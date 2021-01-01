« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
My god, the amount of words and posts just to say "Calling Arsenal 'The Invincibles' really boils my piss."
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

decosabute

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.
Keith Lard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:49:15 pm
Would you have a season unbeaten in the league but out of everything else, as Arsenal did, or winning the league with a few losses as well as winning at least one cup, even just the League Cup?

Because anyone who favours the former is an idiot, who has bought hook, line and sinker into some slick, mawkish marketing.

Going unbeaten in the league is noteworthy, but not particularly meaningful compared to winning another trophy, even "just" the League Cup.

Id definitely take a few losses and an extra cup.

Only situation where Id accept a few less points is for an unbeaten league win. So id rather win the league unbeaten with 85 points, than win the league with some defeat and get 90 points. Its all a bit irrelevant really. I dont much care for records, but in the same breath I can be respectful and applaud such achievements.

Id maybe choose an unbeaten season over the Intertoto cup though 😂
Speedy Molby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Id definitely take a few losses and an extra cup.

Only situation where Id accept a few less points is for an unbeaten league win. So id rather win the league unbeaten with 85 points, than win the league with some defeat and get 90 points. Its all a bit irrelevant really. I dont much care for records, but in the same breath I can be respectful and applaud such achievements.

Id maybe choose an unbeaten season over the Intertoto cup though 😂
I agree with this, but the thing with the Invincibles is its the only time in living memory that its happened. It may not be better than winning a league and a cup, but it is more memorable. Any clubs fans would be proud.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

Some record that. Was wondering if you could be calendar year invincibles but the Man City game was 3rd of January.
Achilles Heel

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

Peak "rolling" 38 PL  games from that period  (last 11 games  of 18/19 and first 27 games  of 19/20)  was extraordinary.  P38 W36 D2 L0.  Points 110.

And, of course, there was just the small matter of the comeback against Barcelona and the Champions League win at the end of 18/19.

My word "extraordinary" doesn't do it justice.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

We went from May 2003 to October 2004. 17 months without losing any league game, home or away. 49 league games.
The invincibles get brought up(by me), every season when theres no unbeaten teams left, this season it only lasted 11 games, with spurs losing and arsenal getting robbed last weekend.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:08:58 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
We went from May 2003 to October 2004. 17 months without losing any league game, home or away. 49 league games.
The invincibles get brought up(by me), every season when theres no unbeaten teams left, this season it only lasted 11 games, with spurs losing and arsenal getting robbed last weekend.

Quite an achievement to only get one title out of that. Im almost as annoyed as you probably for pissing 2002/03 away and gifting it to United.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:58:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:08:58 am
Quite an achievement to only get one title out of that. Im almost as annoyed as you probably for pissing 2002/03 away and gifting it to United.

Yeh shouldve won 3 in a row
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1449 on: Today at 02:27:04 am
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm
Peak "rolling" 38 PL  games from that period  (last 11 games  of 18/19 and first 27 games  of 19/20)  was extraordinary.  P38 W36 D2 L0.  Points 110.

And, of course, there was just the small matter of the comeback against Barcelona and the Champions League win at the end of 18/19.

My word "extraordinary" doesn't do it justice.

That is an utterly ridiculous record that. Unbelievable consistency over that period.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:08:58 am
Quite an achievement to only get one title out of that. Im almost as annoyed as you probably for pissing 2002/03 away and gifting it to United.

When you look at the record above, its ridiculous youve only ended up with 1 title out it as well.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:36:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:55:04 am
Liverpool went like 33 games unbeaten was it? Before losing at watford. Thats a lot more invincible than 22 games Preston

True, but that was a team that amassed 99 points, which is unreal.

decosabute

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1452 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:36:54 pm
True, but that was a team that amassed 99 points, which is unreal.

99 points, and it would've been far higher, if we hadn't had the title wrapped up so early - losing to City a few days after we'd been out on the piss celebrating the title, and losing games like the Arsenal one, where we looked half-arsed and still dominated against mediocrity. It still annoys me that we didn't absolutely smash the points record, because we should have done it easily if we hadn't stopped bothering. Not breaking the record gave bellend pundits, journalists and rival fans the excuse to not acknowledge the true greatness of that team.

The Invincibles were undoubtedly a great side, but to me, it simply doesn't compare with a team that racks up 196 points in two seasons, including winning a Champions League and World Club Cup. All while competing against arguably the best (asterisk added of course) English club side ever.

To me it's a travesty that our 2018-20 team will probably never be in the conversation for the greatest English club sides ever, because it absolutely should be.
Keith Lard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1453 on: Today at 01:27:26 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:19:04 pm
99 points, and it would've been far higher, if we hadn't had the title wrapped up so early - losing to City a few days after we'd been out on the piss celebrating the title, and losing games like the Arsenal one, where we looked half-arsed and still dominated against mediocrity. It still annoys me that we didn't absolutely smash the points record, because we should have done it easily if we hadn't stopped bothering. Not breaking the record gave bellend pundits, journalists and rival fans the excuse to not acknowledge the true greatness of that team.

The Invincibles were undoubtedly a great side, but to me, it simply doesn't compare with a team that racks up 196 points in two seasons, including winning a Champions League and World Club Cup. All while competing against arguably the best (asterisk added of course) English club side ever.

To me it's a travesty that our 2018-20 team will probably never be in the conversation for the greatest English club sides ever, because it absolutely should be.

Oh well Jurgen, you're just gonna have to do it all over again to prove everyone wrong ...

Please sign the new 10 year contract I have just drafted :)
