Man City are cheating c*nts and don't belong in the same conversation as Liverpool and Arsenal.
This.
For all that I found Arsenal's bottling amusing last season, and for all that I'm annoyed by how much they've spent since 2018, they still deserve respect as one of the real big clubs. Saying they don't belong in a conversation with Man City is correct, but absolutely not in the way the poster intended. I know it's partly just to take the piss and troll Arsenal, but comments like that only help legitimise Man City - no one should ever lose sight of what they are.