Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1640 on: November 28, 2023, 10:12:51 pm »
A lot of big teams finding it tough to get through their cl groups, draw tomorrow and we are through, win guarantees top spot.

No one to fear.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1641 on: November 28, 2023, 10:16:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 28, 2023, 10:12:51 pm
No one to fear.
Agreed out side of the cheats no one has seemed like they are one of the favourites.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1642 on: November 28, 2023, 10:19:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 28, 2023, 10:16:21 pm
Agreed out side of the cheats no one has seemed like they are one of the favourites.

Yeh i dont count the cheats they operate outside of football, i only looked the teams that matter. Barca look a bit fucked, real being carried by Bellinghams goals and bayern by Kanes. Good teams but nothing fearsome.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1643 on: November 28, 2023, 10:28:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 28, 2023, 10:19:36 pm
Yeh i dont count the cheats they operate outside of football, i only looked the teams that matter. Barca look a bit fucked, real being carried by Bellinghams goals and bayern by Kanes. Good teams but nothing fearsome.
Barcelona are definitely nothing to fear. Madrid maybe just because they have a habit of doing well but agreed. This seems like a very open competition at the moment. Would be better if someone could beat the cheats.
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 06:55:19 am »
Am I now in a world where we are seriously discussing Arsenal winning the Champions League?
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:55:19 am
Am I now in a world where we are seriously discussing Arsenal winning the Champions League?

Its on
Lusty

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 09:40:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 28, 2023, 02:24:07 pm
Jamie Carragher hails Arsenal's Invincibles as 'the best team I EVER played against', as he reveals Arsene Wenger's side made him feel 'smaller, weaker and not good enough'


Interesting watch that last night.
He had some nightmares against that side to be fair, playing at right back.  Feels like every time he came close to getting a regular England place the news just kept playing clips of him getting roasted by Henry over and over again.  Absolutely had his number.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:40:17 am
He had some nightmares against that side to be fair, playing at right back.  Feels like every time he came close to getting a regular England place the news just kept playing clips of him getting roasted by Henry over and over again.  Absolutely had his number.

On a serious note, i think carragher would enjoy playing against Haaland. Henry took the likes of Zanetti to the cleaners, he was unplayable when he drifted out wide.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:24 am
On a serious note, i think carragher would enjoy playing against Haaland.

Yes, he was never disturbed by pace.
afc tukrish

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm
Yes, he was never disturbed by pace.

Little girls in cars were a different story...
newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm
Little girls in cars were a different story...
Gyl....forget it.  :o
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm »
At least Arsenal helps England's coefficient unlike United and Newcastle.  Very good win tonight.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Eyup !

CL - piss easy
Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 03:26:07 am »
Top class performance that was. It hasnt always clicked this season. 5 star first half. Top of the league, won cl group with a game to go, bring that pep on, ill have him.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 04:40:27 am »
Having a very good season so far to be fair
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 06:07:44 am »
Waka waka eh eh eh  kai havertz!

Absolute goal machine that lad, i always said hed come good .
BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 06:09:36 am »
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years, the Emery years, and the early Arteta years when he was trying to sort out the mess made from an accumulation of poor signings and players on bloated contracts. We have definitely sorted out feet out, and the top of the premier league is no longer a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool. We have fully joined the party and we are not going anywhere. We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.


jacobs chains

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 06:12:25 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:09:36 am
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years, the Emery years, and the early Arteta years when he was trying to sort out the mess made from an accumulation of poor signings and players on bloated contracts. We have definitely sorted out feet out, and the top of the premier league is no longer a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool. We have fully joined the party and we are not going anywhere. We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.

An excellent five word summary.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 06:13:01 am »
You tell em big brain

Welcome to my forum, fantastic opening post!


Theres a few Liverpool fans on here, no idea why, but I try to be nice to our guests
88_RED

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 06:35:05 am »
Wishful thinking, but I hope City implode..

Would love to see an Arsenal - Liverpool title race.. (bring back the late 80's,  early 90's)
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 06:37:13 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:09:36 am
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years, the Emery years, and the early Arteta years when he was trying to sort out the mess made from an accumulation of poor signings and players on bloated contracts. We have definitely sorted out feet out, and the top of the premier league is no longer a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool. We have fully joined the party and we are not going anywhere. We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.
Reminds me of the old Arsenal thread's title. Welcome back Fabregas_Gooner.
Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 06:44:45 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:37:13 am
Reminds me of the old Arsenal thread's title. Welcome back Fabregas_Gooner.

