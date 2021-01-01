« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:07:25 am
Arteta's comments have done their job, which is to deflect from his team's performance being crap. They have no cutting edge, and for all their control of games the summer changes have blunted them

They'll finish top 4 comfortably but don't think they will challenge for the title
They should have got a proper striker. What they have won't win them the major prizes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 01:37:33 pm »
They seem to have too many midfielders who can get pushed off the ball easily. Jorginho is feeble, always has been. But Vieira is clearly too weak to play in the Premier League. Zinchenko is a really fine player, but perhaps not someone you want on the pitch when play becomes a bit of a dog fight. As for Harvetz....he was just a foolish buy by Arteta.

When they fail to win the league again this year there'll be the usual cries of the competition being 'fixed'. But a principal reason will be the stupid transfer priorities of Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 01:39:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:36:38 pm
They should have got a proper striker. What they have won't win them the major prizes.
Makes the Havertz signing even more confusing. £65m for a false nine, only to be converted into an 8.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 01:44:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:30:43 am
Yeah, but isn't suppose to be all in favour of the London clubs? (according to many on here)

Pretty sure most on here point to manc and oil clubs?
Even the spurs corruption was being linked to oil state money.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:56:55 am
The system is broken because its based on the ref relying on var to make the decisions and the var team using it to simply back up the ref. So theyre not even working towards the same outcome, which should be towards the correct decision rather than passing the buck till it ends up with no one.

Damn actually never thought of it that way. They are actually using it in the worst way possible.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:39:52 pm
Makes the Havertz signing even more confusing. £65m for a false nine, only to be converted into an 8.
Or play him as a 10 maybe. This purchase seems like a vanity one if anything.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 01:58:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm
Or play him as a 10 maybe. This purchase seems like a vanity one if anything.
They have a 10!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 02:13:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:58:00 pm
They have a 10!


Well he isn't working where he is.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 02:55:58 pm »
The club issued a statement? I mean if I was an Arsenal supporter, Id feel like we got the wrong end of the stick, but still
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 02:58:31 pm »
Think they statement will backfire on them and Arteta will get a longer ban.

Theres enough subjectivity in that goal that PGMOL will fight back on this one IMO.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm »
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

Exactly. Plus, theyll be wanting more coin in coffers for their Xmas party I imagine.

Big fine and touchline ban incoming.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:20:51 pm
Rice looked the best player on the pitch. Guimares could have been, but he's a dirty c*nt who sould have been sent off.
Sort of agree with the first part. But it's rare to get to play your first choice three in midfield all season. I didn'y have a high opoinion of Jorginho at Chelsea but I thought he was awful yesterday. Loads of arm waving, but no real interest on taking the ball and driving your team forward. Give me Mac Allister or Endo any day. They want the ball even if they know they'll be pressed immediately. They'll take the risk because they back themselves to get the reward. Jorginho is a passenger. Vieira seems light weight and ineffectual. 
Arteta played him till he got injured.

If we had a got better than Havertz for the 2nd number 8 position, then you lessen the need to see the likes of Jorginho and Vieira was my point. You can have Rice & Partey for the number 6, you can also have Rice and the other signing competing for the number 8 position, and only after that you need to play Jorginho, Vieira, or Smith-Rowe when hes ever fit.

Then, the following summer, you can let Jorginho, Elneny and Partey leave, and sign a Zubimendi or someone of the ilk as a replacement.

Now however, it looks like we still need to go out and address that number 8 issue, likely still need to address an issue at 6 if the 3 mentioned above leave, and also sign a top class forward as the bare minimum.

As for Jesus, as much as Id like to blame Arteta for that as well, I dont think its too much to ask your first choice number 9 to be able to complete 90mins on occasion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 03:17:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

"Nothing can be proven." True. But the only available video evidence for the first point of contention is that the ball looks clearly OUT OF PLAY. What VAR needs to prove therefore is that the ball was indeed still in play. It can't do this (as you sort of say) and therefore the goal should be ruled out.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

I think offside is the clearest one of all. Hes clearly behind the ball when it comes off Joelinton
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:17:41 pm
"Nothing can be proven." True. But the only available video evidence for the first point of contention is that the ball looks clearly OUT OF PLAY. What VAR needs to prove therefore is that the ball was indeed still in play. It can't do this (as you sort of say) and therefore the goal should be ruled out.
You have that the wrong way around. The ball was deemed to have been in play by the on field officials so the VAR needs to prove the ball was out, which is impossible with the angles available. Should've been disallowed for a blatant push in the back. I also suspect it was offside.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm »
A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm
A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."
:lmao

If we rank mistakes, the decision not to send off their player was possibly the pivotal one.

