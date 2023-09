Wasn't it the case that Pepe was linked with Liverpool (no idea if we were ever really interested) and so Arsenal tried to act like Chelsea and Spurs and swoop in on a player whom they thought a top club had scouted, and so must be good...



Emery at the time wanted Zaha, but Palace were demanding about £80m. Sanllehi managed to do a deal for Pepe (even though he doesn't even play the same side), on favourable payment terms where we paid the fee over 5 years. Think he was friends with someone at Lille at the time. To be fair we had been linked with him for a while as well.Tim Lewis was asked by the Kronkes a year or 2 later to conduct a review on our transfer activities among other things, which resulted in Sanllehi losing his job. Kronkes always denied that these were directly linked but the suspicion was that they were.