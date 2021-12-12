« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 67526 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:24:31 am
Inter Milan, Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea all beat 'the Invincibles' in Europe that season.

Not in the premier league then.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:24:31 am
Inter Milan, Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea all beat 'the Invincibles' in Europe that season.

Indeed, but then no-one is including the European or Cup results when they were labelled as such. Its not remaining unbeaten in every game that season, its remaining unbeaten in the league that season.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 am »
25% of the 12 draws was when we needed a draw at WHL to win the league, or the 2 games directly after we secured it Birmingham and Portsmouth.

Actually, when you see who the other 9 draws were against, its quite mental reading.

Man Utd x 2
Portsmouth
Charlton
Fulham
Bolton
Leicester
Everton
Newcastle


Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,010
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:29:24 am
Not in the premier league then.

They were unbeaten in the Premier League weren't they? They drew loads but I don't think they beaten except in the Cups. And obviously the Champions Leagues several times.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:43:43 am
25% of the 12 draws was when we needed a draw at WHL to win the league, or the 2 games directly after we secured it Birmingham and Portsmouth.

Actually, when you see who the other 9 draws were against, its quite mental reading.

Man Utd x 2
Portsmouth
Charlton
Fulham
Bolton
Leicester
Everton
Newcastle

Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.

Largely irrelevant though, unbeaten in a 38 game league season is staggering, whichever way you cook it.

Fam
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 am »
Metro story
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/arsenal-to-produce-list-of-three-terrible-var-decisions-as-referee-row-escalates/ar-AA1jvLb3?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=af97221cc81b4307a971a5e8000241fd&ei=27

So they have a list of 3 var decisions they want to debate with the PGMOL?. Fuck me, we'd be there for something like the Nuremberg Trials if we tried to enumerate the VAR decisions that have gone against us and even just fouls against Salah that are let go.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:43:37 am
Metro story
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/arsenal-to-produce-list-of-three-terrible-var-decisions-as-referee-row-escalates/ar-AA1jvLb3?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=af97221cc81b4307a971a5e8000241fd&ei=27

So they have a list of 3 var decisions they want to debate with the PGMOL?. Fuck me, we'd be there for something like the Nuremberg Trials if we tried to enumerate the VAR decisions that have gone against us and even just fouls against Salah that are let go.

These are the ones we got an apology for. I can think of so many others. From salibas never a hand ball penalty against chelsea, to saka getting booted in the air by a palace player to Bournemouth 4 handballs and no pens in one game, Martinelli getting doubled booked in the same move and sent off , it goes on and on.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,577
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:15:25 pm
These are the ones we got an apology for. I can think of so many others. From salibas never a hand ball penalty against chelsea, to saka getting booted in the air by a palace player to Bournemouth 4 handballs and no pens in one game, Martinelli getting doubled booked in the same move and sent off , it goes on and on.

Are you saying that was wrong?

He committed 2 yellow card offences with the ref playing advantage after the first. He then lost his head and barged into a player from behind with no attempt to play the ball. It was absolutely correct that he was sent off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm
Are you saying that was wrong?

He committed 2 yellow card offences with the ref playing advantage after the first. He then lost his head and barged into a player from behind with no attempt to play the ball. It was absolutely correct that he was sent off.

Im saying everytime its ever happened before and since the ref books only one of the challenges. Seen it many times since, never 2 players getting booked when advantage gets played, let alone the same player.

If the law only got applied to the letter that one time, its fair to question why.

We get that a lot, letter of the law, inconclusive, 50/50, subjective. All cop outs .

The kovacic red and the bruno forearm smash are so blatant that VAR should never ever not have the balls to make those decisions again, even if Arteta has to be banned for a 100 games, those were so blatant , along with the foul on gabriel. They need to feel the pressure to make a right decision.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:44:45 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,577
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 12:43:46 pm »
I can recall another example of it happening.

I can't recall any other examples of a player committing 2 yellow card offences seconds apart and only being booked for one of them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 12:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:43:46 pm
I can recall another example of it happening.

I can't recall any other examples of a player committing 2 yellow card offences seconds apart and only being booked for one of them.

Next time itll happen ill let you know. Happens a lot. I think guimaraes flying tackle before the forearm smash was one, kicking the ball at havertz then grabbing rice by the neck was another , obviously didnt even get a foul for any of them, hence the complaints.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,577
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 12:47:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk</a>
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:47:36 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk</a>

That guy clearly lost the plot, both were reds!
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Ground Control
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm »


Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,608
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm




I feel like this chart had much more relevance about 5 months ago.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm


Can't argue with facts. Bottlers.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:26:15 am
Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.

