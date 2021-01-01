Weve had some classics as well. Fran Merida was the next Fabregas, Aliadiere was the next French wonder kid, Carlos Vela as well. Not to mention home grown guys like Dan Crowley, Chuba Akpom and Chuks Aneke.
Quincy awuso abeyie , i remember watching him in the league cup terrorising some nobody, in the end turned into a rapper called blow .
David Bentley was another one, the next Bergkamp he was.
emanuel frimpong, cousin of rapper lethal bizzle, introduced the phrase dench, which is now in the oxford dictionary meaning super fashionable and cool. Wasnt a bad footballer to be fair, not quite the next vieira, but very dench.