Quote from: Fabregas_Gooner on August 19, 2008, 04:15:20 am

    I must say alot of you on here think Arsenal will finsh 4th place. I thnk all you fans and pundits are going to be in for a shock if you underesitmate the Arsenal, we maybe young but we finshed 3rd above you last season and this year we can be title contenders no doubt.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 06:46:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:44:45 am

The title was "I like the fact you underestimate Arsenal this season!".
Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 07:58:42 am »
Quote from: BigBrain
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years, the Emery years, and the early Arteta years when he was trying to sort out the mess made from an accumulation of poor signings and players on bloated contracts. We have definitely sorted out feet out, and the top of the premier league is no longer a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool. We have fully joined the party and we are not going anywhere. We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.




You like how we underestimate you?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 09:11:52 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:09:36 am
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years, the Emery years, and the early Arteta years when he was trying to sort out the mess made from an accumulation of poor signings and players on bloated contracts. We have definitely sorted out feet out, and the top of the premier league is no longer a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool. We have fully joined the party and we are not going anywhere. We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.
That's all well and good but you only become a winner by actually you know winning and this side haven't won a major trophy yet. Till then, people will keep having doubts.
Offline Believe

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 09:14:57 am »
Odegaard is just a wonderful footballer.
Offline Keita Success

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Without wanting to go into the Ramsdale stuff ad nauseam, what's everyone's thoughts on how Arteta has managed the sitauation?

No 'keeper has an executive right to stay in goal - that's fine. Every club is looking at marginal gains. There also wasn't this outpouring of sympathy when Ramsdale ousted Leno (think I can spot a difference there, though).

I think the actual damage has been done by Arteta talking about rotating 'keepers and subbing them, then not doing it once. It could have gone away if he dealt with it differently.
Offline tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:09:36 am
We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.

Massive difference in the amount of money they've spent though.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 10:03:44 am »
Arsenal being good is no bad thing for us. When it was a two horse race it was soul destroying seeing City crush e regime eske when we needed them to drop points. Will make things tougher for us too, but having us and Arsenal, even Villa and Newcastle looking stronger actually makes things better for the both of us.
Offline redk84

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Arsenal may have stepped up a level,
People may have thought that off the back of last season but I wanted to see how they were this season before coming to that conclusion....they spent a shitload again in the summer and look quite a well-oiled machine.
They are top of the PL and their CL group....I mean its only November so I am not certain they are here to stay yet but looks that way for sure. I expect them to be in the top 3 at the end of the season

Their fans may be getting carried away looking at conquering Europe but didn't they lose away to the team that they whooped last night? jury is definitely out before claiming the bayerns and madrid's of this world aren't anything to fear imo
I don't think this Arsenal team would have been able to live with the City/Liverpool that dominated for 3/4 seasons in recent history, however they don't have to. We certainly are not at that level anymore (Liverpool 2.0 and all that) but also same applies for us, we may not have to be at that level.

It all comes down to City.

They've had similar blips in the early part of most seasons i can remember under Guardiola, but then go on to absolutely dominate. If they do that again they'll win the league....CL maybe too? Annoying as it is with the cheating etc, thats the reality of it....
I'd love to see a City meltdown, but have been waiting for that for a lot of seasons now.

More teams closer at the top of the table certainly makes things more interesting however, all fun and games
Online zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:09:36 am
I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years...
Where Arsenal would start well in the league, got a lead in the league, got out of the CL groups only to be knocked out or fade away in all competitions in the space of a fortnight in January?

Quote
We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.
No, I don't think Arsenal are in a false position. You're worthy of being top of the league.

Your top young manager presided over the biggest bottle job in PL history. Unprecedented. The opinions of rival fans are mostly worthless. In recent times, only two fanbases know what it takes to win the league. You need to show resolve and determination. If Arsenal were ahead of schedule last year, you need to show you can fight it out to the bitter end this year. Last year both your supporters and your team were found wanting.

Both City and ourselves have the habit of going on runs at the business end of the season. We got CL football with a backline of Nat Philips and Rhys Williams. And last year after being tenth at one point we kept on winning when the pressure was on.

Arsenal and in a great position right now, but it remains to be seen if anything has changed.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:26:07 am
Top class performance that was. It hasnt always clicked this season. 5 star first half. Top of the league, won cl group with a game to go, bring that pep on, ill have him.

You are not taking pep from us, dont even think about it 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Declan Rice is proving to be a smart signing.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
We are doing very well right now, being at the top end of the table is no longer a surprise, the expectations have changed. Still city are favourites for everything but a couple of years back it wouldve been a pipe dream to even be back in CL, nevermind compete with city and liverpool. Arteta has done a magnificent job, when you see how other teams go through managers and burn through billions to get nowhere, like united and chelsea.
Exciting times, lets see how the team develops throughout the season. Rice has been a bit of a game changer in defensive midfield, and hopefully the attack will continue to improve after a slow start.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:59:01 pm
Declan Rice is proving to be a smart signing.
Who knew? Brilliant player
