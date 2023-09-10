https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1700227471281455245?s=20
They had one good season and their squad is suddenly better than ours?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Their net spend is around £350 million higher than us in the last 5 years
.
Aaron Ramsdale < Alisson
David Raya
> Kelleher Overall weve got the better keepers
William Saliba = Konate
Ben White
< Trent
Gabriel < VVD
Jurrien Timber
= Gomez (injured for the season and Gomez has been very good the last 2 games)
Jakub Kiwior
> Quansah
Cedric Soares
< Tsimikas
Takehiro Tomiyasu
= Matip
Oleksandr Zinchenko = Robbo Dont think theres much in terms of the defence. Take saliba out of there and theyre bang average as we could see towards the end of last season.
Thomas Partey
> Bajcetic
Martin Odegaard > Szobo (only 4 games for Szobo, be interesting to revisit this at the end of the season)
Emile Smith Rowe
< Jones
Jorginho
< Thiago
Fabio Vieira = Elliott
Mohamed Elneny
< Gravenberch (just basing this off how shit Elneny is).
Declan Rice > Endo
Kai Havertz < Mac CallisterWhen it comes to holding mid, theyre much better than us with Partey and Rice, ahead of that again dont think theres much in it. If it was last season, Id say their full midfield is much better but as important as odegaard is Szobo is showing, hes probably going to hit these heights as well off his limited game time so far and Macca is a class act as well. If you offered me Szobo and Macca or Odegaard and Havertz, I know who Im choosing. Our depth in the 8 position look of higher quality as well.
Bukayo Saka
< Salah
Gabriel Jesus
= Gakpo
Gabriel Martinelli = Diaz
Eddie Nketiah
< Nunez
Reiss Nelson
> Doak
Leandro Trossard <Jota
Again here their attack can be electric but I dont think its anywhere near us currently. I think Saka and Martinelli will be genuine world class players but right now, I dont even think they get in our front line.
Think Ive done this in as a non biased way as possible but Im sure the resident gooners will think otherwise