The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
A lot of big teams finding it tough to get through their cl groups, draw tomorrow and we are through, win guarantees top spot.

No one to fear.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,513
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
No one to fear.
Agreed out side of the cheats no one has seemed like they are one of the favourites.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
Agreed out side of the cheats no one has seemed like they are one of the favourites.

Yeh i dont count the cheats they operate outside of football, i only looked the teams that matter. Barca look a bit fucked, real being carried by Bellinghams goals and bayern by Kanes. Good teams but nothing fearsome.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,513
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Yeh i dont count the cheats they operate outside of football, i only looked the teams that matter. Barca look a bit fucked, real being carried by Bellinghams goals and bayern by Kanes. Good teams but nothing fearsome.
Barcelona are definitely nothing to fear. Madrid maybe just because they have a habit of doing well but agreed. This seems like a very open competition at the moment. Would be better if someone could beat the cheats.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,782
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:55:19 am
Am I now in a world where we are seriously discussing Arsenal winning the Champions League?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:39:14 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:55:19 am
Am I now in a world where we are seriously discussing Arsenal winning the Champions League?

Its on
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:40:17 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:24:07 pm
Jamie Carragher hails Arsenal's Invincibles as 'the best team I EVER played against', as he reveals Arsene Wenger's side made him feel 'smaller, weaker and not good enough'


Interesting watch that last night.
He had some nightmares against that side to be fair, playing at right back.  Feels like every time he came close to getting a regular England place the news just kept playing clips of him getting roasted by Henry over and over again.  Absolutely had his number.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:49:24 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:40:17 am
He had some nightmares against that side to be fair, playing at right back.  Feels like every time he came close to getting a regular England place the news just kept playing clips of him getting roasted by Henry over and over again.  Absolutely had his number.

On a serious note, i think carragher would enjoy playing against Haaland. Henry took the likes of Zanetti to the cleaners, he was unplayable when he drifted out wide.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,106
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:15:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:49:24 am
On a serious note, i think carragher would enjoy playing against Haaland.

Yes, he was never disturbed by pace.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:18:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:15:22 pm
Yes, he was never disturbed by pace.

Little girls in cars were a different story...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,808
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:27:43 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:18:46 pm
Little girls in cars were a different story...
Gyl....forget it.  :o
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:08:38 pm
At least Arsenal helps England's coefficient unlike United and Newcastle.  Very good win tonight.