Largely irrelevant though, unbeaten in a 38 game league season is staggering, whichever way you cook it.

Fam

Bull shit.

Your manager and players were after the unbeaten record. Afraid to lose. Which is so many draws to finish the season.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm
Bull shit.

Your manager and players were after the unbeaten record. Afraid to lose. Which is so many draws to finish the season.

And we could afford that luxury because of the points gap that we had, and the fact we had wrapped the league up with games to spare.

You are kind of agreeing with him, we went into those games not wanting to lose, not going all out to win them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:19 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Ground Control
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm
And we could afford that luxury because of the points gap that we had, and the fact we had wrapped the league up with games to spare.

You are kind of agreeing with him, we went into those games not wanting to lose, not going all out to win them.

I truly don't understand the snide criticisms of the Invincibles. How many draws would be acceptable? I have some fun giving Arsenal fans stick, but downplaying an unbeaten season, however it was accomplished, is petty.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Ground Control
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm
Old news this squire.

It's a well-versed story, good sir.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm
I truly don't understand the snide criticisms of the Invincibles. How many draws would be acceptable? I have some fun giving Arsenal fans stick, but downplaying an unbeaten season, however it was accomplished, is petty.
Totally agree.  Mostly envy I'd guess.  I doubt many of us will live to see it happen without a sports washer doing it .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,141
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm »
I have a vague recollection of Arsenal going a goal down to Leicester on the final day? Would have been funny had they lost I guess.

Are there any stats on how long they trailed for all season? Or how many times they went a goal down? Think we led in both games against them. Kewell scored at Anfield and Im fairly sure Owen put us 1 up and 2-2 up at Highbury.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • A manc
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 07:05:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:26:15 am
Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.

Largely irrelevant though, unbeaten in a 38 game league season is staggering, whichever way you cook it.

Fam
Indeed, same as United were well on course for 100 in 2013 and took the foot off the pedal when they were miles ahead and Ferguson announced his retirement. I don't agree with this notion that Ferguson and Wenger wouldn't be able to compete in this league when Arteta was smashing it for 9/10ths of last season.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:05:50 pm
Indeed, same as United were well on course for 100 in 2013 and took the foot off the pedal when they were miles ahead and Ferguson announced his retirement. I don't agree with this notion that Ferguson and Wenger wouldn't be able to compete in this league when Arteta was smashing it for 9/10ths of last season.
I'm not too sure about Wenger. Ferguson was pragmatic enough to regularly revamp his backroom stuff. This is the main reason why I think Wenger fell behind the times even though when he first arrived, he was ahead.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm
I truly don't understand the snide criticisms of the Invincibles. How many draws would be acceptable? I have some fun giving Arsenal fans stick, but downplaying an unbeaten season, however it was accomplished, is petty.

That was a great team, managed by a great manager. That team deserved a European cup far more than soulless shit like Chelsea and Man City.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm
I'm not too sure about Wenger. Ferguson was pragmatic enough to regularly revamp his backroom stuff. This is the main reason why I think Wenger fell behind the times even though when he first arrived, he was ahead.

Hmm may have a point on Wenger. He never seemed to sort the defence out when the old guard left. I still think he a blue chip manager in his heyday. Maybe a bit arrogant and stuck in his principles? I dont know really. I still think he was a tremendous manager and final period of his reign shouldnt detract from his achievements. We all eventually have to walk through the exit door, and its rarely an exit that secures an impeccable legacy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 07:13:59 pm
Hmm may have a point on Wenger. He never seemed to sort the defence out when the old guard left. I still think he a blue chip manager in his heyday. Maybe a bit arrogant and stuck in his principles? I dont know really. I still think he was a tremendous manager and final period of his reign shouldnt detract from his achievements. We all eventually have to walk through the exit door, and its rarely an exit that secures an impeccable legacy.
I love Wenger by the way. Quoting someone else, by the end of his reign, he was just addicted to the job. All he had to do was replace Vieira and put some steel in the midfield. Even this would have sorted out the defense!

Declan Rice has only played a few games for us, but he is exactly the sort of player we needed 15 years ago.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm
I love Wenger by the way. Quoting someone else, by the end of his reign, he was just addicted to the job. All he had to do was replace Vieira and put some steel in the midfield. Even this would have sorted out the defense!

Declan Rice has only played a few games for us, but he is exactly the sort of player we needed 15 years ago.

