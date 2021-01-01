« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

glewis93

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
I had a bet on a draw, so it cost me some money that... massively pissed me off.

But you can't be ruling goals out like that, definitely correct to allow it to stand. If Arteta wanted VAR fixing he had the opportunity to come out and back Klopp, but he never. So get on with it I suppose.  ::)
Wghennessy

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
I had a bet on a draw, so it cost me some money that... massively pissed me off.

But you can't be ruling goals out like that, definitely correct to allow it to stand. If Arteta wanted VAR fixing he had the opportunity to come out and back Klopp, but he never. So get on with it I suppose.  ::)

Didnt he literally say "mistakes happen".

Never mind Mikel.
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
Fromola

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
I think it was Brentford last season where Arsenal were actually robbed because the VAR fucked up over the offside (the official was at least sacked which is extremely rare). Mason was a useless twat who doesn't know the rules properly, rather than an actual cheat like Darren England.

ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:56:51 pm
Im not even bothered about the ball being out or in, I just dont understand how Jolinton can jump with 2 hands on Gabriels neck / head clearly impeding him to jump and that not be called as a foul?!

 https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1
robertobaggio37

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that

1. No they don't.
2. Much more than a 50/50 but that's an opinion. Us being fucked over in the past doesn't make it fair.
3. Agreed.
4. Agreed.
zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
The goal line is between the posts
Ski

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
If Arsenal had scored that goal Arteta and their fans would very much expect it to stand and that's part of the problem, nobody can accept decisions going against them (least of all Arteta, or Howe for that matter). It's the old Ferguson mentality.

But no way should VAR be ruling out goals for 'fouls' like that. Players go down like a sack of shit as it is and it'd just make the technology even worse than it already is. Offside is objective, even if they manage to fuck that up at times (usually against us).





So you wouldnt be raging if a foul on one of our defenders like that was t given?
robertobaggio37

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
1. No they don't.
2. Much more than a 50/50 but that's an opinion. Us being fucked over in the past doesn't make it fair.
3. Agreed.
4. Agreed.

1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.

So why has it never been mentioned or used in any similar incidents in the past?
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 10:13:25 pm
What did Arteta say about today's decisions?
robertobaggio37

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
So why has it never been mentioned or used in any similar incidents in the past?

I dont know, but they absolutely can/would use those angles.


8000th post, bloody hell, cant imagine its been 11 years ffs  ;D :D
decosabute

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
Why do you think it should have been disallowed?

Whether the ball was out is debatable (pretty sure goal line technology doesn't apply when it's not in the goalmouth), but to me it's a massive foul on Gabriel. People can give all the "players go down easy" statements they want, but I'd be raging if that was allowed against us. And using the fact that those things have been allowed against us in the past as a way of saying "tough shit, stop crying" is just tribal bollocks and lets more awful refereeing off the hook.
capt k

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.
how would YOU know, yet everyone on the telly says its applicable to between the sticks only?.. geniunely curious
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
I dont know, but they absolutely can/would use those angles.


8000th post, bloody hell, cant imagine its been 11 years ffs  ;D :D

They have angles, but not the goalmouth tech that says it's over/not over the line.

Haha congrats  ;D
Red in Korea

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
Whether the ball was out is debatable (pretty sure goal line technology doesn't apply when it's not in the goalmouth), but to me it's a massive foul on Gabriel. People can give all the "players go down easy" statements they want, but I'd be raging if that was allowed against us. And using the fact that those things have been allowed against us in the past as a way of saying "tough shit, stop crying" is just tribal bollocks and lets more awful refereeing off the hook.

Agree. It's a clear foul. Two hands on the back that stop the defender getting the ball. He probably would have won the header otherwise. 100% a foul. Nowhere near 50/50.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that

1 - they don't.

3 - based on what?
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: Ski on Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
So you wouldnt be raging if a foul on one of our defenders like that was t given?

It wasn't a foul. Gabriel, who doesn't like physical confrontations, simply ducked his head, arched his back and fell over. There was a Newcastle hand on his back, but only have to he decided to fall.

However it shouldn't have come to that. The ball was clearly out.

ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
It wasn't a foul. Gabriel, who doesn't like physical confrontations, simply ducked his head, arched his back and fell over. There was a Newcastle hand on his back, but only have to he decided to fall.

However it shouldn't have come to that. The ball was clearly out.

Honestly, watch this again. 2 hands clearly pushing down on the top of his back / neck area.

https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1

Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
Honestly, watch this again. 2 hands clearly pushing down on the top of his back / neck area.

https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1



The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.

Your seeing something different from me in that clip then. Im seeing the trajectory of the ball is basically heading towards Gabriels head before Joe basically pushes his head forward with both hands and out of the way of it.
slaphead

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
That's a foul all day long on Gabriel I think. Neville was saying on Sky that Gabriel just stooped to head the ball and missed it. He only missed it because he had 2 hands on his back pushing him forward or he would have cleared.
TepidT2O

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
That's a foul all day long on Gabriel I think. Neville was saying on Sky that Gabriel just stooped to head the ball and missed it. He only missed it because he had 2 hands on his back pushing him forward or he would have cleared.
He was stooping first though before any contact

Im not against the idea it was a foul, but its in no way nailed on for me.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.

