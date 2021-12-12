This is just bitterness about their accomplishment. We were champions of Europe when we couldn't even finish in the top 4 in our own league, does that mean we weren't really champions of Europe?



"Champions of Europe" isn't a self-proclaimed (or proclaimed by commentator without consensus) title that everyone else is expected to kowtow to for evermore. It's a matter of fact, conferred by the achievement attained and pre-agreed by all contesting parties. And it lasts only until the next final. It allows for progression and movement, which are the lifeblood of sport. Not carved-in-stone, stultrifying sentiment.Arsenal's achievement going unbeaten in the league (while beaten a lot in other competitions) was interesting and noteworthy. But nothing that deserves the excessive aggrandisation and glorification that they and their enablers expect others to continuously indulge in, even now years later after other very impressive feats have been achieved by other teams.This claim that it's just "bitterness of their accomplishment" is a horrible example of the mawkish conservatism that holds sway among many football fans, as if moments in sport are gospel divine writ, as if people aren't allowed to reasses and reconsider past events afresh, or proffer contradictory opinions.It's a very hidebound, unprogressive way of thinking, which is always disappointing to see when it appears in any field of life.That's probably a more serious-than-it-needs-to-be response to some pointless blah blah about some blokes who kicked a ball around once, but it's something that has been on my mind a lot recently, in these increasingly conservative, regressive, thought-clamping times.Reassessment and contradiction should always be an option