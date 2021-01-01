Jurgen would have called them out on it in my opinion but that's just my opinion. Any individualism won't help anyone in this issue and what to do with refereeing standards in football.



Arteta would have gained more "sympathy" if he had done it in the Brentford game you mentioned. If he had bothered to mention how you could have dropped points because they didn't send Kovacic off.



Sky are just showing trying to show Arteta in a bad light I guess or something along those lines.



I absolutely disagree with Carra though that the managers or clubs shouldn't make statements. It's just giving the PGMOL a free pass again.



I've not watched what Sky are saying about Arteta because i've done away with it, but are they also showing the qoutes where Arteta says he has every sympathy for Liverpool? I f they have then fair do's, but if they are only showing the 'mistakes happen' interview, it's not really fair and balanced."But its true that with everything that already happened this season, not just in the Premier League but in other countries as well, the pressure is increasing. Its not easy for them. Its not easy for any club or any manager because that really affects part of the season or a result and that is a dangerous thing to do."Asked if he has sympathy for Liverpool, Arteta replied: "For sure, you know at the end you want to get what you deserve. You want to minimise errors that you cannot control away from the work and the job that you do on a daily basis."Everybody is trying to have a really clean and honest game but in the end you have to earn the right to win it and play in the conditions that the rules allow. When that doesnt happen its extremely frustrating."When they explain all the processes of what theyre trying to do it sounds really logical, but in the heat but when youre talking about millimetres and interpretation of other things like the frames of the camera its very, very different. Its a shame that its happening but at the moment we havent got the right answers I think."