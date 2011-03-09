« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 47208 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #960 on: Today at 09:17:13 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:36:33 am
I'm a big fan of rice but I thought he was poor yesterday.

The whole game was dreadful but that kinda makes it better that it was Arsenal that got the win.

Much preferred you lot to win to keep us within 3 points. To be honest I don't think any team in the league has fully clicked yet, Spurs have had so much luck and favourable games.

I agree there hasnt been a stand out team, Liverpool have arguably played the best football in patches. I thought Rice was our man of the match, cleared a certain goal with his head off the line then snuffed out any break the city midfield made. It was a poor game, draw would have been fair as neither team did much, but they shouldve gone down to 10 after 30mins and im sure wed have beaten them with 10 so it was justice in the end.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #961 on: Today at 09:18:42 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:44:47 am
Well done to Arsenal, big result and you should have been facing 10 men.

I am a bit gutted you didn't join the fight against the dodgy decisions though

I was fuming at half time, but when you win you forget the ref. Might regret it next time they cost us a game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #962 on: Today at 09:20:41 am »
Its the same every year though. City always look patchy this time of year and its the same talk, other teams can challenge and City look vulnerable. But then December hits and City just go full steam ahead.

This season will be the same. They have the strongest spine of the team by far and the only way anyone could compete is when we had a spine of Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah all at their top level. Nobody else has a spine of the team in that class.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #963 on: Today at 09:34:37 am »
"That's blown the title race wide open!.."

True to the extent that City aren't running away with anything at this stage but as others have pointed out, it's the run in that matters. Good result for Arsenal and should help their mentality but do they have the strength in depth?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #964 on: Today at 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:34:37 am
"That's blown the title race wide open!.."

True to the extent that City aren't running away with anything at this stage but as others have pointed out, it's the run in that matters. Good result for Arsenal and should help their mentality but do they have the strength in depth?

Unfortunately City never run away with it early days but still end up lifting the PL trophy.  :butt
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #965 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:32:25 am
Unfortunately City never run away with it early days but still end up lifting the PL trophy.  :butt

Yeah City's season always goes as a bit patchy (by their standards) at the start and then ends with them going about 18 games unbeaten at the end of the season

For a team to beat them you have to keep a head of steam early doors, get a decent lead, and then keep up with them as much as possible in the close, and even that can sometimes not be enough (as we have known twice now)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:45:53 am »
Id rather be ahead of city in the table than below them, but it means nothing after 8 games, theyre the only team capable of winning 16 in a row and will probably do so again.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #967 on: Today at 10:50:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:45:53 am
Id rather be ahead of city in the table than below them, but it means nothing after 8 games, theyre the only team capable of winning 16 in a row and will probably do so again.

They will be patchy in their next run of games as well. Its still the best part of 6-8 weeks when they will accelerate. If you look at our run with City in the two seasons we went properly head to head then you will see its after the last international break in November where they really go at it. Nobody can keep up with their level over the winter months.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #968 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:54:23 am
Agree about our striker situation. The one position left that we will need to upgrade at some stage

£40m + 1 bid for Salah in the Jan window?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #969 on: Today at 01:39:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
Arteta should have called out the referee for not giving Kovacic red card rather than glossing over it.

He probably has one eye on getting onto that gravy train after Guardiola leaves, so isn't going to rock the boat even if it harms the league and his current club.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #970 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm »
In terms of the game itself, i think it was similar to the Community Shield, except we didn't have the defensive lapse for them to take the lead (well we nearly did, but thankfully got away with 1 or 2).

For Arsenal to beat City just now, it's never going to be a great game. It's about stifling them, not opening up, keeping compact between the lines, keeping the service away from Haaland, frustrating them, and then hoping we can nick something at the other end. That's not to say have 11 behind the ball at all times, but more just concentrating, knowing your defensive role, tracking runners etc. Defending properly in other words, something we seem to struggle with at home especially.

I thought it was a good spectacle from a tactical battle point of view, but can understand why the neutral found it boring as there was very little in the way of goal mouth incidents.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:33:09 pm
In terms of the game itself, i think it was similar to the Community Shield, except we didn't have the defensive lapse for them to take the lead (well we nearly did, but thankfully got away with 1 or 2).

