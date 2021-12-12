You know, Im still not fully convinced by this current Arsenal setup. Front to back and manager, I dont quite know how they pulled off a title challenge last year. Even Declan Rice, Im not 100% convinced by him. He seems like a peak Jordan Henderson to me.



Sorry to piss on your chips mate. As you can see, I respect Arsenal as the top London club. I loved old Highbury. I think I keep comparing your current setup to the peak Wenger setup that just seemed glamorous and something from another world. Henry, Vieira, Bergkamp - fucking hell, I loved those 3 players. Even Sol Campbell - prize bell end, but I thought he was a great defender. Ashley Cole, Ljungberg, Pires, Adams, Petit with Wenger at the helm. Front to back, manager on the bench, and in the boardroom it was quality, and had that greater than the sum of its parts quality.



Convincing requires wining one or two big trophies and to be fair, this is something the current setup has not done yet. Our setup during Highbury days was perfect.However, Wenger's later years were different. Under Arteta, there is always an attempt to address our obvious and glaring weaknesses. Of course, not everything can be done every window. For example, we fans know that we need an upgrade up front and possibly another holding midfielder. Arteta won't resign someone like Flamini for free or hope a youngster like Coquelin goes through a purple patch for the first team. Or to give a better example, he won't ask a 30 year old Arteta to start playing defensive midfield (Wenger did this!).People also tend to forget that Arteta is in his first ever managerial job.