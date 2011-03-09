I'm a big fan of rice but I thought he was poor yesterday.



The whole game was dreadful but that kinda makes it better that it was Arsenal that got the win.



Much preferred you lot to win to keep us within 3 points. To be honest I don't think any team in the league has fully clicked yet, Spurs have had so much luck and favourable games.



A significant reason for this is Arteta decided he needed to avoid the losing streak and play to nullify the game, versus the usual expansive all-action style of play he tends to go for. You can most of the time overpower teams with lots of energy up front, but City's technical ability kept leaving Arsenal exposed in the middle - you saw this last season with De Bruyne running through to score the opener, and you saw it again in the Community Shield. Arteta's recognised that and changed his approach, drew his wingers inside and left City with the out-ball to the flanks, and just focused on avoiding a through ball behind. Ironically Pep was playing in a similar conservative way against Arsenal, so it became a scrappy game with little space to play in to - not great for neutrals but great to see as an Arsenal fan given that Arteta needs to display more of his tactical skills in close games like this.In some respects it was good that Saka was out since it forced him to with with Jesus and Trossard who tend to drift, versus Saka sitting on the touchline and working his way back in. This tactic wouldn't have worked if he sat on Gvardiol wanting to run in behind all game as it would have put Odegaard under pressure to cover two players, which then draws the DM up the pitch and leaves City with a load of space to ping it in to Haaland (how Arsenal lost last year). The fact this didn't happen and Haaland was marked out of the game shows the team is embracing some tactical maturity.What is more concerning though is Arsenal's inability to make chances from open play this season, the left 8 situation isn't great and Martinelli and Partey out for several weeks hasn't helped things. Trossard is a lovely player but seems ineffective in that position, Rice's natural skillset isn't the left 8 but he ball carries better than most DMs, so if Havertz keeps looking average (he hasn't been bad, he just hasn't bossed the position as you'd think his skillset would let him) then maybe Rice plays the left 8 in a high press system with Partey in the 6. Downside is Rice has never been elite going forward.Eddie .. you want him to succeed but he seems a bit lightweight for the system Arteta is playing. Not entirely written him off yet and do hope he keeps growing into his role but at his age you'd hope he'd be close to figuring out how to best score the chances he's given from what is an elite midfield.