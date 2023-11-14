Is Aaron Ramsdale close to his dad? Because if so who the hell thought it'd be a good idea to wheel him out for interviews? If Arteta has anything about him he'll see through it.



Yeah, his father is defo better shutting his yap!And then these comments from Ramsdale about not being able to concentre as well'"If you ask me to concentrate on a game of football for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it.So that's why I get involved with the fans and I'll sing along with the songs. Someone is giving me abuse and i'll turn round and give them a bit back.I've had my two or three minutes of madness in my head and then straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again.Next thing you know, half time is around.