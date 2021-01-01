Watched a couple of highlight videos and he's massive. Legitimately looks like a man playing against boys in that age group.



I couldn't resist watching the goals from his triple hat-trick against our kids and it reminded me of the video when Gini and Coutinho played against about a hundred of our academy kids. One of the goals he scored he was in the penalty area with seven of our outfield players but nobody got remotely close to blocking his shot (although they were probably completely defeated by then).As others have said, long legs and a good turn of pace are pretty much an unstoppable combo in kids football. He did look to have a nice touch and a calm finish about him though!