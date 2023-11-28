I actually think many of you are sleeping on us. I think many rival fans still look at Arsenal and view the later day Wenger years...
Where Arsenal would start well in the league, got a lead in the league, got out of the CL groups only to be knocked out or fade away in all competitions in the space of a fortnight in January?
We are not in a false position, we have many very good players and a young manager who is cutting his teeth as one of the top young managers in world football, with the other being your mate Xabi Alonso.
No, I don't think Arsenal are in a false position. You're worthy of being top of the league.
Your top young manager presided over the biggest bottle job in PL history. Unprecedented. The opinions of rival fans are mostly worthless. In recent times, only two fanbases know what it takes to win the league. You need to show resolve and determination. If Arsenal were ahead of schedule last year, you need to show you can fight it out to the bitter end this year. Last year both your supporters and your team were found wanting.
Both City and ourselves have the habit of going on runs at the business end of the season. We got CL football with a backline of Nat Philips and Rhys Williams. And last year after being tenth at one point we kept on winning when the pressure was on.
Arsenal and in a great position right now, but it remains to be seen if anything has changed.