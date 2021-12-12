« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 38578 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:09:54 am
Who??





Inbefore he gets a hattrick tonight....

Former Champ Man 97/98 and Everton legend.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 03:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm
Former Champ Man 97/98 and Everton legend.

Surely thats Kennedy Bakircioglu , the fm legend. Alongside hall of famers like Julius Agohawa, Tonton Zola moukoko and Nelson Cuevas.

Fill your team with the above 4 and no keane gerrard vieira midfield can cope.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 04:10:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:54:11 pm
Surely thats Kennedy Bakircioglu , the fm legend. Alongside hall of famers like Julius Agohawa, Tonton Zola moukoko and Nelson Cuevas.

Fill your team with the above 4 and no keane gerrard vieira midfield can cope.

I remember Neil Lennon having some great stats on an early Champ Manager game as well!  :o
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
Champions league??

Piss easy
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:54:11 pm
Surely thats Kennedy Bakircioglu , the fm legend. Alongside hall of famers like Julius Agohawa, Tonton Zola moukoko and Nelson Cuevas.

Fill your team with the above 4 and no keane gerrard vieira midfield can cope.
Mark Kerr, Taribo West and Cherno Samba were all must sign players, think it was a slightly later iteration of CM though.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #805 on: Today at 03:27:05 am »
Not as good as last year, a win is a win but id be slightly worried if i was an arsenal fan



We battered them actually, scintillating football, against a team unbeaten in 26 games.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #806 on: Today at 06:54:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:27:05 am
Not as good as last year, a win is a win but id be slightly worried if i was an arsenal fan



We battered them actually, scintillating football, against a team unbeaten in 26 games.

Perfect night really, 4 different scorers, some really good finishes, finally a home clean sheet, able to take players off early for the upcoming derby, draw in the other group game, and the Mancs getting beat, what more could you ask for?

Some good performances, but thought Jesus showed a spark of what we've been missing up front, he gives you that X Factor at times. Hope he gets an injury free run now!
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:11:38 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:54:21 am
Perfect night really, 4 different scorers, some really good finishes, finally a home clean sheet, able to take players off early for the upcoming derby, draw in the other group game, and the Mancs getting beat, what more could you ask for?

Some good performances, but thought Jesus showed a spark of what we've been missing up front, he gives you that X Factor at times. Hope he gets an injury free run now!

Jesus was brilliant and Rice ran the midfield again, but i cant believe how good Raya has looked so far, the heart in mouth moments that Ramsdale regularly provides are no longer there. Been seriously impressed with him in the 2 games, and 2 clean sheets.

Odegaard is the main man though, his first CL goal, that is his level, he should be playing in the biggest games every season.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,186
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Champions league??

Piss easy
Indeed   ;)

Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #809 on: Today at 11:45:53 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:24:04 am
Indeed   ;)



Where are they kept, anfield ?


Might have to organise a robbery, finally get our hands on one.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #810 on: Today at 11:45:54 am »
It was 5 for so long that the 6th one surprises me every time I see it
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,826
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
Deccers loves acting up for the cameras doesn't he.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #812 on: Today at 01:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:50:01 pm
Deccers loves acting up for the cameras doesn't he.

Proper TOWIE vibes.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:50:01 pm
Deccers loves acting up for the cameras doesn't he.

Fam, dont be dissin deccers rammers or saks.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #814 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm »
Not massively suprised about what seems to be happening to Ramsdale. If Arsenal are serious about winning major trophies they need better and it sounds as if many of their fans already think Raya is the better option.

I actually think Pickford is a better keeper, and I'm not a particularly big fan of Pickford.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:04 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,832
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #815 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:45:54 am
It was 5 for so long that the 6th one surprises me every time I see it

It was 4 for longer than it was 5  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #816 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:45:53 am
Where are they kept, anfield ?


Might have to organise a robbery, finally get our hands on one.
Robbery?

You can buy one. Take it to The Emirates.  ;)

https://www.copytrophy.com/products/european-cup-11-scale-free-shipping/
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 