You know, Im still not fully convinced by this current Arsenal setup. Front to back and manager, I dont quite know how they pulled off a title challenge last year. Even Declan Rice, Im not 100% convinced by him. He seems like a peak Jordan Henderson to me.

Sorry to piss on your chips mate. As you can see, I respect Arsenal as the top London club. I loved old Highbury. I think I keep comparing your current setup to the peak Wenger setup  that just seemed glamorous and something from another world. Henry, Vieira, Bergkamp - fucking hell, I loved those 3 players. Even Sol Campbell - prize bell end, but I thought he was a great defender. Ashley Cole, Ljungberg, Pires, Adams, Petit  with Wenger at the helm. Front to back, manager on the bench, and in the boardroom  it was quality, and had that greater than the sum of its parts quality.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,010
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:26:15 am
Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.


If you'd been chased you would have bottled it completely. Like last season. As it was the priority became not losing, hence all the draws.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm
If you'd been chased you would have bottled it completely. Like last season. As it was the priority became not losing, hence all the draws.

You obviously forgot the other 2 title wins were proper chases, well the first 1 was anyway, still anything to have a dig mate eh?  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:03:14 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm
You know, Im still not fully convinced by this current Arsenal setup. Front to back and manager, I dont quite know how they pulled off a title challenge last year. Even Declan Rice, Im not 100% convinced by him. He seems like a peak Jordan Henderson to me.

Sorry to piss on your chips mate. As you can see, I respect Arsenal as the top London club. I loved old Highbury. I think I keep comparing your current setup to the peak Wenger setup  that just seemed glamorous and something from another world. Henry, Vieira, Bergkamp - fucking hell, I loved those 3 players. Even Sol Campbell - prize bell end, but I thought he was a great defender. Ashley Cole, Ljungberg, Pires, Adams, Petit  with Wenger at the helm. Front to back, manager on the bench, and in the boardroom  it was quality, and had that greater than the sum of its parts quality.
Convincing requires wining one or two big trophies and to be fair, this is something the current setup has not done yet. Our setup during Highbury days was perfect.

However, Wenger's later years were different. Under Arteta, there is always an attempt to address our obvious and glaring weaknesses. Of course, not everything can be done every window. For example, we fans know that we need an upgrade up front and possibly another holding midfielder. Arteta won't resign someone like Flamini for free or hope a youngster like Coquelin goes through a purple patch for the first team. Or to give a better example, he won't ask a 30 year old Arteta to start playing defensive midfield (Wenger did this!).

People also tend to forget that Arteta is in his first ever managerial job.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 03:02:25 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm
You know, Im still not fully convinced by this current Arsenal setup. Front to back and manager, I dont quite know how they pulled off a title challenge last year. Even Declan Rice, Im not 100% convinced by him. He seems like a peak Jordan Henderson to me.

Sorry to piss on your chips mate. As you can see, I respect Arsenal as the top London club. I loved old Highbury. I think I keep comparing your current setup to the peak Wenger setup  that just seemed glamorous and something from another world. Henry, Vieira, Bergkamp - fucking hell, I loved those 3 players. Even Sol Campbell - prize bell end, but I thought he was a great defender. Ashley Cole, Ljungberg, Pires, Adams, Petit  with Wenger at the helm. Front to back, manager on the bench, and in the boardroom  it was quality, and had that greater than the sum of its parts quality.

We are levels below where we once were, but definitely on the up. Even just playing in the champions league and being towards the top of the table is something we stopped experiencing for a good few years.

Good win today, almost through in CL, seeing how united and Newcastle are doing its not something to take for granted.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 08:20:43 am »
Suprised some still arent convinced by Rice to be honest

Hes an exceptional player and extremely influential. He would be unreal in our side
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:20:43 am
Suprised some still arent convinced by Rice to be honest

Hes an exceptional player and extremely influential. He would be unreal in our side

Think the general consensus was that Amrabat owned him in that final that west ham won.

Wondering how Amrabat is getting on these days.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,644
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:20:43 am
Suprised some still arent convinced by Rice to be honest

Hes an exceptional player and extremely influential. He would be unreal in our side

Yeah he's good but a lot of people are throwing around "world class" and the like which is obviously bollox. Personally i think he's made a massive mistake going to Arsenal if he wants to win trophies. He must really like London i guess.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,230
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:06:40 am
Yeah he's good but a lot of people are throwing around "world class" and the like which is obviously bollox. Personally i think he's made a massive mistake going to Arsenal if he wants to win trophies. He must really like London i guess.

He'd look even better in his proper position instead of playing as an 8.  Weird stuff from Arteta.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 