I had a bet on a draw, so it cost me some money that... massively pissed me off.But you can't be ruling goals out like that, definitely correct to allow it to stand. If Arteta wanted VAR fixing he had the opportunity to come out and back Klopp, but he never. So get on with it I suppose.
Didnt he literally say "mistakes happen".Never mind Mikel.
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.3 - definitely not offside4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
If Arsenal had scored that goal Arteta and their fans would very much expect it to stand and that's part of the problem, nobody can accept decisions going against them (least of all Arteta, or Howe for that matter). It's the old Ferguson mentality. But no way should VAR be ruling out goals for 'fouls' like that. Players go down like a sack of shit as it is and it'd just make the technology even worse than it already is. Offside is objective, even if they manage to fuck that up at times (usually against us).
1. No they don't.2. Much more than a 50/50 but that's an opinion. Us being fucked over in the past doesn't make it fair. 3. Agreed.4. Agreed.
1. They do, I would know. 2. Yep, couldve gone either way.
So why has it never been mentioned or used in any similar incidents in the past?
Why do you think it should have been disallowed?
I dont know, but they absolutely can/would use those angles.8000th post, bloody hell, cant imagine its been 11 years ffs
Whether the ball was out is debatable (pretty sure goal line technology doesn't apply when it's not in the goalmouth), but to me it's a massive foul on Gabriel. People can give all the "players go down easy" statements they want, but I'd be raging if that was allowed against us. And using the fact that those things have been allowed against us in the past as a way of saying "tough shit, stop crying" is just tribal bollocks and lets more awful refereeing off the hook.
So you wouldnt be raging if a foul on one of our defenders like that was t given?
It wasn't a foul. Gabriel, who doesn't like physical confrontations, simply ducked his head, arched his back and fell over. There was a Newcastle hand on his back, but only have to he decided to fall.However it shouldn't have come to that. The ball was clearly out.
Honestly, watch this again. 2 hands clearly pushing down on the top of his back / neck area. https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1
The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.
That's a foul all day long on Gabriel I think. Neville was saying on Sky that Gabriel just stooped to head the ball and missed it. He only missed it because he had 2 hands on his back pushing him forward or he would have cleared.
If that happend to TAA ot Robbo all on here would be calling it a foul.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.25]