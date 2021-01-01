« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
He is right to complain about the Newcastle goal but didn't mention the Havertz non sending off.  :-X
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:01:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm
Don't agree. The on-pitch officials abdicated responsibility. It was probably a "let VAR sort it out" non-decision. The rest followed from that.

What we were left with - as a TV audience with a better angle of vision that the ref - was clear evidence the ball was out. But apparently no way of "proving" that. I suspect the ball could have been an extra yard out and still the goal would have been allowed because of the non-decision of the ref. That's what "lack of conclusive evidence" can do - make a mockery of what your own eyes can see. And, of course, instead of "conclusive evidence" that the ball was indeed IN we get general lessons about the 'curvatures of balls' and 'parallex views', all of which sound sophisticated but in this particular case amount to nothing.

Spot on Yorky.....odd that people are so quick to dismiss the evidence of their own eyes in an effort to defend an obscenely flawed and patently incompetent VAR system...one which has already undermined the credibility of the Premier League this season and denied/stolen points akimbo...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:09:33 am
Yep. It was said as much on Sky yesterday morning. No one said nothing over the Diaz goal and should have.

Now multiple media outlets are playing his (correct) complaints on Saturday followed by his support for refs after our Spurs game. He's messed it up for himself.

I think theyre picking and choosing which interview he gave to cause controversy. Im just glad he called them out on it, this has nothing to do with diaz, we already got a couple of apologies for ridiculous decisions, last season against Brentford changed the course of the title race, then this game, saliba in our previous away game, even west ham in midweek without var. it got to a point where he has to say something, we are literally getting a shocking decision every week and just because he said we should support them before, doesnt mean that should remain his stance when theyre showing no signs of improvement.
I thought it was great to see as he echoed my sentiments entirely, absolute robbery, the whole game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:22:09 am
I think theyre picking and choosing which interview he gave to cause controversy. Im just glad he called them out on it, this has nothing to do with diaz, we already got a couple of apologies for ridiculous decisions, last season against Brentford changed the course of the title race, then this game, saliba in our previous away game, even west ham in midweek without var. it got to a point where he has to say something, we are literally getting a shocking decision every week and just because he said we should support them before, doesnt mean that should remain his stance when theyre showing no signs of improvement.
I thought it was great to see as he echoed my sentiments entirely, absolute robbery, the whole game.

Isnt it strange how City continue to be blessed with no damaging VAR calls yet there title rivals are getting more and more of them?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:22:09 am
I think theyre picking and choosing which interview he gave to cause controversy. Im just glad he called them out on it, this has nothing to do with diaz, we already got a couple of apologies for ridiculous decisions, last season against Brentford changed the course of the title race, then this game, saliba in our previous away game, even west ham in midweek without var. it got to a point where he has to say something, we are literally getting a shocking decision every week and just because he said we should support them before, doesnt mean that should remain his stance when theyre showing no signs of improvement.
I thought it was great to see as he echoed my sentiments entirely, absolute robbery, the whole game.

Its not about whether it remains his stance. Its been clear as day theyre shite for some time as youve stated by highlighting fuck ups from them going back to last season surely this negates the need to defend them. Mistakes happen was the most pointless comment following a game of monumental fuck ups, Kovacic awful challenges should have been followed up with pelters but its just feeble half arsed comments until you get what you just saw.

More managers need to have the guts to just call them out. Weve now got people trying to take some moral high ground because they arent complaining, fucking moronic and just the latest example of people tempting fate, getting on with it isnt going to change the standards. Thank fuck for Klopp
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 11:58:05 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 11:36:26 am
Isnt it strange how City continue to be blessed with no damaging VAR calls yet there title rivals are getting more and more of them?

And it has absolutely nothing to do with referees coming from Manchester or referees getting paid the equivalent to a few months wages for refereeing a single game in UAE.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:22:09 am
I think theyre picking and choosing which interview he gave to cause controversy. Im just glad he called them out on it, this has nothing to do with diaz, we already got a couple of apologies for ridiculous decisions, last season against Brentford changed the course of the title race, then this game, saliba in our previous away game, even west ham in midweek without var. it got to a point where he has to say something, we are literally getting a shocking decision every week and just because he said we should support them before, doesnt mean that should remain his stance when theyre showing no signs of improvement.
I thought it was great to see as he echoed my sentiments entirely, absolute robbery, the whole game.
Well you've just given more than enough examples where he should have said something and chose not to. Had an opportunity where he didn't have any "bias" towards the decision and chose not to. He hasn't helped himself as already stated.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:37:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:04:39 pm
Well you've just given more than enough examples where he should have said something and chose not to. Had an opportunity where he didn't have any "bias" towards the decision and chose not to. He hasn't helped himself as already stated.

