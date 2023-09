Cant wait for the NLD myself, but first got to hear that CL music again!



I know exactly what you mean mate. I had the same highly charged anticipatory feeling when we got back into the CL after a year or two out. There's something about hearing that bit of Handel which sends a tingle up the spine, knowing you are once again counted as one of Les grandes equipes.Royalty and coronations leave me cold so I never thought Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet would ever hit me in the feels like that. Lads!