« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 76643 times)

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,565
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 07:26:57 pm »
Looks like they've won it again.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 07:28:00 pm »
You can say all that but these are the annoying type of wins we used to get that gets you into a position to win a league. So crap all over it, if you want to but I'm not. Arsenal will be title challengers this season.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,565
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:28:00 pm
You can say all that but these are the annoying type of wins we used to get that gets you into a position to win a league. So crap all over it, if you want to but I'm not. Arsenal will be title challengers this season.

Were they challengers last season? I'm not sure if they were.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:28:00 pm
You can say all that but these are the annoying type of wins we used to get that gets you into a position to win a league. So crap all over it, if you want to but I'm not. Arsenal will be title challengers this season.
They won't win it. IMO, there's something missing.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 07:28:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:26:21 pm
They are overperforming. Only City and us can win it with City being favourites.

Not sure I'd say they are over performing, they're strong defensively but it's not clicking attaking wise for them. Long way to go yet, but I think they're going to have to get results at the Etihad and at Anfield to win the league.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:28:44 pm
Not sure I'd say they are over performing, they're strong defensively but it's not clicking attaking wise for them. Long way to go yet, but I think they're going to have to get results at the Etihad and at Anfield to win the league.
I mean when you look at how they're playing, they aren't playing that well really and they could lose a few when momentum turns. They were better last season IMO.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,495
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:28:00 pm
You can say all that but these are the annoying type of wins we used to get that gets you into a position to win a league. So crap all over it, if you want to but I'm not. Arsenal will be title challengers this season.

They haven't got the squad to compete IMO. They'll fall short.

City will win the title by at least 6 or 7 points I reckon - I think we will fall short unless we get a number 6 in and defensive cover.

We also probably need Diaz or Darwin to go up a level more consistently.

I don't see Spurs or Newcastle lasting the distance.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm »
Top without playing well, better to do that than blow their load early like last season.

Nice to have 3 teams competing at the top for once
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 07:33:09 pm »
They were much better last season

Look a little disjointed and entirely beatable this year. The circus around Ramsdale sums up the media. Get to play today, huge test, plays poorly and almost costs them multiple times and the media see his teammates support him (the least you expect) and all is brushed under the carpet with a big awwww doesn't it make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm »
Kai Havertz post-match:

"Football is always hard work. Nothing comes from itself. You have to earn work and keep belief. It was tough for me last couple of months, but I try to put my ego aside, as well.

I've been working hard for this moment and today I got it paid back."
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 07:38:30 pm »
Tsamina mina, eh, eh
Waka waka, eh, eh, eh
Sixty million down the drain,
Kai Havertz scores again!


Havertz!!!!

Tough game at a very physical side, first goal was never offside, but we kept going.

Great win, top of the league, chuffed for Havertz
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,766
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:37:11 pm
Kai Havertz post-match:

"Football is always hard work. Nothing comes from itself. You have to earn work and keep belief. It was tough for me last couple of months, but I try to put my ego aside, as well.

I've been working hard for this moment and today I got it paid back."

I don't think Havertz has been as bad as he's been made out and his attitude is a refreshing change from the prima donnas over at United who think they been "over-trained" poor darlings.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 07:44:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:39:41 pm
I don't think Havertz has been as bad as he's been made out and his attitude is a refreshing change from the prima donnas over at United who think they been "over-trained" poor darlings.

Has the right attitude but he's had some contenders for the worst passes and touches a premier league player has ever made
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,766
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:44:23 pm
Has the right attitude but he's had some contenders for the worst passes and touches a premier league player has ever made

It will be interesting to see if this lifts his overall confidence, he's a much better player than we have seen so far over here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:33:09 pm
They were much better last season

Look a little disjointed and entirely beatable this year. The circus around Ramsdale sums up the media. Get to play today, huge test, plays poorly and almost costs them multiple times and the media see his teammates support him (the least you expect) and all is brushed under the carpet with a big awwww doesn't it make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside

It was the usual try-hard bollocks at full time. Every time they win - even stodgy, barely-deserved wins against midtable sides - it always seems to be celebrated as some enormous "narrative" victory that's a big hurdle they've overcome.

