No one to fear.
Agreed out side of the cheats no one has seemed like they are one of the favourites.
Yeh i dont count the cheats they operate outside of football, i only looked the teams that matter. Barca look a bit fucked, real being carried by Bellinghams goals and bayern by Kanes. Good teams but nothing fearsome.
Am I now in a world where we are seriously discussing Arsenal winning the Champions League?
Jamie Carragher hails Arsenal's Invincibles as 'the best team I EVER played against', as he reveals Arsene Wenger's side made him feel 'smaller, weaker and not good enough'Interesting watch that last night.
He had some nightmares against that side to be fair, playing at right back. Feels like every time he came close to getting a regular England place the news just kept playing clips of him getting roasted by Henry over and over again. Absolutely had his number.
On a serious note, i think carragher would enjoy playing against Haaland.
Yes, he was never disturbed by pace.
Little girls in cars were a different story...
