Perfect night really, 4 different scorers, some really good finishes, finally a home clean sheet, able to take players off early for the upcoming derby, draw in the other group game, and the Mancs getting beat, what more could you ask for?



Some good performances, but thought Jesus showed a spark of what we've been missing up front, he gives you that X Factor at times. Hope he gets an injury free run now!



Jesus was brilliant and Rice ran the midfield again, but i cant believe how good Raya has looked so far, the heart in mouth moments that Ramsdale regularly provides are no longer there. Been seriously impressed with him in the 2 games, and 2 clean sheets.Odegaard is the main man though, his first CL goal, that is his level, he should be playing in the biggest games every season.