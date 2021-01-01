Well you've just given more than enough examples where he should have said something and chose not to. Had an opportunity where he didn't have any "bias" towards the decision and chose not to. He hasn't helped himself as already stated.



I have a question, do you think if Klopp and Liverpool were asked to comment on the Brentford goal they would have been as vocal as they were over the Diaz incident? Of course not, because they arent as emotional attached and affected as they were compared to when the incident happened to them. Sky arent being daft here picking out snippets of Artetas previous comments, they are courting controversy after all.And like TNB said, perhaps its frustration building over a series of events. Everyone makes mistakes, people tend to accept that, but when you feel (notice I say feel, a lot is not a fact) that youve been wronged on multiple occasions, then the frustration grows until you get to a tipping point.My main thinking about doing it now, was because all these calls are subjective, was this the right moment to pick your fight?! I think because Artata was being so emotional straight after the event with his comments, the club feel a bit forced into it.