So its laughable
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 03:49:56 pm »
my god that statement :lmao

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm
A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."
If that was our club and Jurgen, the media rats would be all over it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 03:37:08 pm
You have that the wrong way around. The ball was deemed to have been in play by the on field officials so the VAR needs to prove the ball was out, which is impossible with the angles available. Should've been disallowed for a blatant push in the back. I also suspect it was offside.

Don't agree. The on-pitch officials abdicated responsibility. It was probably a "let VAR sort it out" non-decision. The rest followed from that.

What we were left with - as a TV audience with a better angle of vision that the ref - was clear evidence the ball was out. But apparently no way of "proving" that. I suspect the ball could have been an extra yard out and still the goal would have been allowed because of the non-decision of the ref. That's what "lack of conclusive evidence" can do - make a mockery of what your own eyes can see. And, of course, instead of "conclusive evidence" that the ball was indeed IN we get general lessons about the 'curvatures of balls' and 'parallex views', all of which sound sophisticated but in this particular case amount to nothing.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 04:20:15 pm »
Why does nobody understand parallax error?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 04:26:02 pm »
The ball was not clearly out of play. It's extraordinary how many people don't seem to understand either parallax or the actual rule: the ball does not need to be touching the line, its diameter needs to be overhanging the line when viewed from above; even 1mm of overhang means its in, not out. There can be clear daylight and grass visible between the ball and the line from a side view but it can still be overhanging the line and therefore  counted as in.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:20:15 pm
Why does nobody understand parallax error?
Exactly. It's embarrassing
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 04:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm
Don't agree. The on-pitch officials abdicated responsibility. It was probably a "let VAR sort it out" non-decision. The rest followed from that.

There are no "let VAR sort it out" decision. At least, there aren't according to the rules. The ref HAS to make a decision before VAR gets involved (unless it's one of those deals where the ref misses a red card offence). The VAR rules clearly state that. So the ref can't say "I have no idea whether that's a goal, please sort it out VAR". Ref needs to say "We are giving a goal, please look at it VAR" (or "We don't think that was a legitimate goal, so we won't give it, please look at it"). Having heard the audio from our "non-goal" I wouldn't be surprised, if refs actually told VAR to just sort it out, but that would be a clear break of the rules. Not that it changes anything as we will probably never know what went on there and even if they were breaking the rules, nothing would be done except for an apology and the promise to make the process better...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1264 on: Yesterday at 04:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm
Don't agree. The on-pitch officials abdicated responsibility. It was probably a "let VAR sort it out" non-decision. The rest followed from that.

What we were left with - as a TV audience with a better angle of vision that the ref - was clear evidence the ball was out. But apparently no way of "proving" that. I suspect the ball could have been an extra yard out and still the goal would have been allowed because of the non-decision of the ref. That's what "lack of conclusive evidence" can do - make a mockery of what your own eyes can see. And, of course, instead of "conclusive evidence" that the ball was indeed IN we get general lessons about the 'curvatures of balls' and 'parallex views', all of which sound sophisticated but in this particular case amount to nothing.

Where is the clear evidence it was out? And parallex views is a real thing.

Whether the refs abdicated responsibility or not, by default, their decision was 'in'. VAR's responsibility -which isn't consistent at all, mind- is to view and possibly overturn 'clear and obvious' errors. The fact we've spend half a dozen pages debating whether it was in or out actually supports VAR's decision to stick with the on-field call. There was no clear and obvious error that VAR could overturn. Same with the push in the back. VAR likely saw that as subjective and backed the on-field call. It's probably the offside call that should be dissected the most. And the fact that Bruno was still on the pitch at the end of the match. I'm not saying there weren't errors made, but I think we're looking in the wrong direction.

As an aside, Arteta can do one with his "it's embarrassing" and "it's a disgrace" rant. He was more than happy to mealy-mouth his way through our VAR controversy. Bitching about it when it only affects you doesn't move me much.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1265 on: Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm »
Honestly, I don't have much problem with Newcastle's goal. A taller keeper would punch the ball away and a stronger defender would head the ball away. I don't even think Gabriel was fouled either. The offside could be true as Raya was ahead of both Newcastle players, but it wasn't clear how the ball was played to the goal scorer. So, I totally understand why the goal was given.