Its like with everything else, someone new at a job deserves another chance when they make a mistake, but if theyre getting worse every week in the end you have to say they cant do the job.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 11:36:26 am
Isnt it strange how City continue to be blessed with no damaging VAR calls yet there title rivals are getting more and more of them?

This is the worst part, theyre already the best team, and theyre getting all the decisions, even this season against fulham and united, and kovacic against us, just 3 off the top
 of my head,  and the other team thats getting a crazy load of favourable decisions is Newcastle.

You want to say its incompetence not fraud, but when it keeps happening and it favours the 2 gulf clubs where referees go to make money, its hard to ignore.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:04:39 pm
Well you've just given more than enough examples where he should have said something and chose not to. Had an opportunity where he didn't have any "bias" towards the decision and chose not to. He hasn't helped himself as already stated.

I have a question, do you think if Klopp and Liverpool were asked to comment on the Brentford goal they would have been as vocal as they were over the Diaz incident? Of course not, because they arent as emotional attached and affected as they were compared to when the incident happened to them. Sky arent being daft here picking out snippets of Artetas previous comments, they are courting controversy after all.
And like TNB said, perhaps its frustration building over a series of events. Everyone makes mistakes, people tend to accept that, but when you feel (notice I say feel, a lot is not a fact) that youve been wronged on multiple occasions, then the frustration grows until you get to a tipping point.

My main thinking about doing it now, was because all these calls are subjective, was this the right moment to pick your fight?! I think because Artata was being so emotional straight after the event with his comments, the club feel a bit forced into it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
VAR should be scrapped. It's ruining the game.

Sky, BT and the rest love it because it keeps people talking/clicks/revenue rolls in etc.... but overall it's absolutely shit.

Just have automatic goal line technology, bring in referees from outside the UK pay them well so they aren't open to bribery and let them get on with it. It's turning the game into the NFL or WWE with all the pantomime.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on November  4, 2023, 11:33:09 am
of course it is

So you'd finish 4th over winning a cup?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:39:53 pm
Where is the clear evidence it was out? And parallex views is a real thing.

The only camera views that were available suggest the ball is a long way out. That's the 'clear evidence'. Parallax view is a real thing, I agree, but there again I didn't say it wasn't. I said in this case it wasn't much use, which is true. We can't have a theory overturning the only visual evidence we have - and that's essentially what happened. "The ball looks to be clearly out"/"Yes it does, but there's a thing parallax view so we ought to call it 'in'".

The ref of course was incapable of making an informed decision because he was too far away. The linesman for that half was also on the other side of the pitch and therefore wasn't of any use either. There were no cameras operating along the goal line. The only thing we had - and that VAR had - is the camera shot that we all saw and which showed several inches - a foot perhaps - of green grass between the base of the ball and the line. The 'goal' should have chalked off there and then. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 01:35:59 pm »
I think it's mad that people don't think that's a foul on Gabriel. It's one of the clearer fouls you'll ever see and for several "referees" to watch that back and deem it fine is laughable

The rest is inconclusive but that is definitive. If you've ever played the game, you'd know it was a foul

But Arteta (and every other PL manager) has made a rod for their own back by not coming out and backing Klopp. That was the perfect time to demand a full reset of the whole process but they all reverted to type. Nothing will ever change
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:04:33 pm
VAR should be scrapped. It's ruining the game.

Sky, BT and the rest love it because it keeps people talking/clicks/revenue rolls in etc.... but overall it's absolutely shit.

Just have automatic goal line technology, bring in referees from outside the UK pay them well so they aren't open to bribery and let them get on with it. It's turning the game into the NFL or WWE with all the pantomime.

VAR isn't the problem.

If you're bringing in refs from outside the UK its likely more beneficial to keep VAR to be honest. The refs here are the ones fucking up the VAR
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 02:08:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:37:31 pm
Its like with everything else, someone new at a job deserves another chance when they make a mistake, but if theyre getting worse every week in the end you have to say they cant do the job.

Wild comparison because you give grace in that example because they're new, these refs aren't new! None of it is new, VAR isn't at this point.

Another example of why the giving grace stuff is nonsense, it's why people have less sympathy over this current moaning. Plenty of chances to call it out not taken

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:56:23 pm
I have a question, do you think if Klopp and Liverpool were asked to comment on the Brentford goal they would have been as vocal as they were over the Diaz incident? Of course not, because they arent as emotional attached and affected as they were compared to when the incident happened to them. Sky arent being daft here picking out snippets of Artetas previous comments, they are courting controversy after all.
And like TNB said, perhaps its frustration building over a series of events. Everyone makes mistakes, people tend to accept that, but when you feel (notice I say feel, a lot is not a fact) that youve been wronged on multiple occasions, then the frustration grows until you get to a tipping point.

My main thinking about doing it now, was because all these calls are subjective, was this the right moment to pick your fight?! I think because Artata was being so emotional straight after the event with his comments, the club feel a bit forced into it.

