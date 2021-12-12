« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1400 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:41:17 am
Think the general consensus was that Amrabat owned him in that final that west ham won.

Wondering how Amrabat is getting on these days.

I was impressed with him in that game to be fair. You could tell it would be a failure for him at United though, there was nothing in his career (including the World Cup) which suggested he'd be a success. Shame they only have him on loan because he's the type of loser you'd want to see stay there into his 30s like Maguire is doing.

I'd have liked Rice at Liverpool but it was similar to Bellingham in where we wouldn't have been able to sign three more on top of him. When City were interested I did think he'd go there, looks like he wanted to be part of something at Arsenal but generally speaking I'm not sure the best days will come under Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1401 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:14:05 pm
This is just bitterness about their accomplishment.  We were champions of Europe when we couldn't even finish in the top 4 in our own league, does that mean we weren't really champions of Europe?

Except it isn't.

If they described it as League Invincibles then it would be fine. They don't. They call it the 'Invincible Season'. Which is quite funny when they lost 7 games that season. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:19:00 pm
I was impressed with him in that game to be fair. You could tell it would be a failure for him at United though, there was nothing in his career (including the World Cup) which suggested he'd be a success. Shame they only have him on loan because he's the type of loser you'd want to see stay there into his 30s like Maguire is doing.

I'd have liked Rice at Liverpool but it was similar to Bellingham in where we wouldn't have been able to sign three more on top of him. When City were interested I did think he'd go there, looks like he wanted to be part of something at Arsenal but generally speaking I'm not sure the best days will come under Arteta.

He looks better now than he ever did at west ham, seems Arteta is improving or unlocking his potential, if he can add a shot to those galloping runs hed start to look like Gerrard.

Seriously though, I didnt think hed be this good, just thought he was good at intercepting and tackling and that was good enough for me , even at 100m. Hes carrying our midfield so far, playing alongside that clown havertz and immobile jorginho
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:12:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:07:47 pm
He looks better now than he ever did at west ham, seems Arteta is improving or unlocking his potential, if he can add a shot to those galloping runs hed start to look like Gerrard.

Seriously though, I didnt think hed be this good, just thought he was good at intercepting and tackling and that was good enough for me , even at 100m. Hes carrying our midfield so far, playing alongside that clown havertz and immobile jorginho

Havertz is another one you could tell looked a sure failure, there was nothing during his three years at Chelsea which suggested he was anywhere near the level you need to be successful at the highest level, which is pretty fucking ironic considering he scored a Champions League final winner  ;D

I think that one was Arteta trying to be too clever IMO, I was even more surprised to hear he'd be playing more in the midfield, he's an absolute lightweight, I don't think that'd even work for him if he went back to Leverkusen.

I'm not really sure who Arsenal need in the midfield next to compliment Rice and Odegaard, not sure what type of profile would best suit a midfield three. Maybe it'd be someone like Jorginho, just younger and better now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1404 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:02:25 am
We are levels below where we once were, but definitely on the up. Even just playing in the champions league and being towards the top of the table is something we stopped experiencing for a good few years.

Good win today, almost through in CL, seeing how united and Newcastle are doing its not something to take for granted.

100% mate. Definitely on the up and doing good things.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1405 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:28:11 am
It wasn't an unbeaten season though, was it? It was unbeaten in the league. It was more a statistical anomaly than anything else. City got a 100 points and lost 2 games all season. Liverpool got 99 and lost 3 games. Arsenal got 90 the season they went unbeaten in the league. So in either of those other two seasons, Arsenal could have gone uinbeaten with the same points tally and still lost.

I think the bit that bridles the most is the use of the term 'invincible' when they only won a single trophy and got knocked out of 3 cup competitions. Hell, they even lost the community shield that year. They lost to United, Chelsea and Middlesborough that year. They ran away with the league and never looked in danger and then, after finishing the league unbeatenm, they self-proclaimed themselves as 'the invincibles'. I rate United's triple far higher. hell, I rate any season with two major trophies as better.

Oh come on, this is bollocks mate.

They went an entire fucking league campaign unbeaten. Only side to ever do it in the english top division. That's a beautiful record to hold. I wouldn't swap such a record for one of our European Cups lmao ... records, end of the day, are no substitute for shiny pots. But still, it's a special accomplishment. I'd rather win a league with 85 points as invincibles than win a league with 95 points and be beaten once during the season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1406 on: Today at 03:19:50 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:32:15 pm
Oh come on, this is bollocks mate.

They went an entire fucking league campaign unbeaten. Only side to ever do it in the english top division. That's a beautiful record to hold. I wouldn't swap such a record for one of our European Cups lmao ... records, end of the day, are no substitute for shiny pots. But still, it's a special accomplishment. I'd rather win a league with 85 points as invincibles than win a league with 95 points and be beaten once during the season.

We've won the league 19 times and lost in everyone of those seasons. I'd take #20 the same way as well.  :wave
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1407 on: Today at 03:43:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:51 pm
Except it isn't.

If they described it as League Invincibles then it would be fine. They don't. They call it the 'Invincible Season'. Which is quite funny when they lost 7 games that season.

Completely agree.

Our league winning season shouldn't be referred to as the season we got 99 points. We got 13 in the CL also so it should be referred to as the season we got 112 points.