The only gripe is why Bruno Guimaraes hit to Jorginho's head was deemed okay.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1266 on: Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:39:53 pm
As an aside, Arteta can do one with his "it's embarrassing" and "it's a disgrace" rant. He was more than happy to mealy-mouth his way through our VAR controversy. Bitching about it when it only affects you doesn't move me much.
If anything, he mealy-mouthed his way through through the Kovacic situation vs his own team.  ;D What he said for Liverpool vs Spurs was fair and enough: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-var-tottenham-arsenal-fc-arteta-b1110928.html
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1267 on: Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
If anything, he mealy-mouthed his way through through the Kovacic situation vs his own team.  ;D What he said for Liverpool vs Spurs was fair and enough: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-var-tottenham-arsenal-fc-arteta-b1110928.html

Quite a contrast to "I'm embarrassed" and "It's a disgrace" and "I have been more than 20 years in this country and it is nowhere near the level of the best league of the world."

Look, I get it- when it happens to you, it's a much bigger thing than when it happens to another team. But it's more than a little laughable when someone offers a fairly generic statement full of non-offensive words, then less than 30 days later, goes on a rant when that same shitty officiating costs them.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1268 on: Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm
Quite a contrast to "I'm embarrassed" and "It's a disgrace" and "I have been more than 20 years in this country and it is nowhere near the level of the best league of the world."

Look, I get it- when it happens to you, it's a much bigger thing than when it happens to another team. But it's more than a little laughable when someone offers a fairly generic statement full of non-offensive words, then less than 30 days later, goes on a rant when that same shitty officiating costs them.
When you get it, then what are you yapping about? ;)

The way I see it, Arteta has now seen his fair share of decisions recently: Kovacic tackles, Saliba penalty and yesterday's game. There were a few more in previous seasons, but I am not arsed to bring them up because of the very reason you said. Everyone's fighting their own battle(s) even when it comes to meaningful issues like sportswashing. :D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1269 on: Yesterday at 07:14:28 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm
Quite a contrast to "I'm embarrassed" and "It's a disgrace" and "I have been more than 20 years in this country and it is nowhere near the level of the best league of the world."

Look, I get it- when it happens to you, it's a much bigger thing than when it happens to another team. But it's more than a little laughable when someone offers a fairly generic statement full of non-offensive words, then less than 30 days later, goes on a rant when that same shitty officiating costs them.

Its not just that it happens to you, its also the context of when the question is asked. 30 mins after a massive game that your devastated to lose vs a day or 2 afterwards talking about another team in a generic press conference. Also, in the space of just over 12 months, weve already had 2 apologies over wrong decisions.

Anyway, after todays results, in terms of top 4, a weekend that could have been worse. Need to hope for a Chelsea win tomorrow.yuck. An even better weekend for City though. Even bigger yuck!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 07:17:44 pm »
Don't particularly agree with them regarding yesterday's decisions but will definitely back them up in sticking it to PGMOL. They're not fit for purpose.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1271 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm
When you get it, then what are you yapping about? ;)

The way I see it, Arteta has now seen his fair share of decisions recently: Kovacic tackles, Saliba penalty and yesterday's game. There were a few more in previous seasons, but I am not arsed to bring them up because of the very reason you said. Everyone's fighting their own battle(s) even when it comes to meaningful issues like sportswashing. :D

Just because I 'get' it, doesn't mean the 'every man for himself' stance should be the one we're taking. And I say that as a Liverpool fan and I would say that to all fans. If you're not arsed to bring them up, then maybe your manager shouldn't be arsed either, because if everyone is fighting their own battles on their own, what's the point?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 01:52:59 am »
That statement of theirs is embarrassing. Hope they throw a fat fine aimed squarely at Arteta's whiny head.

The goal was correctly allowed. Deeming things to be inconclusive when that's what they are, thereby allowing play to continue is correct procedure. People can argue about the push all day long, but it's still a subjective call.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 02:16:51 am »
The more teams that speak up against the refereeing c*nts, the better. Its just funny that no one was supporting us when it happened against Tottenham. Teams need to stand together on this otherwise nothing will change.
