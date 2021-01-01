« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Offline Hestoic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:56:39 pm
They need to go full automated like in cl, at least theyll get some right then.

There's a reason they turned down the tech used in the World Cup. Were seeing that reason way more clearly now, but it's been happening for years.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 01:11:30 am »
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:25:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:11:30 am
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.

Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 03:36:42 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:25:03 am
Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.

Indeed, the Halcyon Days where you got more points for a draw than a defeat.  ;)
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:38:26 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:25:03 am
Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.
Sign of a true strong league actually.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
TWELVE draws.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:41:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:11:30 am
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.

The city and Liverpool teams of the past 5 years were far superior.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:28:57 am
TWELVE draws.

We all know the record mate, your focussing on the wrong column though.  :D

Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:41:51 am
The city and Liverpool teams of the past 5 years were far superior.

Perhaps. Could also make a case for 1 or 2 Utd teams, or early Chelsea Mourinho teams. All you will get is opinion and debate with no definitive answers. Its been done to death a few times in this thread alone.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
What happened to whoever had wwwwwwArsenaw as a sig. That was ace. Image the fume at var if that turns out to be our only loss this season....
Logged


Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:28:57 am
TWELVE draws.

0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement

The weakest the top league had been since the early 1930s though. Which explains why Arsenal always fell short in the Champions League.
Logged


Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 11:43:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:36:15 am
The weakest the top league had been since the early 1930s though. Which explains why Arsenal always fell short in the Champions League.

Some leap there Yorky!  ;D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:43:44 am
Some leap there Yorky!  ;D

A bit!

It's true though. The old First Division had been dominated by clubs from the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands. Then Arsenal won a trio of titles in the early 1930s - the first London club to win the league. What had happened after 1929 and the Wall Street Crash? The old industrial areas of England - the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands - went into economic meltdown. Mass unemployment and the onset of the Great Depression. The collapse of coal, iron nd steel, textiles, heavy engineering. All the football clubs in those places suffered very badly. North London wasn't badly affected at all however. In fact it did rather well. Arsenal capitalised. They nicked Huddersfield Town's manager, ransacked Sunderland for their best players and won a league that was limping into the grave.

The economy perked up a bit after 1938 (because of rearmament) - and Arsenal went back into the shadows!
Logged


Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:51:18 am
A bit!

It's true though. The old First Division had been dominated by clubs from the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands. Then Arsenal won a trio of titles in the early 1930s - the first London club to win the league. What had happened after 1929 and the Wall Street Crash? The old industrial areas of England - the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands - went into economic meltdown. Mass unemployment and the onset of the Great Depression. The collapse of coal, iron nd steel, textiles, heavy engineering. All the football clubs in those places suffered very badly. North London wasn't badly affected at all however. In fact it did rather well. Arsenal capitalised. They nicked Huddersfield Town's manager, ransacked Sunderland for their best players and won a league that was limping into the grave.

The economy perked up a bit after 1938 (because of rearmament) - and Arsenal went back into the shadows!

When textiles collapsed I knew the title was ours!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:24 pm
When textiles collapsed I knew the title was ours!

Well, when the mills of Huddersfield stopped weaving and spinning was when Herbert was tempted to go your way (waving the big chequebook around, as the Arse often do)!
Logged


Online owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement
I wouldn't be so sure. Liverpool were this close to being 'invincible centurions' in 18/19

Logged

Online owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm »
Actually now I think about it, that was pre-VAR so you may be right.

Wonder how many of Arsenal's results would have been different with VAR that season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:09:17 pm
Well, when the mills of Huddersfield stopped weaving and spinning was when Herbert was tempted to go your way (waving the big chequebook around, as the Arse often do)!

Herbert was enticed by the team selection committee we had.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Actually now I think about it, that was pre-VAR so you may be right.

Wonder how many of Arsenal's results would have been different with VAR that season.

This VAR wouldve had us in midtable
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
Sorry lads the Invincibles were a fucking mighty team (domestically) and a prime Thierry Henry would absolutely rip up the current defenders in this league. Lord have mercy  :butt
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 02:21:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement

It will happen and you weren't up against a 115 charges side when you did it to be fair
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:21:23 pm
It will happen and you weren't up against a 115 charges side when you did it to be fair

They still cant do it, even with all their cheating.
Logged

Online owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:42:41 pm
They still cant do it, even with all their cheating.
We would have though, as per above.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:12:48 pm
Herbert was enticed by the tea selection committee we had.

Typical that you suburbanites from London could offer him Earl Grey, Lapsang Souchong, Darjeeling, Assam etc. All Town had was....

"Tea!.....It's Tea Herbert, just Tea. Ordinary bloody tea. What's wrong with yer?"

"I want Lapsang Souchong. I'm off to 'The' Arsenal."
Logged


Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 02:58:18 pm »
"They've got Art Deco stands too"

"Oh fuck off!"
Logged

