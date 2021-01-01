You can say all that but these are the annoying type of wins we used to get that gets you into a position to win a league. So crap all over it, if you want to but I'm not. Arsenal will be title challengers this season.
They are overperforming. Only City and us can win it with City being favourites.
Not sure I'd say they are over performing, they're strong defensively but it's not clicking attaking wise for them. Long way to go yet, but I think they're going to have to get results at the Etihad and at Anfield to win the league.
Kai Havertz post-match:"Football is always hard work. Nothing comes from itself. You have to earn work and keep belief. It was tough for me last couple of months, but I try to put my ego aside, as well.I've been working hard for this moment and today I got it paid back."
I don't think Havertz has been as bad as he's been made out and his attitude is a refreshing change from the prima donnas over at United who think they been "over-trained" poor darlings.
Has the right attitude but he's had some contenders for the worst passes and touches a premier league player has ever made
They were much better last season Look a little disjointed and entirely beatable this year. The circus around Ramsdale sums up the media. Get to play today, huge test, plays poorly and almost costs them multiple times and the media see his teammates support him (the least you expect) and all is brushed under the carpet with a big awwww doesn't it make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside
It will be interesting to see if this lifts his overall confidence, he's a much better player than we have seen so far over here.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Arsenal have kept clean sheets in 4 out of 6 PL away games. You can look as entirely beatable as can be but if you consistently keep clean sheets away from home and win most of your home games then you are likely to put up a good points tally. In contrast Liverpool havent kept a clean sheet away from home alll season across all comps.On the eye you can look less appealing but as long as you maintain that defensive solidity and some tangible threat up front then youll have a good chance of winning every game. We look much better going forward than Arsenal and a better team when playing at home. The biggest difference is away from home where Arsenal look way more capable of grinding out wins.
It will be interesting to see if this lifts his overall confidence, he's a much better player than we have seen so far over here.
Yes, he has had some terrible touches and many bad decisions in the final third.But he generally wins his duels in midfield - those second balls and headers. He also presses well but it's hard to notice because he has a lanky way of running. It was the Newcastle game that changed my opinion of him and I actually loved that rash tackle which the PGMOL experts committee unanimously deemed as a red card. Was probably our best player on the pitch in that scrap.
We are not as impressive as last season, but I wouldnt swap our position in the table with anyone right now. After the Newcastle defeat and the way it happened I was worried wed fall away as at least city had the chance to pull clear of us. To be ahead of them 2 games later and also see spurs crash, has been brilliant. We need to secure CL qualification in midweek then concentrate on the league and try to perform better offensively. Its not been inspiring, but I hope/expect better is to come.
You are top and you wouldnt swap positions with anyone? Bold statement.
Sticking my neck out time
Earlier than last season.Very brave.
I mean when you look at how they're playing, they aren't playing that well really and they could lose a few when momentum turns. They were better last season IMO.
Cant see anyone stopping us this week
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]