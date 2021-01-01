True, but that was a team that amassed 99 points, which is unreal.



99 points, and it would've been far higher, if we hadn't had the title wrapped up so early - losing to City a few days after we'd been out on the piss celebrating the title, and losing games like the Arsenal one, where we looked half-arsed and still dominated against mediocrity. It still annoys me that we didn't absolutely smash the points record, because we should have done it easily if we hadn't stopped bothering. Not breaking the record gave bellend pundits, journalists and rival fans the excuse to not acknowledge the true greatness of that team.The Invincibles were undoubtedly a great side, but to me, it simply doesn't compare with a team that racks up 196 points in two seasons, including winning a Champions League and World Club Cup. All while competing against arguably the best (asterisk added of course) English club side ever.To me it's a travesty that our 2018-20 team will probably never be in the conversation for the greatest English club sides ever, because it absolutely should be.