Arsenal have kept clean sheets in 4 out of 6 PL away games. You can look as entirely beatable as can be but if you consistently keep clean sheets away from home and win most of your home games then you are likely to put up a good points tally. In contrast Liverpool havent kept a clean sheet away from home alll season across all comps.



On the eye you can look less appealing but as long as you maintain that defensive solidity and some tangible threat up front then youll have a good chance of winning every game. We look much better going forward than Arsenal and a better team when playing at home. The biggest difference is away from home where Arsenal look way more capable of grinding out wins.



And yet despite all that they're barely out in front of us with a shitload of games still to play. The thing is, grinding out wins is one thing but how many sides have we seen do it while looking distinctly average all the way to the title? It wahses for a period of a season but across the whole thing it often ends with you being a nearly team. Now that isn't to say the trophy winners always play the best stuff, but the reason it's being highlighted by so many is that last year they looked a formidable side it was very tough to get at for the majority of the season before they imploded, this year they dont look half as intimidating and they look a lot more vulnerable to less than amazing sides, Fulham, Chelsea, Lens, Newcastle, West Ham (cup game granted) AND Spurs. Added to that, who have the two respective sides played against in said aways? If they dont really match up in terms of difficulty then it's another case of stats telling half a story.Out of the two i'd back us to improve defensively over them suddenly playing the free flowing stuff they were.For the record I rate Arsenal, I was simply stating they look less impressive... at this point their own fans would tell you that's true.