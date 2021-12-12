Are you saying that was wrong?



He committed 2 yellow card offences with the ref playing advantage after the first. He then lost his head and barged into a player from behind with no attempt to play the ball. It was absolutely correct that he was sent off.



Im saying everytime its ever happened before and since the ref books only one of the challenges. Seen it many times since, never 2 players getting booked when advantage gets played, let alone the same player.If the law only got applied to the letter that one time, its fair to question why.We get that a lot, letter of the law, inconclusive, 50/50, subjective. All cop outs .The kovacic red and the bruno forearm smash are so blatant that VAR should never ever not have the balls to make those decisions again, even if Arteta has to be banned for a 100 games, those were so blatant , along with the foul on gabriel. They need to feel the pressure to make a right decision.