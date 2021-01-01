Some leap there Yorky!



A bit!It's true though. The old First Division had been dominated by clubs from the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands. Then Arsenal won a trio of titles in the early 1930s - the first London club to win the league. What had happened after 1929 and the Wall Street Crash? The old industrial areas of England - the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands - went into economic meltdown. Mass unemployment and the onset of the Great Depression. The collapse of coal, iron nd steel, textiles, heavy engineering. All the football clubs in those places suffered very badly. North London wasn't badly affected at all however. In fact it did rather well. Arsenal capitalised. They nicked Huddersfield Town's manager, ransacked Sunderland for their best players and won a league that was limping into the grave.The economy perked up a bit after 1938 (because of rearmament) - and Arsenal went back into the shadows!