easily been Arsenal's best player this season and by quite distance.
Of the three £100m midfielders on show when you played Chelsea, Rice was the standout.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1686 on: December 1, 2023, 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 30, 2023, 03:56:06 pm
lets be honest, the amount of money Arteta has been given to strengthen the squad, he needs to be competing at the top for titles, domestic and european.  At least he is competing though, unlike another of the leagues' big spenders Man Utd.

Not as simple as that. Chelsea and Man United have been massive spenders and they are still trying to organize themselves. Arteta has spent money, but so has Pep, and Klopp has too. Money is clearly needed. This is the real world, not a Disney movie, no manager is going to come in and win the league on the discount.

But its not like every player of ours has cost so fortune. Saka from the academy, Martinelli scouted form Brazil for 6m. Saliba and Gabriel 25m each. Odegaard 35m. Tomiyasu was a nifty buy at 16m. There is also an artform to the manner in which we have built our squad.

Its not been a brute force Spend spend spend like Man City.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1687 on: December 2, 2023, 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on December  1, 2023, 11:27:11 pm
Not as simple as that. Chelsea and Man United have been massive spenders and they are still trying to organize themselves. Arteta has spent money, but so has Pep, and Klopp has too. Money is clearly needed. This is the real world, not a Disney movie, no manager is going to come in and win the league on the discount.

But its not like every player of ours has cost so fortune. Saka from the academy, Martinelli scouted form Brazil for 6m. Saliba and Gabriel 25m each. Odegaard 35m. Tomiyasu was a nifty buy at 16m. There is also an artform to the manner in which we have built our squad.

Its not been a brute force Spend spend spend like Man City.

You have spent a lot.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-arsenal/alletransfers/verein/11

And you are still not genuine title challengers. Long may it continue ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1688 on: December 2, 2023, 01:09:16 am »
Arteta:

"We wanted to be in that position (to play 3 times a week). We are playing in big games every three days and the squad is ready.

The players are hungry to play every single game. They are disappointed when we have to rest them to manage minutes."

Have it !(Havertz)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1689 on: December 2, 2023, 06:05:47 pm »
That was freezing!!!

Shouldve been out of sight and made hard work of it in the end, totally dominant for 80 mins but couldnt finish our chances. First half played some great football.

Still, 3 points all that matters. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm »
We will beat them 3 times in 42 days. Nice ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 01:08:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm
We will beat them 3 times in 42 days. Nice ...

No Salah ?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm »
Looking forward to the bantz :P
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 01:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm
Looking forward to the bantz :P

I forgot the draw was today, but when my mate pete said 3 times i thought it can only mean the cup.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 01:14:52 pm »
Will be interesting to see the strength of the two line ups, given everything else we are going for.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm »
I hope theres no replays, or extra time. Just end it after 90 and move on whatever happens.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:14:52 pm
Will be interesting to see the strength of the two line ups, given everything else we are going for.

Just a guess but for us, I think we'll go fairly strong, with a mix of first teamers and a few non-regulars/younger players. Also depends when the game is, we've got Newcastle on the Monday night before so hopefully not a Friday night or Saturday early afternoon.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 01:54:46 pm »
Tough tie for both clubs when compared to the likes of Wigan and Huddersfield.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:54:46 pm
Tough tie for both clubs when compared to the likes of Wigan and Huddersfield.

I actually like that we are playing them early in the FA Cup. We have Newcastle at home on January 1st, and then the League Cup semi-final 1st leg (hopefully) on January 10th, before the winter break, until January 21st ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm »
Hoping for a spurs win?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 05:58:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm
Hoping for a spurs win?

Yesssssss

Get in lo celso
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm »
Its like the days of Kenny and George Graham all over again. Arsenal and Liverpool the Big Two.

Have it, fuckers.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm
Its like the days of Kenny and George Graham all over again. Arsenal and Liverpool the Big Two.

Have it, fuckers.

