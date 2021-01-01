Would you have a season unbeaten in the league but out of everything else, as Arsenal did, or winning the league with a few losses as well as winning at least one cup, even just the League Cup?



Because anyone who favours the former is an idiot, who has bought hook, line and sinker into some slick, mawkish marketing.



Going unbeaten in the league is noteworthy, but not particularly meaningful compared to winning another trophy, even "just" the League Cup.



Id definitely take a few losses and an extra cup.Only situation where Id accept a few less points is for an unbeaten league win. So id rather win the league unbeaten with 85 points, than win the league with some defeat and get 90 points. Its all a bit irrelevant really. I dont much care for records, but in the same breath I can be respectful and applaud such achievements.Id maybe choose an unbeaten season over the Intertoto cup though 😂