Klopp likely would have called out the refs as he always does and highlighted how for the good of the game it needs changing ASAP. Had Arsenal been us for that Spurs game and Klopp been asked about it like Arteta was, there's less than zero chance he would have made out that it's just part of the game, he would have called them out instantly for such fuck ups because he sees the wider picture, being one of if not the most outspoken managers when it comes to the game he rarely hides or excuses bullshit.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 02:19:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:20:15 pm
Why does nobody understand parallax error?

Maybe that's why this season of Loki makes no sense.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:37:31 pm
Its like with everything else, someone new at a job deserves another chance when they make a mistake, but if theyre getting worse every week in the end you have to say they cant do the job.
Who was new?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:54 pm
Maybe that's why this season of Loki makes no sense.
Not just me then and I'm 2 episodes in ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:56:23 pm
I have a question, do you think if Klopp and Liverpool were asked to comment on the Brentford goal they would have been as vocal as they were over the Diaz incident? Of course not, because they arent as emotional attached and affected as they were compared to when the incident happened to them. Sky arent being daft here picking out snippets of Artetas previous comments, they are courting controversy after all.
And like TNB said, perhaps its frustration building over a series of events. Everyone makes mistakes, people tend to accept that, but when you feel (notice I say feel, a lot is not a fact) that youve been wronged on multiple occasions, then the frustration grows until you get to a tipping point.

My main thinking about doing it now, was because all these calls are subjective, was this the right moment to pick your fight?! I think because Artata was being so emotional straight after the event with his comments, the club feel a bit forced into it.
Jurgen would have called them out on it in my opinion but that's just my opinion. Any individualism won't help anyone in this issue and what to do with refereeing standards in football.

Arteta would have gained more "sympathy" if he had done it in the Brentford game you mentioned. If he had bothered to mention how you could have dropped points because they didn't send Kovacic off.

Sky are just showing trying to show Arteta in a bad light I guess or something along those lines.

I absolutely disagree with Carra though that the managers or clubs shouldn't make statements. It's just giving the PGMOL a free pass again.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:42:51 pm
I absolutely disagree with Carra though that the managers or clubs shouldn't make statements. It's just giving the PGMOL a free pass again.

The only don't make statements because they get fines & bans. Otherwise they would be complaining all the time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:42:51 pm
Jurgen would have called them out on it in my opinion but that's just my opinion. Any individualism won't help anyone in this issue and what to do with refereeing standards in football.

Arteta would have gained more "sympathy" if he had done it in the Brentford game you mentioned. If he had bothered to mention how you could have dropped points because they didn't send Kovacic off.

Sky are just showing trying to show Arteta in a bad light I guess or something along those lines.

I absolutely disagree with Carra though that the managers or clubs shouldn't make statements. It's just giving the PGMOL a free pass again.

I've not watched what Sky are saying about Arteta because i've done away with it, but are they also showing the qoutes where Arteta says he has every sympathy for Liverpool? I f they have then fair do's, but if they are only showing the 'mistakes happen' interview, it's not really fair and balanced.

"But its true that with everything that already happened this season, not just in the Premier League but in other countries as well, the pressure is increasing. Its not easy for them. Its not easy for any club or any manager because that really affects part of the season or a result and that is a dangerous thing to do."

Asked if he has sympathy for Liverpool, Arteta replied: "For sure, you know at the end you want to get what you deserve. You want to minimise errors that you cannot control away from the work and the job that you do on a daily basis.

"Everybody is trying to have a really clean and honest game but in the end you have to earn the right to win it and play in the conditions that the rules allow. When that doesnt happen its extremely frustrating.

"When they explain all the processes of what theyre trying to do it sounds really logical, but in the heat but when youre talking about millimetres and interpretation of other things like the frames of the camera its very, very different. Its a shame that its happening but at the moment we havent got the right answers I think."
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 03:54:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:35:59 pm
I think it's mad that people don't think that's a foul on Gabriel. It's one of the clearer fouls you'll ever see and for several "referees" to watch that back and deem it fine is laughable

The rest is inconclusive but that is definitive. If you've ever played the game, you'd know it was a foul


I agree, find it odd how 50/50 people on here were over it. He has straight arms into the back, and even pushed the head. Had he not done that and challenged for it, Gabriel is likely to make a proper clearance. No matter what Gabriels stance or starting position is he is has been fully shoved in the back with 2 arms which is a foul in every occasion as far as I know.

