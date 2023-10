Its the same every year though. City always look patchy this time of year and its the same talk, other teams can challenge and City look vulnerable. But then December hits and City just go full steam ahead.



This season will be the same. They have the strongest spine of the team by far and the only way anyone could compete is when we had a spine of Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah all at their top level. Nobody else has a spine of the team in that class.