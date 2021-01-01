« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 69131 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
My god, the amount of words and posts just to say "Calling Arsenal 'The Invincibles' really boils my piss."
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm »
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:49:15 pm
Would you have a season unbeaten in the league but out of everything else, as Arsenal did, or winning the league with a few losses as well as winning at least one cup, even just the League Cup?

Because anyone who favours the former is an idiot, who has bought hook, line and sinker into some slick, mawkish marketing.

Going unbeaten in the league is noteworthy, but not particularly meaningful compared to winning another trophy, even "just" the League Cup.

Id definitely take a few losses and an extra cup.

Only situation where Id accept a few less points is for an unbeaten league win. So id rather win the league unbeaten with 85 points, than win the league with some defeat and get 90 points. Its all a bit irrelevant really. I dont much care for records, but in the same breath I can be respectful and applaud such achievements.

Id maybe choose an unbeaten season over the Intertoto cup though 😂
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Id definitely take a few losses and an extra cup.

Only situation where Id accept a few less points is for an unbeaten league win. So id rather win the league unbeaten with 85 points, than win the league with some defeat and get 90 points. Its all a bit irrelevant really. I dont much care for records, but in the same breath I can be respectful and applaud such achievements.

Id maybe choose an unbeaten season over the Intertoto cup though 😂
I agree with this, but the thing with the Invincibles is its the only time in living memory that its happened. It may not be better than winning a league and a cup, but it is more memorable. Any clubs fans would be proud.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

Some record that. Was wondering if you could be calendar year invincibles but the Man City game was 3rd of January.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

Peak "rolling" 38 PL  games from that period  (last 11 games  of 18/19 and first 27 games  of 19/20)  was extraordinary.  P38 W36 D2 L0.  Points 110.

And, of course, there was just the small matter of the comeback against Barcelona and the Champions League win at the end of 18/19.

My word "extraordinary" doesn't do it justice.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm
Between early May 2018 and late February 2020 (22 months), Liverpool lost one league game. And that was away against Man City in a ding dong thriller that could've gone either way.

Way more of an impressive run than any Invincibles bollocks. And of course the media will never continue to harp on about that team.

We went from May 2003 to October 2004. 17 months without losing any league game, home or away. 49 league games.
The invincibles get brought up(by me), every season when theres no unbeaten teams left, this season it only lasted 11 games, with spurs losing and arsenal getting robbed last weekend.
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:08:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
We went from May 2003 to October 2004. 17 months without losing any league game, home or away. 49 league games.
The invincibles get brought up(by me), every season when theres no unbeaten teams left, this season it only lasted 11 games, with spurs losing and arsenal getting robbed last weekend.

Quite an achievement to only get one title out of that. Im almost as annoyed as you probably for pissing 2002/03 away and gifting it to United.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:58:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:08:58 am
Quite an achievement to only get one title out of that. Im almost as annoyed as you probably for pissing 2002/03 away and gifting it to United.

Yeh shouldve won 3 in a row
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 02:27:04 am »
