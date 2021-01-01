« previous next »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm »
I had a bet on a draw, so it cost me some money that... massively pissed me off.

But you can't be ruling goals out like that, definitely correct to allow it to stand. If Arteta wanted VAR fixing he had the opportunity to come out and back Klopp, but he never. So get on with it I suppose.  ::)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:41:17 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 09:38:28 pm
I had a bet on a draw, so it cost me some money that... massively pissed me off.

But you can't be ruling goals out like that, definitely correct to allow it to stand. If Arteta wanted VAR fixing he had the opportunity to come out and back Klopp, but he never. So get on with it I suppose.  ::)

Didnt he literally say "mistakes happen".

Never mind Mikel.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 09:52:47 pm »
I think it was Brentford last season where Arsenal were actually robbed because the VAR fucked up over the offside (the official was at least sacked which is extremely rare). Mason was a useless twat who doesn't know the rules properly, rather than an actual cheat like Darren England.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 09:56:51 pm »
Im not even bothered about the ball being out or in, I just dont understand how Jolinton can jump with 2 hands on Gabriels neck / head clearly impeding him to jump and that not be called as a foul?!

 https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm »
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that

1. No they don't.
2. Much more than a 50/50 but that's an opinion. Us being fucked over in the past doesn't make it fair.
3. Agreed.
4. Agreed.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
The goal line is between the posts
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:42 pm
If Arsenal had scored that goal Arteta and their fans would very much expect it to stand and that's part of the problem, nobody can accept decisions going against them (least of all Arteta, or Howe for that matter). It's the old Ferguson mentality.

But no way should VAR be ruling out goals for 'fouls' like that. Players go down like a sack of shit as it is and it'd just make the technology even worse than it already is. Offside is objective, even if they manage to fuck that up at times (usually against us).





So you wouldnt be raging if a foul on one of our defenders like that was t given?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:01:07 pm
1. No they don't.
2. Much more than a 50/50 but that's an opinion. Us being fucked over in the past doesn't make it fair.
3. Agreed.
4. Agreed.

1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:04:35 pm
1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.

So why has it never been mentioned or used in any similar incidents in the past?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:13:25 pm »
What did Arteta say about today's decisions?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 10:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:10:20 pm
So why has it never been mentioned or used in any similar incidents in the past?

I dont know, but they absolutely can/would use those angles.


8000th post, bloody hell, cant imagine its been 11 years ffs  ;D :D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 10:19:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:35:55 pm
Why do you think it should have been disallowed?

Whether the ball was out is debatable (pretty sure goal line technology doesn't apply when it's not in the goalmouth), but to me it's a massive foul on Gabriel. People can give all the "players go down easy" statements they want, but I'd be raging if that was allowed against us. And using the fact that those things have been allowed against us in the past as a way of saying "tough shit, stop crying" is just tribal bollocks and lets more awful refereeing off the hook.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:21:04 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:04:35 pm
1. They do, I would know.
2. Yep, couldve gone either way.
how would YOU know, yet everyone on the telly says its applicable to between the sticks only?.. geniunely curious
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:13:46 pm
I dont know, but they absolutely can/would use those angles.


8000th post, bloody hell, cant imagine its been 11 years ffs  ;D :D

They have angles, but not the goalmouth tech that says it's over/not over the line.

Haha congrats  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:19:02 pm
Whether the ball was out is debatable (pretty sure goal line technology doesn't apply when it's not in the goalmouth), but to me it's a massive foul on Gabriel. People can give all the "players go down easy" statements they want, but I'd be raging if that was allowed against us. And using the fact that those things have been allowed against us in the past as a way of saying "tough shit, stop crying" is just tribal bollocks and lets more awful refereeing off the hook.

Agree. It's a clear foul. Two hands on the back that stop the defender getting the ball. He probably would have won the header otherwise. 100% a foul. Nowhere near 50/50.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 10:29:20 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:57:54 pm
1 - didnt fully crossed line, VAR have the GLT tech to check for that
2 - maybe foul, 50/50, remember the rugby tackle on Alisson couple of seasons back? This happens.
3 - definitely not offside
4 - definite handball but rules are murky about that

1 - they don't.

3 - based on what?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 10:03:14 pm
So you wouldnt be raging if a foul on one of our defenders like that was t given?

It wasn't a foul. Gabriel, who doesn't like physical confrontations, simply ducked his head, arched his back and fell over. There was a Newcastle hand on his back, but only have to he decided to fall.

However it shouldn't have come to that. The ball was clearly out.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 10:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:07 pm
It wasn't a foul. Gabriel, who doesn't like physical confrontations, simply ducked his head, arched his back and fell over. There was a Newcastle hand on his back, but only have to he decided to fall.

However it shouldn't have come to that. The ball was clearly out.

Honestly, watch this again. 2 hands clearly pushing down on the top of his back / neck area.

https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:40:13 pm
Honestly, watch this again. 2 hands clearly pushing down on the top of his back / neck area.

https://twitter.com/courtsidef_clip/status/1720878442969760109/video/1



The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 10:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:55 pm
The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.

Your seeing something different from me in that clip then. Im seeing the trajectory of the ball is basically heading towards Gabriels head before Joe basically pushes his head forward with both hands and out of the way of it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 10:55:05 pm »
That's a foul all day long on Gabriel I think. Neville was saying on Sky that Gabriel just stooped to head the ball and missed it. He only missed it because he had 2 hands on his back pushing him forward or he would have cleared.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:55:05 pm
That's a foul all day long on Gabriel I think. Neville was saying on Sky that Gabriel just stooped to head the ball and missed it. He only missed it because he had 2 hands on his back pushing him forward or he would have cleared.
He was stooping first though before any contact

Im not against the idea it was a foul, but its in no way nailed on for me.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 11:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:55 pm
The old slo-mo trick I'm afraid. But even there it seems that Gabriel was already on his way down. As an  Arsenal fan you should be pissed off with him for being so weak.

If that happend to TAA ot Robbo all on here would be calling it a foul.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 11:09:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:08:16 pm
If that happend to TAA ot Robbo all on here would be calling it a foul.
And if it happened when we scored  we wouldnt
.

Its one of those
