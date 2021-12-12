He looks better now than he ever did at west ham, seems Arteta is improving or unlocking his potential, if he can add a shot to those galloping runs hed start to look like Gerrard.
Seriously though, I didnt think hed be this good, just thought he was good at intercepting and tackling and that was good enough for me , even at 100m. Hes carrying our midfield so far, playing alongside that clown havertz and immobile jorginho
Havertz is another one you could tell looked a sure failure, there was nothing during his three years at Chelsea which suggested he was anywhere near the level you need to be successful at the highest level, which is pretty fucking ironic considering he scored a Champions League final winner
I think that one was Arteta trying to be too clever IMO, I was even more surprised to hear he'd be playing more in the midfield, he's an absolute lightweight, I don't think that'd even work for him if he went back to Leverkusen.
I'm not really sure who Arsenal need in the midfield next to compliment Rice and Odegaard, not sure what type of profile would best suit a midfield three. Maybe it'd be someone like Jorginho, just younger and better now.