Come back when you've played a few of the really tough aways Arsenal. Like at Anfield in a few weeks. Fancy us there.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 07:56:31 pm »
Glad they are still in the race we can win it if enough teams are arsed enough to give it a go against city.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 07:56:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:46:46 pm
It will be interesting to see if this lifts his overall confidence, he's a much better player than we have seen so far over here.

Very much hope so especially in these games where the opposition put 11 in the box and its hard to pass through, especially when we are not flowing. He needs to step up with those late runs into the box and use his height. Massive contribution today, the biggest thing hes done so far.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 07:58:35 pm »
Yes, he has had some terrible touches and many bad decisions in the final third.

But he generally wins his duels in midfield - those second balls and headers. He also presses well but it's hard to notice because he has a lanky way of running. It was the Newcastle game that changed my opinion of him and I actually loved that rash tackle which the PGMOL experts committee unanimously deemed as a red card. Was probably our best player on the pitch in that scrap.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
This weekend turned out perfectly anyway, only a draw in the city liverpool game couldve taken us top and we needed to find a way to win, when the game was drifting away.

Still not flowing, lots of offensive players off form, but the 2 centre backs and Rice are keeping us in the race.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,381
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:33:09 pm
They were much better last season

Look a little disjointed and entirely beatable this year. The circus around Ramsdale sums up the media. Get to play today, huge test, plays poorly and almost costs them multiple times and the media see his teammates support him (the least you expect) and all is brushed under the carpet with a big awwww doesn't it make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in 4 out of 6 PL away games.  You can look as entirely beatable as can be but if you consistently keep clean sheets away from home and win most of your home games then you are likely to put up a good points tally. In contrast Liverpool havent kept a clean sheet away from home alll season across all comps.

On the eye you can look less appealing but as long as you maintain that defensive solidity and some tangible threat up front then youll have a good chance of winning every game. We look much better going forward than Arsenal and a better team when playing at home. The biggest difference is away from home where Arsenal look way more capable of grinding out wins.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 08:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:01:09 pm
Arsenal have kept clean sheets in 4 out of 6 PL away games.  You can look as entirely beatable as can be but if you consistently keep clean sheets away from home and win most of your home games then you are likely to put up a good points tally. In contrast Liverpool havent kept a clean sheet away from home alll season across all comps.

On the eye you can look less appealing but as long as you maintain that defensive solidity and some tangible threat up front then youll have a good chance of winning every game. We look much better going forward than Arsenal and a better team when playing at home. The biggest difference is away from home where Arsenal look way more capable of grinding out wins.

Their only away so far gainst a top 4-contending side is Newcastle, and they lost. Their next toughest away was against Chelsea and they conceded twice and drew.

They might have a better away record than us so far, but they're largely played against shite and mediocrity.
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 08:13:59 pm »
Been thinking long and hard about this and the only rational conclusion I can arrive at is that there most have been a countdown clock in the commentary box connected to a really huge brick of C4 that would blow if the match commentators didn't mention that Arsenal "WOULD BE TOP OF THE LEAGUE" if they won this every three minutes or so...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:01:09 pm
Arsenal have kept clean sheets in 4 out of 6 PL away games.  You can look as entirely beatable as can be but if you consistently keep clean sheets away from home and win most of your home games then you are likely to put up a good points tally. In contrast Liverpool havent kept a clean sheet away from home alll season across all comps.

On the eye you can look less appealing but as long as you maintain that defensive solidity and some tangible threat up front then youll have a good chance of winning every game. We look much better going forward than Arsenal and a better team when playing at home. The biggest difference is away from home where Arsenal look way more capable of grinding out wins.