Thought Arteta had every right to criticise the ref in general, with the added elbow and barging being done. (Don't think it was a red for Havertz for that first challenge, but can see why some thought so). Call out this terrible standard of officiating. Just not sure what that statement by the club added.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm »
The picture on the ref watch article when they mention the Gabriel foul is insane. As 'clear and obvious' as you could want something to be, hilarious some are trying to argue it wasn't a blatant foul
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 05:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:33:53 pm
The only camera views that were available suggest the ball is a long way out. That's the 'clear evidence'. Parallax view is a real thing, I agree, but there again I didn't say it wasn't. I said in this case it wasn't much use, which is true. We can't have a theory overturning the only visual evidence we have - and that's essentially what happened. "The ball looks to be clearly out"/"Yes it does, but there's a thing parallax view so we ought to call it 'in'".

The ref of course was incapable of making an informed decision because he was too far away. The linesman for that half was also on the other side of the pitch and therefore wasn't of any use either. There were no cameras operating along the goal line. The only thing we had - and that VAR had - is the camera shot that we all saw and which showed several inches - a foot perhaps - of green grass between the base of the ball and the line. The 'goal' should have chalked off there and then. 
How is a suggestion of a ball being out, clear evidence? The ball isn't clearly out, it's inconclusive. The linesman couldn't tell either, so the correct thing to do is allow play on. VAR don't have to prove the ball was in, in order to allow the goal.

Why we don't have better tech for those situations, as they do along the goal line, is beyond me though. To have that much tech and that many cameras around the ground and we're still talking about parallax views etc is ridiculous.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:10:34 pm
Why we don't have better tech for those situations, as they do along the goal line, is beyond me though. To have that much tech and that many cameras around the ground and we're still talking about parallax views etc is ridiculous.

How much would that infrastructure cost? We have seen that money is much more preferred in the FA/Premier League's pockets than on improving the actual league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 06:33:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:56:03 pm
The picture on the ref watch article when they mention the Gabriel foul is insane. As 'clear and obvious' as you could want something to be, hilarious some are trying to argue it wasn't a blatant foul

Instead of just admitting they made a mistake, the doubling down on subjective and 50/50 is embarrassing. That was the clearest of fouls and it negates the other 2 checks. Convinced ball was over the line too but that shouldve been irrelevant.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:33:37 pm
Instead of just admitting they made a mistake, the doubling down on subjective and 50/50 is embarrassing. That was the clearest of fouls and it negates the other 2 checks. Convinced ball was over the line too but that shouldve been irrelevant.

This is what they do mate. They're clinging on for dear life and trying to maintain some slither of credibility (willfully ignoring the fact that's long gone) so anything that can potentially be seen as subjective (regardless of if it actually is) they're taking as we got it right so there can be no arguments.

Twitter is a fucking horrible place but it does have it's uses and earlier I was reminded of Mendes getting knocked out in a horrendous assault with a forearm by Ben Thatcher. It should have been a straight red and a lengthy ban, instead it was a yellow... who was the ref, Dermot Gallagher who Sky are trying desperately to convince us we respect as an ex ref giving his views on 'ref watch'. A players gone flying into a challenge forearm first so hard there's an opposition player out cold and you deem it a yellow card, they're a bizarre bunch. Now Guimaraes on Jorginho pales in comparison in terms of severity BUT it is the same action, zero attempt to play the ball, violent conduct and nowadays they have the benefit of viewing it numerous times (which we were told for years would improve their judgement) and we still get a pathetic excuse for decision making
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:18:54 pm
VAR
It wasn't new in any of the examples you've given under Arteta's reign?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:46:44 pm
I've not watched what Sky are saying about Arteta because i've done away with it, but are they also showing the qoutes where Arteta says he has every sympathy for Liverpool? I f they have then fair do's, but if they are only showing the 'mistakes happen' interview, it's not really fair and balanced.

"But its true that with everything that already happened this season, not just in the Premier League but in other countries as well, the pressure is increasing. Its not easy for them. Its not easy for any club or any manager because that really affects part of the season or a result and that is a dangerous thing to do."

Asked if he has sympathy for Liverpool, Arteta replied: "For sure, you know at the end you want to get what you deserve. You want to minimise errors that you cannot control away from the work and the job that you do on a daily basis.

"Everybody is trying to have a really clean and honest game but in the end you have to earn the right to win it and play in the conditions that the rules allow. When that doesnt happen its extremely frustrating.

"When they explain all the processes of what theyre trying to do it sounds really logical, but in the heat but when youre talking about millimetres and interpretation of other things like the frames of the camera its very, very different. Its a shame that its happening but at the moment we havent got the right answers I think."
In short no. ;D None of the stations I listened to on the way to work or TV mentioned it like that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:56:03 pm
The picture on the ref watch article when they mention the Gabriel foul is insane. As 'clear and obvious' as you could want something to be, hilarious some are trying to argue it wasn't a blatant foul
The angle they showed on Sky now prior to Spurs game which is what VAR would have had, made it look like the ball was out. So not sure how they could let that slide let alone the Joelinton incident. The piss poor standards are never ending.
