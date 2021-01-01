Don't agree. The on-pitch officials abdicated responsibility. It was probably a "let VAR sort it out" non-decision. The rest followed from that.



There are no "let VAR sort it out" decision. At least, there aren't according to the rules. The ref HAS to make a decision before VAR gets involved (unless it's one of those deals where the ref misses a red card offence). The VAR rules clearly state that. So the ref can't say "I have no idea whether that's a goal, please sort it out VAR". Ref needs to say "We are giving a goal, please look at it VAR" (or "We don't think that was a legitimate goal, so we won't give it, please look at it"). Having heard the audio from our "non-goal" I wouldn't be surprised, if refs actually told VAR to just sort it out, but that would be a clear break of the rules. Not that it changes anything as we will probably never know what went on there and even if they were breaking the rules, nothing would be done except for an apology and the promise to make the process better...