And yet despite all that they're barely out in front of us with a shitload of games still to play. The thing is, grinding out wins is one thing but how many sides have we seen do it while looking distinctly average all the way to the title? It wahses for a period of a season but across the whole thing it often ends with you being a nearly team. Now that isn't to say the trophy winners always play the best stuff, but the reason it's being highlighted by so many is that last year they looked a formidable side it was very tough to get at for the majority of the season before they imploded, this year they dont look half as intimidating and they look a lot more vulnerable to less than amazing sides, Fulham, Chelsea, Lens, Newcastle, West Ham (cup game granted) AND Spurs. Added to that, who have the two respective sides played against in said aways? If they dont really match up in terms of difficulty then it's another case of stats telling half a story.

Out of the two i'd back us to improve defensively over them suddenly playing the free flowing stuff they were.

For the record I rate Arsenal, I was simply stating they look less impressive... at this point their own fans would tell you that's true.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:30 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:46:46 pm
It will be interesting to see if this lifts his overall confidence, he's a much better player than we have seen so far over here.

I think it's guaranteed to to be honest, he's a good player without being exceptional.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:58:35 pm
Yes, he has had some terrible touches and many bad decisions in the final third.

But he generally wins his duels in midfield - those second balls and headers. He also presses well but it's hard to notice because he has a lanky way of running. It was the Newcastle game that changed my opinion of him and I actually loved that rash tackle which the PGMOL experts committee unanimously deemed as a red card. Was probably our best player on the pitch in that scrap.

Again he's a good player, I was excited when we were linked while he was still playing in Germany. I think his versatility may actually work against him sometimes. He's not shit, he has bundles of ability and can be very influential but I think he's not nearly influential enough and for his actual ability he's disappointing. You can look at my posts after you signed him, I likely backed him in every one to be a good signing but he isn't as good as he should be IMO.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm »
We are not as impressive as last season, but I wouldnt swap our position in the table with anyone right now. After the Newcastle defeat and the way it happened I was worried wed fall away as at least city had the chance to pull clear of us. To be ahead of them 2 games later and also see spurs crash, has been brilliant. We need to secure CL qualification in midweek then concentrate on the league and try to perform better offensively. Its not been inspiring, but I hope/expect better is to come.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,933
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:26:27 pm
We are not as impressive as last season, but I wouldnt swap our position in the table with anyone right now. After the Newcastle defeat and the way it happened I was worried wed fall away as at least city had the chance to pull clear of us. To be ahead of them 2 games later and also see spurs crash, has been brilliant. We need to secure CL qualification in midweek then concentrate on the league and try to perform better offensively. Its not been inspiring, but I hope/expect better is to come.

You are top and you wouldnt swap positions with anyone? Bold statement.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 09:25:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:41 pm
You are top and you wouldnt swap positions with anyone? Bold statement.

Sticking my neck out time
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,869
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 09:27:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:25:35 pm
Sticking my neck out time
Earlier than last season.
Very brave.   ;)
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 09:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:27:24 pm
Earlier than last season.
Very brave.   ;)

 Cant see anyone stopping us this week
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 09:42:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:30:18 pm
I mean when you look at how they're playing, they aren't playing that well really and they could lose a few when momentum turns. They were better last season IMO.

They were way more exciting last season. Like a few other comments, they've traded some of that attacking flair for more grit and control. They don't look as exciting, but they look really efficent. The difference imo is I think both City and Liverpool have extra gears they can get to. Makes it exciting at least.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
They are solid at the back and will clean up the bottom ten home and away. Yet to be convinced by them though. However, glad they are in the mix and I'm hoping someone else can join the fray. Big game for Villa and Tottenham tomorrow with City on the horizon for both and who have shown they are not infallible. It's topsy, tervy at the top. I thought we were average today but showed the resilience required to stay the course as we did at Newcastle, Wolves, Tottenham and even Luton. Today's game could have easily gotten away from us but we hung in and got our reward. We look imperious at home and expect us to go unbeaten at Anfield this season. All to play for. December is a massive month for all and will test every squad that has ambition to win the league
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,340
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 09:58:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:00 pm
Cant see anyone stopping us this week
All hail the Week 47 Champions.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Still not worried about these. Jurgen will eat Arteta alive in a title race ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 