For Arsenal to beat City just now, it's never going to be a great game. It's about stifling them, not opening up, keeping compact between the lines, keeping the service away from Haaland, frustrating them, and then hoping we can nick something at the other end. That's not to say have 11 behind the ball at all times, but more just concentrating, knowing your defensive role, tracking runners etc. Defending properly in other words, something we seem to struggle with at home especially.

I thought it was a good spectacle from a tactical battle point of view, but can understand why the neutral found it boring as there was very little in the way of goal mouth incidents.

Haaland 0.00 xg in both community shield and yesterday. Apparently no xg points for being in Salibas pocket.

Saliba, best centre back in the premier league right now. Rolls Royce.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #972 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:44:47 am
Well done to Arsenal, big result and you should have been facing 10 men.

I am a bit gutted you didn't join the fight against the dodgy decisions though
Arteta likes to moan, but mostly only during the game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #973 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:32:07 pm
Arteta likes to moan, but mostly only during the game.

Its frustrating because the pressure eases on referees week on week with this stuff, then people want change.

/

Are Arsenal pulling a Fergie? Seen a number of players pull out of international duty but im not expecting them to be injured come the commencement of the league
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #974 on: Today at 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:37:47 pm
Its frustrating because the pressure eases on referees week on week with this stuff, then people want change.

/

Are Arsenal pulling a Fergie? Seen a number of players pull out of international duty but im not expecting them to be injured come the commencement of the league

Saka is injured, theres a few others that have only just returned and played a few minutes.

International football is a waste of space anyway, should be for the u21s only.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #975 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:37:47 pm
Its frustrating because the pressure eases on referees week on week with this stuff, then people want change.
We have received ~15 red cards in the league since Arteta took over. A lot of these red cards have been extremely stupid whether we look at Tomiyasu's two yellows this season or Martinelli's two yellow cards in two milliseconds two seasons ago. From what I know, ~15 red cards are the highest any team has received from December 2019. Most of these red cards were in Arteta's initial days, when we used to make very few fouls and tackles.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:37:47 pm
Are Arsenal pulling a Fergie? Seen a number of players pull out of international duty but im not expecting them to be injured come the commencement of the league
Is that a good thing or a bad thing?  :D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #976 on: Today at 09:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:00:24 pm
We have received ~15 red cards in the league since Arteta took over. A lot of these red cards have been extremely stupid whether we look at Tomiyasu's two yellows this season or Martinelli's two yellow cards in two milliseconds two seasons ago. From what I know, ~15 red cards are the highest any team has received from December 2019. Most of these red cards were in Arteta's initial days, when we used to make very few fouls and tackles.
Is that a good thing or a bad thing?  :D
Arsenal have shot past Everton to become the Premier League side with the most red cards over the past 30 years.
How many of those did Xhaka have(out of the 15)?? just curious.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #977 on: Today at 09:14:48 pm »
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 09:12:12 pm
Arsenal have shot past Everton to become the Premier League side with the most red cards over the past 30 years.
How many of those did Xhaka have??just curious.
Xhaka had only 5 red cards in his Arsenal career. But not all are not among the 15 under Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #978 on: Today at 09:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:00:24 pm
We have received ~15 red cards in the league since Arteta took over. A lot of these red cards have been extremely stupid whether we look at Tomiyasu's two yellows this season or Martinelli's two yellow cards in two milliseconds two seasons ago. From what I know, ~15 red cards are the highest any team has received from December 2019. Most of these red cards were in Arteta's initial days, when we used to make very few fouls and tackles.
Is that a good thing or a bad thing?  :D

Prime example of why it pisses me off when shit like Kovacics red isnt highlighted call it out ffs
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #979 on: Today at 10:56:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:10:39 pm
Haaland 0.00 xg in both community shield and yesterday. Apparently no xg points for being in Salibas pocket.

Saliba, best centre back in the premier league right now. Rolls Royce.
Saliba is still very avg in the air. He very good but he winning 52.2% of His aerial duels at CB that not very good. Gomez does better then that for Liverpool in his career(56.7%).
Virgil currently at at 88% this season(career is 75%).
Being Elite in the Air at CB is an important thing, Saliba has not showed that at Arsenal or in France(his numbers where better there(understandable why it drops off).
