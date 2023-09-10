« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 08:37:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September 10, 2023, 06:56:24 pm
I think we also edge it in the manager stakes in that Klopp isn't a Lego headed twat.

And lets not forget the fans. Not emptying stadiums, booing or baying for the head of a man who almost literally built the modern version of the club. Blud.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 08:37:25 pm
Quote from: zero zero on September 10, 2023, 08:33:17 pm
Thanks. I thought you'd have Odegaard in your midfield.

So your greater depth in midfield is? Rice, Partey, ahem Kavertz and...?

Odegaard is very important for our attack.

Rice and Partey are pretty solid in midfield.
HeartAndSoul

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  9, 2023, 09:49:57 pm
https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1700227471281455245?s=20

They had one good season and their squad is suddenly better than ours?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Their net spend is around £350 million higher than us in the last 5 years.

Aaron Ramsdale < Alisson
David Raya  > Kelleher

Overall weve got the better keepers

William Saliba = Konate
 Ben White  < Trent
Gabriel < VVD
 Jurrien Timber  = Gomez (injured for the season and Gomez has been very good the last 2 games)
Jakub Kiwior  > Quansah
Cedric Soares  < Tsimikas
Takehiro Tomiyasu  = Matip
Oleksandr Zinchenko = Robbo

Dont think theres much in terms of the defence. Take saliba out of there and theyre bang average as we could see towards the end of last season.

Thomas Partey  > Bajcetic
Martin Odegaard > Szobo (only 4 games for Szobo, be interesting to revisit this at the end of the season)
 Emile Smith Rowe  < Jones
 Jorginho  < Thiago
Fabio Vieira = Elliott
 Mohamed Elneny  < Gravenberch (just basing this off how shit Elneny is).
Declan Rice > Endo
Kai Havertz < Mac Callister

When it comes to holding mid, theyre much better than us with Partey and Rice, ahead of that again dont think theres much in it. If it was last season, Id say their full midfield is much better but as important as odegaard is Szobo is showing, hes probably going to hit these heights as well off his limited game time so far and Macca is a class act as well. If you offered me Szobo and Macca or Odegaard and Havertz, I know who Im choosing. Our depth in the 8 position look of higher quality as well.

Bukayo Saka  < Salah
Gabriel Jesus  = Gakpo
Gabriel Martinelli = Diaz
 Eddie Nketiah  < Nunez
Reiss Nelson  > Doak
Leandro Trossard <Jota

Again here their attack can be electric but I dont think its anywhere near us currently. I think Saka and Martinelli will be genuine world class players but right now, I dont even think they get in our front line.

Think Ive done this in as a non biased way as possible but Im sure the resident gooners will think otherwise
Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 09:17:45 pm
Think you've got the sign the wrong way round for Rice/Endo  :-X
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 09:20:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 10, 2023, 04:40:47 pm
So Newcastle are better than us too right? :D

Yous did well last year but IMO this chat should be saved until you actually win something.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 10, 2023, 04:49:42 pm
and by that logic, Yernited are better than us too?   :o ;D

My opinion is that it's a close thing and a worthy discussion, and not really merited of the laughing emojis, that was my main point.

It's not even an Arsenal fan that's claiming it, it's Rory Jennings.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 09:36:38 pm
Arsenal should be lucky to finish 3rd this season. They have wasted a fortune on Havertz, and the injury to Timber was a really bad luck ...
Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
September 10, 2023, 09:41:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 10, 2023, 08:37:25 pm
Odegaard is very important for our attack.
Except against Everton, the Hans Segars-tribute act biff
4pool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 02:48:47 am
Don't beat Everton and Spurs are points ahead of this lot.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 07:03:41 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:48:47 am
Don't beat Everton and Spurs are points ahead of this lot.

We got them at home next, more confident in that one than today.
Knight

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 07:26:10 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on September 10, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
Their net spend is around £350 million higher than us in the last 5 years.

Aaron Ramsdale < Alisson
David Raya  > Kelleher

Overall weve got the better keepers

William Saliba = Konate
 Ben White  < Trent
Gabriel < VVD
 Jurrien Timber  = Gomez (injured for the season and Gomez has been very good the last 2 games)
Jakub Kiwior  > Quansah
Cedric Soares  < Tsimikas
Takehiro Tomiyasu  = Matip
Oleksandr Zinchenko = Robbo

Dont think theres much in terms of the defence. Take saliba out of there and theyre bang average as we could see towards the end of last season.

Thomas Partey  > Bajcetic
Martin Odegaard > Szobo (only 4 games for Szobo, be interesting to revisit this at the end of the season)
 Emile Smith Rowe  < Jones
 Jorginho  < Thiago
Fabio Vieira = Elliott
 Mohamed Elneny  < Gravenberch (just basing this off how shit Elneny is).
Declan Rice > Endo
Kai Havertz < Mac Callister

When it comes to holding mid, theyre much better than us with Partey and Rice, ahead of that again dont think theres much in it. If it was last season, Id say their full midfield is much better but as important as odegaard is Szobo is showing, hes probably going to hit these heights as well off his limited game time so far and Macca is a class act as well. If you offered me Szobo and Macca or Odegaard and Havertz, I know who Im choosing. Our depth in the 8 position look of higher quality as well.

Bukayo Saka  < Salah
Gabriel Jesus  = Gakpo
Gabriel Martinelli = Diaz
 Eddie Nketiah  < Nunez
Reiss Nelson  > Doak
Leandro Trossard <Jota

Again here their attack can be electric but I dont think its anywhere near us currently. I think Saka and Martinelli will be genuine world class players but right now, I dont even think they get in our front line.

Think Ive done this in as a non biased way as possible but Im sure the resident gooners will think otherwise

I'd probably swap Jesus and Gapko around. Otherwise seems pretty reasonable to me.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:30:47 pm
I have a bad feeling they will lose against Everton today ...
Gili Gulu

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:45:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September 10, 2023, 09:36:38 pm
Arsenal should be lucky to finish 3rd this season. They have wasted a fortune on Havertz, and the injury to Timber was a really bad luck ...

that's what I'm hoping. Last season their players had far fewer games in their legs, many teams had a lot of tired players distracted by the World Cup in the middle of the season. They fell to pieces towards the end as well.

They have got a cracking forward line and Rice and Odegaard in midfield, and spent some money addressing squad issues. I think they should have spent big on a top level keeper however.

Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:33:14 pm
Let's see if Odegaard actually turns up against Everton this time before beatifying him

#stillnotoverit
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:46:49 pm
I wonder when Rice will become a midfield pointer rather than a pointed-at. For England he loves to point to where other people should pass the ball. But for Arsenal it is Odegaard who does the pointing for him. Jay Spearing would love playing for that team.
