The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 03:10:47 pm »
Think he might have been, you know. And the standard Bob Bolder in goal.
AHA!

Offline thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
Watched a couple of highlight videos and he's massive.  Legitimately looks like a man playing against boys in that age group.
I couldn't resist watching the goals from his triple hat-trick against our kids and it reminded me of the video when Gini and Coutinho played against about a hundred of our academy kids.  One of the goals he scored he was in the penalty area with seven of our outfield players but nobody got remotely close to blocking his shot (although they were probably completely defeated by then).

As others have said, long legs and a good turn of pace are pretty much an unstoppable combo in kids football.  He did look to have a nice touch and a calm finish about him though!

Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 03:38:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:42:08 pm
arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin scored a hat-trick of hat-tricks as he announced himself with TEN goals in a 14-3 thumping against Liverpool.

The 15-year-old has made a name for himself within the Gunners youth ranks this season but laid down a marker to Mikel Arteta with his latest outing. Named in Arsenals under-16 side against Liverpool, he helped himself to 10 goals!!! 

Messi never scored 10 in a game, never mind against Liverpool.
I wonder how Arsenal's Leo Messo is doing.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 03:38:46 pm
I wonder how Arsenal's Leo Messo is doing.

Nearing greatness, one letter away
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm »
Been a bit of talk about another lad that played in the game, Max Dowman. 2 goals and 3 assists and hes 13 years old. Already played for the U18, seems like a bit of a Wilshere regen in terms of style of play.
Unfortunately you always hear the hype of these kids and you have high hopes, but they rarely work out. Im still waiting on Patino making a first team impact! Hope we can integrate Nwaneri at least.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 05:38:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm
Been a bit of talk about another lad that played in the game, Max Dowman. 2 goals and 3 assists and hes 13 years old. Already played for the U18, seems like a bit of a Wilshere regen in terms of style of play.
Unfortunately you always hear the hype of these kids and you have high hopes, but they rarely work out. Im still waiting on Patino making a first team impact! Hope we can integrate Nwaneri at least.
Youre talking to a fanbase that had 'Nemeth' tattoed on their chests ;D
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:21 pm
Youre talking to a fanbase that had 'Nemeth' tattoed on their chests ;D

And Cherno Samba!!
Offline Elzar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm »
Lauri Dalla Valle will provide good back up to Nunez next season I reckon.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm
Lauri Dalla Valle will provide good back up to Nunez next season I reckon.

Got to get past Haukur Ingi Gudnason first.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm
Been a bit of talk about another lad that played in the game, Max Dowman. 2 goals and 3 assists and hes 13 years old. Already played for the U18, seems like a bit of a Wilshere regen in terms of style of play.
Unfortunately you always hear the hype of these kids and you have high hopes, but they rarely work out. Im still waiting on Patino making a first team impact! Hope we can integrate Nwaneri at least.

Remember that time when Damien Plessis bossed your midfield? Good times.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 06:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:21 pm
Youre talking to a fanbase that had 'Nemeth' tattoed on their chests ;D

 ;D

Weve had some classics as well. Fran Merida was the next Fabregas, Aliadiere was the next French wonder kid, Carlos Vela as well. Not to mention home grown guys like Dan Crowley, Chuba Akpom and Chuks Aneke.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 06:44:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:37:50 pm
;D

Weve had some classics as well. Fran Merida was the next Fabregas, Aliadiere was the next French wonder kid, Carlos Vela as well. Not to mention home grown guys like Dan Crowley, Chuba Akpom and Chuks Aneke.
I feel Vela had a decent career though he retired early to MLS. He did not get chances at Arsenal.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:37:50 pm
;D

Weve had some classics as well. Fran Merida was the next Fabregas, Aliadiere was the next French wonder kid, Carlos Vela as well. Not to mention home grown guys like Dan Crowley, Chuba Akpom and Chuks Aneke.

Quincy awuso abeyie , i remember watching him in the league cup terrorising some nobody, in the end turned into a rapper called blow .

David Bentley was another one, the next Bergkamp he was.

emanuel frimpong, cousin of rapper lethal bizzle, introduced the phrase dench, which is now in the oxford dictionary meaning super fashionable and cool. Wasnt a bad footballer to be fair, not quite the next vieira, but very dench.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:44:41 pm
I feel Vela had a decent career though he retired early to MLS. He did not get chances at Arsenal.

