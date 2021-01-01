Im not sure about Arsenals ability to identify top players outside the obvious. Saliba and Martinelli were excellent finds but the rest is a mish mash of players. Also Arteta doesnt do compromises does he? If Klopp had a keeper like Ramsdale, he would stick with him until he found the player he wanted, not rush out and sign someone like Raya. Arsenal did this with Trossard as well.



He is very Guardiola like in that way.



I suppose it depends on what your definition is of top players. Weve managed to improve the squad enough to make us league challengers last season, and potential league challengers this season. I mean, someone somewhere must be doing something right, because we are doing so with an inferior manager to Pep and Klopp.I must say though, I am a bit disappointed in this summers work. I dont think its really propelled us forward in the way we needed to improve the team enough to get us those 5-10 extra points thats needed.Rice is good, and Timber looked like he was going to be good, but that potential step forward seems to have been negated with this Havertz gamble, made worse by Artetas reluctance to pair Partey and Rice in the midfield together for some reason.Dont get me wrong, its not a major disaster as we have still been picking up points, but its just frustrating that was an area that could have been improved upon this summer especially with Xhakas departure, and so far it hasnt, so will likely need to be looked at again in future windows.As for the goalkeeper, Ive seen nothing from Raya that says hes an improvement on Ramsdale so far. I know Ramsdale comes under criticism in here but im not seeing this big list of keepers available that would be big improvement on him, and if they are out there, why didnt the likes of Chelsea and Utd go for them instead of Sanchez and Onana?