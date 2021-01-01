« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 62104 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:07:25 am
Arteta's comments have done their job, which is to deflect from his team's performance being crap. They have no cutting edge, and for all their control of games the summer changes have blunted them

They'll finish top 4 comfortably but don't think they will challenge for the title
They should have got a proper striker. What they have won't win them the major prizes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 01:37:33 pm »
They seem to have too many midfielders who can get pushed off the ball easily. Jorginho is feeble, always has been. But Vieira is clearly too weak to play in the Premier League. Zinchenko is a really fine player, but perhaps not someone you want on the pitch when play becomes a bit of a dog fight. As for Harvetz....he was just a foolish buy by Arteta.

When they fail to win the league again this year there'll be the usual cries of the competition being 'fixed'. But a principal reason will be the stupid transfer priorities of Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:36:38 pm
They should have got a proper striker. What they have won't win them the major prizes.
Makes the Havertz signing even more confusing. £65m for a false nine, only to be converted into an 8.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:44:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:30:43 am
Yeah, but isn't suppose to be all in favour of the London clubs? (according to many on here)

Pretty sure most on here point to manc and oil clubs?
Even the spurs corruption was being linked to oil state money.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:56:55 am
The system is broken because its based on the ref relying on var to make the decisions and the var team using it to simply back up the ref. So theyre not even working towards the same outcome, which should be towards the correct decision rather than passing the buck till it ends up with no one.

Damn actually never thought of it that way. They are actually using it in the worst way possible.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:39:52 pm
Makes the Havertz signing even more confusing. £65m for a false nine, only to be converted into an 8.
Or play him as a 10 maybe. This purchase seems like a vanity one if anything.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:55:58 pm
Or play him as a 10 maybe. This purchase seems like a vanity one if anything.
They have a 10!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:58:00 pm
They have a 10!


Well he isn't working where he is.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:55:58 pm »
The club issued a statement? I mean if I was an Arsenal supporter, Id feel like we got the wrong end of the stick, but still
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:58:31 pm »
Think they statement will backfire on them and Arteta will get a longer ban.

Theres enough subjectivity in that goal that PGMOL will fight back on this one IMO.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:04:16 pm »
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

Exactly. Plus, theyll be wanting more coin in coffers for their Xmas party I imagine.

Big fine and touchline ban incoming.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:20:51 pm
Rice looked the best player on the pitch. Guimares could have been, but he's a dirty c*nt who sould have been sent off.
Sort of agree with the first part. But it's rare to get to play your first choice three in midfield all season. I didn'y have a high opoinion of Jorginho at Chelsea but I thought he was awful yesterday. Loads of arm waving, but no real interest on taking the ball and driving your team forward. Give me Mac Allister or Endo any day. They want the ball even if they know they'll be pressed immediately. They'll take the risk because they back themselves to get the reward. Jorginho is a passenger. Vieira seems light weight and ineffectual. 
Arteta played him till he got injured.

If we had a got better than Havertz for the 2nd number 8 position, then you lessen the need to see the likes of Jorginho and Vieira was my point. You can have Rice & Partey for the number 6, you can also have Rice and the other signing competing for the number 8 position, and only after that you need to play Jorginho, Vieira, or Smith-Rowe when hes ever fit.

Then, the following summer, you can let Jorginho, Elneny and Partey leave, and sign a Zubimendi or someone of the ilk as a replacement.

Now however, it looks like we still need to go out and address that number 8 issue, likely still need to address an issue at 6 if the 3 mentioned above leave, and also sign a top class forward as the bare minimum.

As for Jesus, as much as Id like to blame Arteta for that as well, I dont think its too much to ask your first choice number 9 to be able to complete 90mins on occasion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

"Nothing can be proven." True. But the only available video evidence for the first point of contention is that the ball looks clearly OUT OF PLAY. What VAR needs to prove therefore is that the ball was indeed still in play. It can't do this (as you sort of say) and therefore the goal should be ruled out.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:04:16 pm
Yep. I fully think the goal should have been disallowed, most likely for offside, but the problem Arsenal have is that nothing can actually be proven to be incorrect with this one.

I think offside is the clearest one of all. Hes clearly behind the ball when it comes off Joelinton
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:17:41 pm
"Nothing can be proven." True. But the only available video evidence for the first point of contention is that the ball looks clearly OUT OF PLAY. What VAR needs to prove therefore is that the ball was indeed still in play. It can't do this (as you sort of say) and therefore the goal should be ruled out.
You have that the wrong way around. The ball was deemed to have been in play by the on field officials so the VAR needs to prove the ball was out, which is impossible with the angles available. Should've been disallowed for a blatant push in the back. I also suspect it was offside.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:44:04 pm »
A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:44:04 pm
A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."
:lmao

If we rank mistakes, the decision not to send off their player was possibly the pivotal one.

So its laughable
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 03:49:56 pm »
my god that statement :lmao

