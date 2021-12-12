Not as good as last year, a win is a win but id be slightly worried if i was an arsenal fan
We battered them actually, scintillating football, against a team unbeaten in 26 games.
Perfect night really, 4 different scorers, some really good finishes, finally a home clean sheet, able to take players off early for the upcoming derby, draw in the other group game, and the Mancs getting beat, what more could you ask for?
Some good performances, but thought Jesus showed a spark of what we've been missing up front, he gives you that X Factor at times. Hope he gets an injury free run now!