Think the general consensus was that Amrabat owned him in that final that west ham won.



Wondering how Amrabat is getting on these days.



I was impressed with him in that game to be fair. You could tell it would be a failure for him at United though, there was nothing in his career (including the World Cup) which suggested he'd be a success. Shame they only have him on loan because he's the type of loser you'd want to see stay there into his 30s like Maguire is doing.I'd have liked Rice at Liverpool but it was similar to Bellingham in where we wouldn't have been able to sign three more on top of him. When City were interested I did think he'd go there, looks like he wanted to be part of something at Arsenal but generally speaking I'm not sure the best days will come under Arteta.