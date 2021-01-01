To win one of the big two trophies now I think you need a top class goalkeeper, sounds obvious but teams have done it in the past with ones that don't come close to the likes of Allison, Courtios, Ederson etc. I don't think Ramsdale will ever reach the level of those but do think they could have done better than him, but Raya was obviously the wrong choice. He's had a distinctly average career if you're looking for someone who might be able to win you a title or European Cup. He's already in his prime and played most of his career at a lower league level.



Havertz was a shocking signing IMO, I think it was Arteta trying to look clever and thinking he could get a tune out of him, when he's never looked like he'll be a top player in the Premier League. Hard to say where the money actually should have gone though because most of the starting side for Arsenal is quite good and has their best years ahead. I thought right back maybe but Timber can play there anyway. Maybe another midfielder to form a better three with Rice & Odegaard.