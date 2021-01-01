« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
Our worst performance and their best performance and they couldnt win from 2-0 up at home with everything going for them.

Id take it.

Its a great result and point for you lot. Also the manner of it will feel like a win, keeps the momentum going into an important European away.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
Its a great result and point for you lot. Also the manner of it will feel like a win, keeps the momentum going into an important European away.

Yes, we need to play better though, got away with it today.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm

BACK OFF YOU
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)

Think it was Bazza.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm
Neville was gutted when they equalized.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:16:41 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Kuntz!

(Was that Davies? I think it was Motty, actually)

Yeah Motson during Germany v Czech Republic in the Euro 96 group stage
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 02:04:35 am
Wow. They let Mudryk score. Just ... wow.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:04:44 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.

Could have been used better.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:18:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
Yes, we need to play better though, got away with it today.

This.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Wasted money on Raya & Havertz this summer.

And this!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:35:45 am
To win one of the big two trophies now I think you need a top class goalkeeper, sounds obvious but teams have done it in the past with ones that don't come close to the likes of Allison, Courtios, Ederson etc. I don't think Ramsdale will ever reach the level of those but do think they could have done better than him, but Raya was obviously the wrong choice. He's had a distinctly average career if you're looking for someone who might be able to win you a title or European Cup. He's already in his prime and played most of his career at a lower league level.

Havertz was a shocking signing IMO, I think it was Arteta trying to look clever and thinking he could get a tune out of him, when he's never looked like he'll be a top player in the Premier League. Hard to say where the money actually should have gone though because most of the starting side for Arsenal is quite good and has their best years ahead. I thought right back maybe but Timber can play there anyway. Maybe another midfielder to form a better three with Rice & Odegaard.
