The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 14, 2023, 10:01:48 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2023, 09:52:41 pm
Man City are cheating c*nts and don't belong in the same conversation as Liverpool and Arsenal.

This.

For all that I found Arsenal's bottling amusing last season, and for all that I'm annoyed by how much they've spent since 2018, they still deserve respect as one of the real big clubs. Saying they don't belong in a conversation with Man City is correct, but absolutely not in the way the poster intended. I know it's partly just to take the piss and troll Arsenal, but comments like that only help legitimise Man City - no one should ever lose sight of what they are.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 16, 2023, 07:44:41 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on November 14, 2023, 09:24:58 pm
Is Aaron Ramsdale close to his dad? Because if so who the hell thought it'd be a good idea to wheel him out for interviews? If Arteta has anything about him he'll see through it.

Yeah, his father is defo better shutting his yap!

And then these comments from Ramsdale about not being able to concentre as well :lmao

'"If you ask me to concentrate on a game of football for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it.

So that's why I get involved with the fans and I'll sing along with the songs. Someone is giving me abuse and i'll turn round and give them a bit back.

I've had my two or three minutes of madness in my head and then straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again.

Next thing you know, half time is around.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 16, 2023, 07:47:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 16, 2023, 07:44:41 pm
Yeah, his father is defo better shutting his yap!

And then these comments from Ramsdale about not being able to concentre as well :lmao

'"If you ask me to concentrate on a game of football for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it.

So that's why I get involved with the fans and I'll sing along with the songs. Someone is giving me abuse and i'll turn round and give them a bit back.

I've had my two or three minutes of madness in my head and then straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again.

Next thing you know, half time is around.

Something wrong with him. Has a bit of the Pickfords about him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 08:00:25 am
Has Arteta been charged by the FA?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 08:03:40 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on November 17, 2023, 08:00:25 am
Has Arteta been charged by the FA?

Yes. But he doesnt need to be on the touchline to see their incompetence, only a pair of eyes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 09:04:35 am
Quote from: The North Bank on November 17, 2023, 08:03:40 am
Yes. But he doesnt need to be on the touchline to see their incompetence, only a pair of eyes.


Given how often the twat ends up standing on the pitch, I'm not sure Arteta really understands the touchline anyway.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 09:50:53 am
Anyone would think Arsenal had only just recently won a treble the way their fans go on about their team and belittle other sides on Twitter.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 10:57:39 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 17, 2023, 09:50:53 am
Anyone would think Arsenal had only just recently won a treble the way their fans go on about their team and belittle other sides on Twitter.

I mean....say no more.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 17, 2023, 08:03:40 am
Yes. But he doesnt need to be on the touchline to see their incompetence, only a pair of eyes.
No, it takes one eye, half blinked
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 06:26:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 17, 2023, 08:03:40 am
Yes. But he doesnt need to be on the touchline to see their incompetence, only a pair of eyes.

Doesnt he have a pair of Mysterons?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
November 17, 2023, 09:22:16 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2023, 09:52:41 pm
Man City are cheating c*nts and don't belong in the same conversation as Liverpool and Arsenal.
Yeah. I have respect for the Arse.
I'd rather we duke it out than that corrupt cabal over in Manchester.

That would be a classic title race!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm
Kai Havertz started at left back! Against turkey tonight.hes scored after 5 mins.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm
Kai Havertz started at left back! Against turkey tonight.hes scored after 5 mins.
Are you saying the turkey manager is more of a genius than arteta?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Are you saying the turkey manager is more of a genius than arteta?
Or the German manager?  ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
Or the German manager?  ;)
Haha good spot.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Nevermind, they still Lost!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:20:50 am
So I bet our Arsenal correspondents are breathing a sigh of relief that Usmanov and Moshiri didnt get control of their club.

The only downside for them that the Dubious Duo didnt practice their financial wizardry on the Everton of North London. ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:58:13 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:20:50 am
So I bet our Arsenal correspondents are breathing a sigh of relief that Usmanov and Moshiri didnt get control of their club.

The only downside for them that the Dubious Duo didnt practice their financial wizardry on the Everton of North London. ;D

They pumped hundreds of millions into Everton. They gambled and lost. Probably shouldnt have gambled with the clubs future but you wouldnt find an everton fan complaining when the money was being spent.

What they shouldve done is hire Arteta instead of Ancelotti.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Nevermind, they still Lost!

So if Turkey beat a team with a legendary Arsenal player in , then the Turkey manager is BETTER than Arteta.
