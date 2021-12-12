« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 66833 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:31 am
Inter Milan, Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea all beat 'the Invincibles' in Europe that season.

Not in the premier league then.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:31 am
Inter Milan, Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea all beat 'the Invincibles' in Europe that season.

Indeed, but then no-one is including the European or Cup results when they were labelled as such. Its not remaining unbeaten in every game that season, its remaining unbeaten in the league that season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:43:43 am »
25% of the 12 draws was when we needed a draw at WHL to win the league, or the 2 games directly after we secured it Birmingham and Portsmouth.

Actually, when you see who the other 9 draws were against, its quite mental reading.

Man Utd x 2
Portsmouth
Charlton
Fulham
Bolton
Leicester
Everton
Newcastle


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 11:00:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:29:24 am
Not in the premier league then.

They were unbeaten in the Premier League weren't they? They drew loads but I don't think they beaten except in the Cups. And obviously the Champions Leagues several times.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:43:43 am
25% of the 12 draws was when we needed a draw at WHL to win the league, or the 2 games directly after we secured it Birmingham and Portsmouth.

Actually, when you see who the other 9 draws were against, its quite mental reading.

Man Utd x 2
Portsmouth
Charlton
Fulham
Bolton
Leicester
Everton
Newcastle

Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.

Largely irrelevant though, unbeaten in a 38 game league season is staggering, whichever way you cook it.

Fam
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Metro story
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/arsenal-to-produce-list-of-three-terrible-var-decisions-as-referee-row-escalates/ar-AA1jvLb3?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=af97221cc81b4307a971a5e8000241fd&ei=27

So they have a list of 3 var decisions they want to debate with the PGMOL?. Fuck me, we'd be there for something like the Nuremberg Trials if we tried to enumerate the VAR decisions that have gone against us and even just fouls against Salah that are let go.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:43:37 am
Metro story
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/arsenal-to-produce-list-of-three-terrible-var-decisions-as-referee-row-escalates/ar-AA1jvLb3?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=af97221cc81b4307a971a5e8000241fd&ei=27

So they have a list of 3 var decisions they want to debate with the PGMOL?. Fuck me, we'd be there for something like the Nuremberg Trials if we tried to enumerate the VAR decisions that have gone against us and even just fouls against Salah that are let go.

These are the ones we got an apology for. I can think of so many others. From salibas never a hand ball penalty against chelsea, to saka getting booted in the air by a palace player to Bournemouth 4 handballs and no pens in one game, Martinelli getting doubled booked in the same move and sent off , it goes on and on.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:25 pm
These are the ones we got an apology for. I can think of so many others. From salibas never a hand ball penalty against chelsea, to saka getting booted in the air by a palace player to Bournemouth 4 handballs and no pens in one game, Martinelli getting doubled booked in the same move and sent off , it goes on and on.

Are you saying that was wrong?

He committed 2 yellow card offences with the ref playing advantage after the first. He then lost his head and barged into a player from behind with no attempt to play the ball. It was absolutely correct that he was sent off.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:39 pm
Are you saying that was wrong?

He committed 2 yellow card offences with the ref playing advantage after the first. He then lost his head and barged into a player from behind with no attempt to play the ball. It was absolutely correct that he was sent off.

Im saying everytime its ever happened before and since the ref books only one of the challenges. Seen it many times since, never 2 players getting booked when advantage gets played, let alone the same player.

If the law only got applied to the letter that one time, its fair to question why.

We get that a lot, letter of the law, inconclusive, 50/50, subjective. All cop outs .

The kovacic red and the bruno forearm smash are so blatant that VAR should never ever not have the balls to make those decisions again, even if Arteta has to be banned for a 100 games, those were so blatant , along with the foul on gabriel. They need to feel the pressure to make a right decision.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:45 pm by The North Bank »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
I can recall another example of it happening.

I can't recall any other examples of a player committing 2 yellow card offences seconds apart and only being booked for one of them.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 12:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:43:46 pm
I can recall another example of it happening.

I can't recall any other examples of a player committing 2 yellow card offences seconds apart and only being booked for one of them.

Next time itll happen ill let you know. Happens a lot. I think guimaraes flying tackle before the forearm smash was one, kicking the ball at havertz then grabbing rice by the neck was another , obviously didnt even get a foul for any of them, hence the complaints.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 12:47:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk</a>
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:47:36 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RY0DD120slk</a>

That guy clearly lost the plot, both were reds!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm »


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:50:00 pm




I feel like this chart had much more relevance about 5 months ago.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:50:00 pm


Can't argue with facts. Bottlers.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:46:41 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:26:15 am
Think we drew 4 of our last 6 games, if we were being chased like liverpool chased city wed have got 100 points. Not easy to keep going in a one horse race.

Largely irrelevant though, unbeaten in a 38 game league season is staggering, whichever way you cook it.

Fam

Bull shit.

Your manager and players were after the unbeaten record. Afraid to lose. Which is so many draws to finish the season.