A proper title race.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 07:10:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
A proper title race.
It's what this tarnished league needs. Two proper football clubs fighting for honours.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 06:38:05 am »
I suspect you guys are more prepared to spend in Jan to keep a title challenge going.
That's not to say you'll get the targets you want, nor that you target the right players, nor that an injury the day after the window shuts makes it completely the wrong player.
I feel we will stick with what we have and tinker at best.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 06:43:25 am »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 08:42:26 am »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:38:05 am
I suspect you guys are more prepared to spend in Jan to keep a title challenge going.
That's not to say you'll get the targets you want, nor that you target the right players, nor that an injury the day after the window shuts makes it completely the wrong player.
I feel we will stick with what we have and tinker at best.

I think it might be the other way round, dont see us spending , with Partey and Timber coming back in the new year. Its unlikely that whatever forward we need will be available in the january window. I think we are doing well enough  for Arteta to stick with it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 08:49:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December  2, 2023, 12:39:44 am
You have spent a lot.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-arsenal/alletransfers/verein/11

And you are still not genuine title challengers. Long may it continue ...
Thats what happened to Nicolas Pepe. 😁
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
None of the top three seem to be playing near their best at the moment.  It's the main reason that Villa, Spurs and even Newcastle are still within touching distance.

If Arsenal don't kick on then Arteta should see it as an opportunity missed due to the dicking around with his goalkeepers.  I expect both us and Man City will get stronger as the season progresses but the great unknown of cataclysmic injury crises will likely play a part.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 10:56:39 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:24 am
None of the top three seem to be playing near their best at the moment.  It's the main reason that Villa, Spurs and even Newcastle are still within touching distance.

If Arsenal don't kick on then Arteta should see it as an opportunity missed due to the dicking around with his goalkeepers.  I expect both us and Man City will get stronger as the season progresses but the great unknown of cataclysmic injury crises will likely play a part.

Whats the goalkeepers got to do with it, we got the best defence in the country. If we dont kick on itll be if we dont score enough.
Very happy with how things are panning out so far though, I expect our attack to improve, it has in the last couple of games.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 11:09:10 am »
I believe it was once said attacks win games, defences win leagues.

totally off topic, but as you are N Londoners can you recommend a curry shop "near" Euston, Kings X.  Dishoom is a bit overpriced, but is currently our best option.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 11:14:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:56:39 am
Whats the goalkeepers got to do with it, we got the best defence in the country. If we dont kick on itll be if we dont score enough.
Very happy with how things are panning out so far though, I expect our attack to improve, it has in the last couple of games.
That defensive record doesn't particularly seem to be because of Raya though.  Adding Rice to the midfield has made Arsenal very difficult to play through.

All goalkeepers make mistakes but it feels like Arsenal have dropped some points due to Raya's mistakes e.g. bad positioning on the crosses against Chelsea (Mudryk scoring directly) and Newcastle (Gordon scoring from the scramble).  For what it's worth I think the Newcastle goal should have been disallowed for the push but that discussion wouldn't even be needed if Raya had dealt with the cross.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:06 am
That defensive record doesn't particularly seem to be because of Raya though.  Adding Rice to the midfield has made Arsenal very difficult to play through.

All goalkeepers make mistakes but it feels like Arsenal have dropped some points due to Raya's mistakes e.g. bad positioning on the crosses against Chelsea (Mudryk scoring directly) and Newcastle (Gordon scoring from the scramble).  For what it's worth I think the Newcastle goal should have been disallowed for the push but that discussion wouldn't even be needed if Raya had dealt with the cross.

I dont think we dropped points because of the goalkeepers, thats like saying Allison cost Liverpool two points at city. Every goalkeeper makes mistakes and theres no unbeatable alternative, especially now that  keepers are sweepers , sometimes defensive mids. At one stage on the weekend we had a corner against wolves and raya was in their half. It looked crazy, Ill never get used to these new play making roles the keepers have but thats modern football and they will make mistakes. On the whole id say Raya has been a slight upgrade on Ramsdale, but not a massive step up, either way its not affected us as our league position shows.

In terms of the title race, lets win tomorrow and see if villa can do us a favour. (Sheff utd will get stuffed, though a well timed new manager bounce).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 11:48:02 am »
Peter, you must be happy with the FA Cup draw? A nice easy game for you against the non title contenders managed by Spanish Rodgers.

It's been at least a couple of days since you've mentioned either.


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:43:25 am
Also

I had totally forgot about the fact this lad still plays football. Is he doing well over there, hope he is?