If that happend to TAA ot Robbo all on here would be calling it a foul.
TepidT2O

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
If that happend to TAA ot Robbo all on here would be calling it a foul.
And if it happened when we scored  we wouldnt
.

Its one of those
slaphead

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
He was stooping first though before any contact

Im not against the idea it was a foul, but its in no way nailed on for me.

He had to stop though or he would have been ahead of the ball, he had to stand his ground. I don't think Gabriel done an awful lot wrong there. The result suited us like but you have to ask yourself if that was a pen given against Van Dijk would we be sitting here saying it could go either way
arfy05

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
You are not winning a league with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as your centre forward options. Simply put
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1188 on: Today at 12:52:17 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
And if it happened when we scored  we wouldnt
.

Its one of those

You can't keep using the fact that you doubt things as evidence for them being doubtful  :D

The ball went out, as evidenced by that bein clip you shared, and that was a clear foul. Should never have been a goal and is more evidence of the ineptitude of the officials. Tribalism shouldn't come into it. Whether Arteta cared or not after the Spurs horror show shouldn't matter (he did seem sympathetic fwiw). The officials aren't up to the job at the moment and a bit of unity from clubs and fans would help to fix that problem.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1189 on: Today at 12:57:58 am
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
You are not winning a league with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as your centre forward options. Simply put

I don't think that Jesus and Nketiah are their main problem. It is Arteta, who is simply not good enough to beat Guardiola and Klopp to the title ...
eddiedingle

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1190 on: Today at 01:00:17 am
Lego Head milk tray man is a plonker
Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1191 on: Today at 01:02:53 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:52:17 am
You can't keep using the fact that you doubt things as evidence for them being doubtful  :D

 The ball went out, as evidenced by that bein clip you shared

I've got no idea what's going on in that Bein clip, with the seeming extra line, but it seems to show the ball far further out than the TV pictures.

The TV pictures show the ball probably touching the line once paralex error is taken into account.

So it was probably in, not out. And it's as daft to say "it was clearly out" as it is to say that that bein pic, which is highly confusing, proves anything.

It's a perfect example of 'one of those'. You can't call it definitively one way or the other and the person saying 'my £300 quid telly proves it" is being ridiculous. A £300 quid telly is exactly what you don't want to use to try and 'prove' it. It won't be accurate enough.

Quote
and that was a clear foul.

Again it obviously wasn't a "clear foul" otherwise lots of folk here, who are motivated to find against Newcastle, as that's the established forum position, would not be saying it wasn't.

Quote
Tribalism shouldn't come into it
.
Indeed!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:38 am by Ghost Town »
Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1192 on: Today at 01:36:58 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:02:53 am

I've got no idea what's going on in that Bein clip, with the seeming extra line, but it seems to show the ball far further out than the TV pictures.

The TV pictures show the ball probably touching the line once paralex error is taken into account.

So it was probably in, not out. And it's as daft to say "it was clearly out" as it is to say that that bein pic, which is highly confusing, proves anything.

It's a perfect example of 'one of those'. You can't call it definitively one way or the other and the person saying 'my £300 quid telly proves it" is being ridiculous. A £300 quid telly is exactly what you don't want to use to try and 'prove' it. It won't be accurate enough.
 
Again it obviously wasn't a "clear foul" otherwise lots of folk here, who are motivated to find against Newcastle, as that's the established forum position, would not be saying it wasn't.
.
Indeed!

Maybe you've seen footage that I haven't, everything I've seen made it look pretty obviously out. Then the clip that Tepid shared as evidence of it being in, actually seemed to confirm the opposite.

I try to look at these things through the lens of how I'd feel if we scored it, rather than if we conceded it (the latter is always naturally that I'd feel angry  ;D) and honestly I'd feel like we'd used up a huge amount of luck for that goal. For both the ball going out and the foul. I'd feel like we'd got away with a big one. Two weeks in a row, Newcastle have benefited from pretty controversial decisions, at best.
4pool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #1193 on: Today at 02:04:21 am
So first there was a check to see if Willock had kept the ball in play. "That's tight. The curve of the ball, how can you even check that? I'm not sure," said pundit Gary Neville on Sky Sports. Andrew Madley, the VAR, decided there was no conclusive evidence that the ball was out of play. That check lasted 33 seconds.

Then a check to see if Joelinton had fouled his fellow Brazilian Gabriel to reach the ball first. This one lasted 50 seconds and Madley deemed there was not sufficient contact to award a foul.

And then the final question. Was Gordon offside when Joelinton played the ball? Exactly 90 seconds later the decision was made - there was no conclusive evidence of offside. They could not find an available camera angle for the VAR to draw the line.

Yeah sure. They've used that excuse before.. :lmao :lmao :lmao
