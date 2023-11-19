« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 77795 times)

Online PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:39:20 am
Given that was only his second goal for you, was that the first time youve been able to sing that?
The big question is will they sing it again this year?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 10:08:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:24 am
Did you go yesterday.

No. Cant get tickets for games like that. From what I can tell half the Brentford members are Arsenal fans who just want a local game to take their kids to so no chance for me.
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:08:21 am
No. Cant get tickets for games like that. From what I can tell half the Brentford members are Arsenal fans who just want a local game to take their kids to so no chance for me.

I hate that, opposition fans stopping hardcore bees like yourself from getting to games.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:16:10 am
I hate that, opposition fans stopping hardcore bees like yourself from getting to games.

:D

My excuse is Im 200 miles from my hometown club. This lot just want PL tickets at half the price of the Emirates. Every weekend is like Black Friday to them.
Offline 12C

  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 19, 2023, 11:58:13 am
They pumped hundreds of millions into Everton. They gambled and lost. Probably shouldnt have gambled with the clubs future but you wouldnt find an everton fan complaining when the money was being spent.

What they shouldve done is hire Arteta instead of Ancelotti.

They could have hired the sorcerer himself never mind his apprentice and Guardiola would have still been chased out of town down Goodison Road  when he didnt win the derby
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Jookie

  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 11:27:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:32:07 am
They love the cameras don't they?

Imagine if the whole team went walking over to Alisson for a group hug every time he keeps a clean sheet.

I struggle to like this Arsenal side. If it's not Rice miming the words to 'North London Forever while the camera is in his face, or the OTT celebrations after every win, it's parading a player around the pitch because he's rubbish.


I hate it when players celebrate a win.

Players, managers and fans celebrations should be contained to games were a cup or title is won. Anything else is over the top and unnecessary for me.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:08:39 pm
Their only away so far gainst a top 4-contending side is Newcastle, and they lost. Their next toughest away was against Chelsea and they conceded twice and drew.

They might have a better away record than us so far, but they're largely played against shite and mediocrity.

Theres always going to be that element of how the fixtures fall and how you can draw conclusions early in a season.

In terms of Arsenals defensive solidity and Liverpools frailty away from home defensively, its not just the 6-7 games this season. Its been a factor for both for 12-18 months. I think we are improved away from home but enough to get 9-10 wins. Thats what youd need minimum to challenge. We have 2 wins in 7. Need to probably win 7 out of next 11 away. Theres a reasonable Q mark about our ability to do that based on our lack of clean sheets away from home.


Arsenal will need to be more than just defensively solid to challenge. You do need to do more than grind out wins or itll catch up with a team eventually over a season.


Thats the challenge for Liverpool and Arsenal this season despite being close to City. We know City will get close to 90 points. I think Liverpool and Arsenal could but would both need to improve. No other team has any chance of getting 80 points never mind 90.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Hestoic

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 12:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:35:10 am
Theres always going to be that element of how the fixtures fall and how you can draw conclusions early in a season.

In terms of Arsenals defensive solidity and Liverpools frailty away from home defensively, its not just the 6-7 games this season. Its been a factor for both for 12-18 months. I think we are improved away from home but enough to get 9-10 wins. Thats what youd need minimum to challenge. We have 2 wins in 7. Need to probably win 7 out of next 11 away. Theres a reasonable Q mark about our ability to do that based on our lack of clean sheets away from home.


Arsenal will need to be more than just defensively solid to challenge. You do need to do more than grind out wins or itll catch up with a team eventually over a season.


Thats the challenge for Liverpool and Arsenal this season despite being close to City. We know City will get close to 90 points. I think Liverpool and Arsenal could but would both need to improve. No other team has any chance of getting 80 points never mind 90.

I think we will beat them at Anfield next month and that will start putting a bit of daylight between us and them. They're riding high from last season still imo and this season is still relatively young. I remember around Christmas time in 2016 when we were being talked up of being title challengers because we were around top of the league and ultimately fell off in January. I think the same will happen with Arsenal.
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
 Next weekend we play on Saturday, everyone else that matters plays sunday. If we beat wolves at home, we go 4 clear of city(and they play spurs next, COYS), and 5 of Liverpool. Chance to put some pressure on.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:32:15 pm
Next weekend we play on Saturday, everyone else that matters plays sunday. If we beat wolves at home, we go 4 clear of city(and they play spurs next, COYS), and 5 of Liverpool. Chance to put some pressure on.
Are you shooting your jizz already?   ;D
Online jillcwhomever

  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:32:15 pm
Next weekend we play on Saturday, everyone else that matters plays sunday. If we beat wolves at home, we go 4 clear of city(and they play spurs next, COYS), and 5 of Liverpool. Chance to put some pressure on.

It's very early on in the season to be getting this excited.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm »
Not worried about these in terms of the league. They aren't good enough going forwards.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:41:08 pm
Not worried about these in terms of the league. They aren't good enough going forwards.
Is the correct answer.
Huge Bottlers FC
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:38:46 pm
It's very early on in the season to be getting this excited.  :D

Every point matters, whether its now or later. Especially for us, we are not expected to challenge like Liverpool and city so we must make every game count . If we fall behind, itll be very hard to catch up.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:07:28 pm
Every point matters, whether its now or later. Especially for us, we are not expected to challenge like Liverpool and city so we must make every game count . If we fall behind, itll be very hard to catch up.
You aren't expected to challenge?
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:09:57 pm
You aren't expected to challenge?

Yes, you just said so yourself.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Yes, you just said so yourself.
Ah my opinion does hold great sway in the title race. I just thought it was the same bollocks that was being said last season when youse were top in second half of the season (by some Arsenal supporters).
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:18:07 pm
Ah my opinion does hold great sway in the title race. I just thought it was the same bollocks that was being said last season when youse were top in second half of the season (by some Arsenal supporters).

Its a major underdog story
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 02:39:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:33:23 pm
Its a major underdog story
Channel 5 film in the making.
Offline Cruyff Turn

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 06:40:33 pm »
Solid defensively but not enough prolific enough to overtake City over the course of the season unless Jesus turns into Haaland and stays fit for the duration of the season while doing so.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • RedOrDead
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 06:52:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:38:46 pm
It's very early on in the season to be getting this excited.  :D

Its almost as if last season never happened when they won the title in December :lmao
Online vivabobbygraham

  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 07:20:33 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:52:56 pm
Its almost as if last season never happened when they won the title in December :lmao

Spursy won it in 10 this season though
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