Yeah, Sociedad was it that he probably played his best football?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm
Remember that time when Damien Plessis bossed your midfield? Good times.

I also remember Neil Mellor scoring a winner, and Jay Spearing getting a MOTM vs us.

I think that they should make it an annual league cup game Liverpool vs Arsenal, with the caveat it has to be a mixture of fringe players and youth. Those games were fun.

Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Quincy awuso abeyie , i remember watching him in the league cup terrorising some nobody, in the end turned into a rapper called blow .

David Bentley was another one, the next Bergkamp he was.

emanuel frimpong, cousin of rapper lethal bizzle, introduced the phrase dench, which is now in the oxford dictionary meaning super fashionable and cool. Wasnt a bad footballer to be fair, not quite the next vieira, but very dench.
Bentley went on to 'make it' didn't he? Played a reasonable number of games at the top flight? Not a superstar, but made a living? Was he fringe of the England squad?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
Bentley went on to 'make it' didn't he? Played a reasonable number of games at the top flight? Not a superstar, but made a living? Was he fringe of the England squad?

He did well at blackburn where there was nothing else to do, then spurs bought him and he spent more time clubbing than playing football, was often spotted in ibiza.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 08:07:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm
Yeah, Sociedad was it that he probably played his best football?
I also remember Neil Mellor scoring a winner, and Jay Spearing getting a MOTM vs us.

I think that they should make it an annual league cup game Liverpool vs Arsenal, with the caveat it has to be a mixture of fringe players and youth. Those games were fun.



ha ha yeah, some of our games have been made. Remember the Julio Baptista game well unfortunately :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Quincy awuso abeyie , i remember watching him in the league cup terrorising some nobody, in the end turned into a rapper called blow .

David Bentley was another one, the next Bergkamp he was.

emanuel frimpong, cousin of rapper lethal bizzle, introduced the phrase dench, which is now in the oxford dictionary meaning super fashionable and cool. Wasnt a bad footballer to be fair, not quite the next vieira, but very dench.

Bentley, he was some guy. Frimping became a cult hero only playing a half dozen games or so!  ;D

Some other names to make an ok career, Seb Larsson, Henri Lansbury, Benik Afobe, Glen Kamara, Josh Da Silva. Ismael Bennacer perhaps done best out the lot?
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm
Bentley, he was some guy. Frimping became a cult hero only playing a half dozen games or so!  ;D

Some other names to make an ok career, Seb Larsson, Henri Lansbury, Benik Afobe, Glen Kamara, Josh Da Silva. Ismael Bennacer perhaps done best out the lot?

Id say so yes, about bennacer, no one has really pulled up any trees.
Offline Samie

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm »
Even on a break form league footie this crap thread is on top of the page.  ::)
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm
Even on a break form league footie this crap thread is on top of the page.  ::)

It has a power over you as well Samie, it draws you in, you feel obliged to open it, and even worse obliged to comment in it. Its like Voodoo.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 09:05:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm
Id say so yes, about bennacer, no one has really pulled up any trees.

Josh Da Silva did well for Brentford in the Championship. Been plagued by injuries since they came up. Guess thats the Arsenal upbringing.
Offline Kalito

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
It has a power over you as well Samie, it draws you in, you feel obliged to open it, and even worse obliged to comment in it. Its like Voodoo.
:D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Samie

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 09:12:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
It has a power over you as well Samie, it draws you in, you feel obliged to open it, and even worse obliged to comment in it. Its like Voodoo.

It doesn't, I see this thread on top of the page evrey fuckin' time.  There's really no need for to be talking about Arsenal on a Liverpool forum this much.  ;D
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Are you sure you have done the maths, Samie? No way this thread has been on top more than the Everton thread lately. 😀
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
I think one of the mods has done something just to keep it at the top for Samie.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 12:49:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
I think one of the mods has done something just to keep it at the top for Samie.

Which mod?
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 01:54:15 am »
I blame Samie, i remember when this thread was midtable, he was flooding my DM begging me to post something. Something about me and him together being on top of the world..
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 02:31:37 am »
Just merge with the old thread. This thread has no history.
