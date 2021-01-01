« previous next »
masher

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
Our worst performance and their best performance and they couldnt win from 2-0 up at home with everything going for them.

Id take it.

Its a great result and point for you lot. Also the manner of it will feel like a win, keeps the momentum going into an important European away.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
Its a great result and point for you lot. Also the manner of it will feel like a win, keeps the momentum going into an important European away.

Yes, we need to play better though, got away with it today.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm »
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm

BACK OFF YOU
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)



Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)

Think it was Bazza.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
Neville was gutted when they equalized.
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:16:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)

Yeah Motson during Germany v Czech Republic in the Euro 96 group stage
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 02:04:35 am »
Wow. They let Mudryk score. Just ... wow.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.

Could have been used better.


ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:18:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
Yes, we need to play better though, got away with it today.

This.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.

And this!
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
To win one of the big two trophies now I think you need a top class goalkeeper, sounds obvious but teams have done it in the past with ones that don't come close to the likes of Allison, Courtios, Ederson etc. I don't think Ramsdale will ever reach the level of those but do think they could have done better than him, but Raya was obviously the wrong choice. He's had a distinctly average career if you're looking for someone who might be able to win you a title or European Cup. He's already in his prime and played most of his career at a lower league level.

Havertz was a shocking signing IMO, I think it was Arteta trying to look clever and thinking he could get a tune out of him, when he's never looked like he'll be a top player in the Premier League. Hard to say where the money actually should have gone though because most of the starting side for Arsenal is quite good and has their best years ahead. I thought right back maybe but Timber can play there anyway. Maybe another midfielder to form a better three with Rice & Odegaard.











killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Im not sure about Arsenals ability to identify top players outside the obvious. Saliba and Martinelli were excellent finds but the rest is a mish mash of players. Also Arteta doesnt do compromises does he? If Klopp had a keeper like Ramsdale, he would stick with him until he found the player he wanted, not rush out and sign someone like Raya. Arsenal did this with Trossard as well.

He is very Guardiola like in that way.
Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Trossard is at least a decent squad option, which I think is what he was always going to be. I think they needed a better forward option than Havertz, Jesus, Nketiah to go up a level. Havertz and Raya money being put in to another midfielder so they're not playing Havertz/Jorginho and/or a top forward and I think they'd have been able to go 85+ points. Not sure they have the quality to do that unless they have an unusually low level of injuries to key players like they did to start last season.

I don't think Ederson is a top goal keeper. He's perfect for their system, but but him in a side facing more shots (us last season's say) and less reliant on build up and you'd want him replaced.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:14:45 pm
Trossard is at least a decent squad option, which I think is what he was always going to be. I think they needed a better forward option than Havertz, Jesus, Nketiah to go up a level. Havertz and Raya money being put in to another midfielder so they're not playing Havertz/Jorginho and/or a top forward and I think they'd have been able to go 85+ points. Not sure they have the quality to do that unless they have an unusually low level of injuries to key players like they did to start last season.

I don't think Ederson is a top goal keeper. He's perfect for their system, but but him in a side facing more shots (us last season's say) and less reliant on build up and you'd want him replaced.

Yeah he has been but the point was they were going to spend up to what, 60/70m for Mudryk? He doesnt come and then they go buy a squad player. Its something Klopp would hardly ever do and would go with what he has got.

Dont get me wrong at times thats the approach we could have and should have employed. But Arteta seems to do it all the time, he should have stuck with Ramsdale.
Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
Ah right get what you mean. Think Jesus (and Smith Rowe?) Were injured around then so I guess they felt they had to buy anyone given they were in a great place to win the title at that point, which I think was fair enough

They might also just view Raya as the keeper they really wanted and thought he'd be top quality
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Still an excellent start to the season, team does have a few issues though. Short term we need to fix the midfield, Partey holding and Rice ahead of him will work but Partey unlike Rice will miss a lot of games. Ultimately we ll need another midfielder and a top goalscorer but it shouldnt stop us challenging this season.
I do feel wed be a few places lower had we not signed Rice though, hes been our best player and carrying us at times.
At this point id also get Ramsdale back in the team, Raya is making everyone around him nervous.
 Still very calm about things, as are pretty much all arsenal fans, we are where we need to be at this stage, but do need to improve.
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm »
Do you think Arteta will put Ramsdale back in?  I think he's gonna back Raya til the cows come home personally.


Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:12:08 pm

At this point id also get Ramsdale back in the team, Raya is making everyone around him nervous.
 Still very calm about things, as are pretty much all arsenal fans, we are where we need to be at this stage, but do need to improve.
Both of your keepers are absolute dogshit.
Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 01:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:14:19 pm
Both of your keepers are absolute dogshit.

I wouldn't call Ramsdale dogshit, he's a decent keeper.
He's just not good enough for a team to be challenging for anything.

I wouldn't swap either for Kelleher.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.

Chelsea certainly seemed to have got the better end of selling Havertz and buying Cole Palmer.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 01:29:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Do you think Arteta will put Ramsdale back in?  I think he's gonna back Raya til the cows come home personally.

Dont know, eventually he dropped the Havertz experiment so at some stage he ll have to, unless Raya steps up.

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm »
Raya is an accident waiting to happen. They've downgraded.
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 02:13:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:31 am
Im not sure about Arsenals ability to identify top players outside the obvious. Saliba and Martinelli were excellent finds but the rest is a mish mash of players. Also Arteta doesnt do compromises does he? If Klopp had a keeper like Ramsdale, he would stick with him until he found the player he wanted, not rush out and sign someone like Raya. Arsenal did this with Trossard as well.

He is very Guardiola like in that way.

I suppose it depends on what your definition is of top players. Weve managed to improve the squad enough to make us league challengers last season, and potential league challengers this season. I mean, someone somewhere must be doing something right, because we are doing so with an inferior manager to Pep and Klopp.

I must say though, I am a bit disappointed in this summers work. I dont think its really propelled us forward in the way we needed to improve the team enough to get us those 5-10 extra points thats needed.

Rice is good, and Timber looked like he was going to be good, but that potential step forward seems to have been negated with this Havertz gamble, made worse by Artetas reluctance to pair Partey and Rice in the midfield together for some reason.

Dont get me wrong, its not a major disaster as we have still been picking up points, but its just frustrating that was an area that could have been improved upon this summer especially with Xhakas departure, and so far it hasnt, so will likely need to be looked at again in future windows.

As for the goalkeeper, Ive seen nothing from Raya that says hes an improvement on Ramsdale so far. I know Ramsdale comes under criticism in here but im not seeing this big list of keepers available that would be big improvement on him, and if they are out there, why didnt the likes of Chelsea and Utd go for them instead of Sanchez and Onana?
coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:13:54 pm
I suppose it depends on what your definition is of top players. Weve managed to improve the squad enough to make us league challengers last season, and potential league challengers this season. I mean, someone somewhere must be doing something right, because we are doing so with an inferior manager to Pep and Klopp.

I must say though, I am a bit disappointed in this summers work. I dont think its really propelled us forward in the way we needed to improve the team enough to get us those 5-10 extra points thats needed.

Rice is good, and Timber looked like he was going to be good, but that potential step forward seems to have been negated with this Havertz gamble, made worse by Artetas reluctance to pair Partey and Rice in the midfield together for some reason.

Dont get me wrong, its not a major disaster as we have still been picking up points, but its just frustrating that was an area that could have been improved upon this summer especially with Xhakas departure, and so far it hasnt, so will likely need to be looked at again in future windows.

As for the goalkeeper, Ive seen nothing from Raya that says hes an improvement on Ramsdale so far. I know Ramsdale comes under criticism in here but im not seeing this big list of keepers available that would be big improvement on him, and if they are out there, why didnt the likes of Chelsea and Utd go for them instead of Sanchez and Onana?

Isn't your post pretty much backing up what killer-heels was saying? What top talent has Arsenal picked up that wasn't an obvious name? (I'm not even talking about the ones who haven't worked out, like Havertz.)

