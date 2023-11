Now Iím not one for relying on the tables, before December has arrived, but seeing as if both we and Villa win today, which is not beyond the realm of possibility, Arsenal go 5th. Not the biggest thing in the world, but Iím not sure the press will be able to deal with this almost avalanche of a drop, of 2 places.



As for their game yesterday, there is only one manager in the country who knows what to do, to grab that game by the scruff of the neck, changes it and wins it. Jurgen.