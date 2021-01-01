

I've got no idea what's going on in that Bein clip, with the seeming extra line, but it seems to show the ball far further out than the TV pictures.



The TV pictures show the ball probably touching the line once paralex error is taken into account.



So it was probably in, not out. And it's as daft to say "it was clearly out" as it is to say that that bein pic, which is highly confusing, proves anything.



It's a perfect example of 'one of those'. You can't call it definitively one way or the other and the person saying 'my £300 quid telly proves it" is being ridiculous. A £300 quid telly is exactly what you don't want to use to try and 'prove' it. It won't be accurate enough.



Again it obviously wasn't a "clear foul" otherwise lots of folk here, who are motivated to find against Newcastle, as that's the established forum position, would not be saying it wasn't.

Indeed!



Maybe you've seen footage that I haven't, everything I've seen made it look pretty obviously out. Then the clip that Tepid shared as evidence of it being in, actually seemed to confirm the opposite.I try to look at these things through the lens of how I'd feel if we scored it, rather than if we conceded it (the latter is always naturally that I'd feel angry) and honestly I'd feel like we'd used up a huge amount of luck for that goal. For both the ball going out and the foul. I'd feel like we'd got away with a big one. Two weeks in a row, Newcastle have benefited from pretty controversial decisions, at best.