Bolded #1- :lmao So salty!

Bolded #2- Not sure you want to be comparing your scouting with that of Chelsea and United, mainly because the former's idea of scouting is opening a cheque book and the others is just as bad as yours. Neither of you (Chelsea, United, Arsenal) can pick top talent beyond the obvious. Chelsea picked Sanchez because I don't think Boehly understands the importance of goalkeeping in football and maybe they were still stinging from the Kepa deal that went sour? (Another "Let's get him because of his name/hype" player.) United picked Onana because Ten Hag wanted him. And to be fair, had done some good things with Inter. But again, that's 'the obvious' part. (He's just turned out to be shit.) I'm not sure it was entirely based on the idea that there are just no better keepers.






ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:30:57 pm
Isn't your post pretty much backing up what killer-heels was saying? What top talent has Arsenal picked up that wasn't an obvious name? (I'm not even talking about the ones who haven't worked out, like Havertz.)

Bolded #1- :lmao So salty!

Bolded #2- Not sure you want to be comparing your scouting with that of Chelsea and United, mainly because the former's idea of scouting is opening a cheque book and the others is just as bad as yours. Neither of you (Chelsea, United, Arsenal) can pick top talent beyond the obvious. Chelsea picked Sanchez because I don't think Boehly understands the importance of goalkeeping in football and maybe they were still stinging from the Kepa deal that went sour? (Another "Let's get him because of his name/hype" player.) United picked Onana because Ten Hag wanted him. And to be fair, had done some good things with Inter. But again, that's 'the obvious' part. (He's just turned out to be shit.) I'm not sure it was entirely based on the idea that there are just no better keepers.

I dont quite get you? Beyond the obvious? Is the idea not that you try to get the best talent that you can that are attainable and affordable, that you think will fit your system? Can you tell me what too talents Liverpool have picked up recently beyond the obvious as a comparison?
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:30:57 pm
Isn't your post pretty much backing up what killer-heels was saying? What top talent has Arsenal picked up that wasn't an obvious name? (I'm not even talking about the ones who haven't worked out, like Havertz.)

Bolded #1- :lmao So salty!

Bolded #2- Not sure you want to be comparing your scouting with that of Chelsea and United, mainly because the former's idea of scouting is opening a cheque book and the others is just as bad as yours. Neither of you (Chelsea, United, Arsenal) can pick top talent beyond the obvious. Chelsea picked Sanchez because I don't think Boehly understands the importance of goalkeeping in football and maybe they were still stinging from the Kepa deal that went sour? (Another "Let's get him because of his name/hype" player.) United picked Onana because Ten Hag wanted him. And to be fair, had done some good things with Inter. But again, that's 'the obvious' part. (He's just turned out to be shit.) I'm not sure it was entirely based on the idea that there are just no better keepers.

I think you can add Odegaard to the list, infact the only obvious names we got were Rice and Partey, everyone else has improved greatly since we got them, apart from Havertz, possibly Raya, early days on both but not a valid or major concern, we had to move from midtable to the top of the table and we did that part incredibly well, the next stage is getting over the line, that remains to be seen.
coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:41:52 pm
I dont quite get you? Beyond the obvious? Is the idea not that you try to get the best talent that you can that are attainable and affordable, that you think will fit your system? Can you tell me what too talents Liverpool have picked up recently beyond the obvious as a comparison?

I assumed 'beyond the obvious' meant players who weren't already names or on the want list of other teams. (My apologies to killer-heels if I'm misinterpreting.) I mean, Declan Rice isn't exactly a dark horse selection, is he? Or really affordable.

I'm not going to play the "Yeah, but what about you?" game with you. The comment was put to Arsenal and you've already turned it around to "What about Chelsea? What about United? What about Liverpool?" In all honesty, I'll admit to not knowing all the ins and outs of your team. I couldn't even name your starting XI with subs from yesterday. So maybe you have acquired a player who was considered good but was generally under the radar of most teams.





ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:57:26 pm
I assumed 'beyond the obvious' meant players who weren't already names or on the want list of other teams. (My apologies to killer-heels if I'm misinterpreting.) I mean, Declan Rice isn't exactly a dark horse selection, is he? Or really affordable.

I'm not going to play the "Yeah, but what about you?" game with you. The comment was put to Arsenal and you've already turned it around to "What about Chelsea? What about United? What about Liverpool?" In all honesty, I'll admit to not knowing all the ins and outs of your team. I couldn't even name your starting XI with subs from yesterday. So maybe you have acquired a player who was considered good but was generally under the radar of most teams.

I mean, I can give you names like Ramsdale, White, Gabriel in that case but you might not consider them to be top talents, but they were important members of a team that nearly won the league last season.
I just think its difficult to distinguish what isnt an obvious transfer these days, I mean guys like Gakpo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Diaz were all being looked at and linked to multiple clubs, its just you went out there and got the deals done. I accept that we are trying to buy more from within the league that helps mitigate the risk somewhat, so maybe thats why they seem more obvious?
coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:55:49 pm
I think you can add Odegaard to the list, infact the only obvious names we got were Rice and Partey, everyone else has improved greatly since we got them, apart from Havertz, possibly Raya, early days on both but not a valid or major concern, we had to move from midtable to the top of the table and we did that part incredibly well, the next stage is getting over the line, that remains to be seen.

Don't get me wrong- I don't think anyone's winning the league with a rag-tag bunch of 'good' players no one else wanted. I guess maybe the issue for me is, you've not picked the right obvious top talent for the positions... or you've overestimated the talent? So you pick obvious top talent, but it's the wrong talent for what your team needs. I don't think we'll ever know if Havertz is better than he appears, but certainly Raya was not the top talent you needed for 'keeper. Is Partey ultimately going to be worth what you paid for him? Rice is the one bright spark who meets the criteria of 'top talent' and 'fit the position'. I wish we would've seen more of Timber, because maybe he'll be the one who comes in under the radar and shines.





The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:12:58 pm
Don't get me wrong- I don't think anyone's winning the league with a rag-tag bunch of 'good' players no one else wanted. I guess maybe the issue for me is, you've not picked the right obvious top talent for the positions... or you've overestimated the talent? So you pick obvious top talent, but it's the wrong talent for what your team needs. I don't think we'll ever know if Havertz is better than he appears, but certainly Raya was not the top talent you needed for 'keeper. Is Partey ultimately going to be worth what you paid for him? Rice is the one bright spark who meets the criteria of 'top talent' and 'fit the position'. I wish we would've seen more of Timber, because maybe he'll be the one who comes in under the radar and shines.

Every club makes mistakes in the market, we are making far less now than in previous years. I dont really see an issue beyond that, we are needing less and less every window. Even Raya and Havertz, decent squad players at this point, could get better, Havertz isnt worth the outlay and Raya is still a loan with a possible obligation to buy, even if they dont work out, hardly era defining signings, everything is still positive right now.
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:12:58 pm
Don't get me wrong- I don't think anyone's winning the league with a rag-tag bunch of 'good' players no one else wanted. I guess maybe the issue for me is, you've not picked the right obvious top talent for the positions... or you've overestimated the talent? So you pick obvious top talent, but it's the wrong talent for what your team needs. I don't think we'll ever know if Havertz is better than he appears, but certainly Raya was not the top talent you needed for 'keeper. Is Partey ultimately going to be worth what you paid for him? Rice is the one bright spark who meets the criteria of 'top talent' and 'fit the position'. I wish we would've seen more of Timber, because maybe he'll be the one who comes in under the radar and shines.

Sorry for jumping in again, but I think my point is that by in large, we have picked the right obvious talent if you like, for that time, because we are a team that were finishing 8th turned into a team that were leading the league for most of the season.

Where I agree with you is this summers business in particular, where you need the players that can take you to that next level again, and it looks like we havent managed that yet.
The G in Ge

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,213
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 07:12:38 pm »
Should have brought a proper striker this summer. Jesus and Nketiah aren't good enough.
