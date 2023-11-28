Arsenal may have stepped up a level,

People may have thought that off the back of last season but I wanted to see how they were this season before coming to that conclusion....they spent a shitload again in the summer and look quite a well-oiled machine.

They are top of the PL and their CL group....I mean its only November so I am not certain they are here to stay yet but looks that way for sure. I expect them to be in the top 3 at the end of the season



Their fans may be getting carried away looking at conquering Europe but didn't they lose away to the team that they whooped last night? jury is definitely out before claiming the bayerns and madrid's of this world aren't anything to fear imo

I don't think this Arsenal team would have been able to live with the City/Liverpool that dominated for 3/4 seasons in recent history, however they don't have to. We certainly are not at that level anymore (Liverpool 2.0 and all that) but also same applies for us, we may not have to be at that level.



It all comes down to City.



They've had similar blips in the early part of most seasons i can remember under Guardiola, but then go on to absolutely dominate. If they do that again they'll win the league....CL maybe too? Annoying as it is with the cheating etc, thats the reality of it....

I'd love to see a City meltdown, but have been waiting for that for a lot of seasons now.



More teams closer at the top of the table certainly makes things more interesting however, all fun and games