Fair assessment, yesterday was very frustrating, until the glorious ending. Rice probably hasnt found himself yet, might need another trip up the mountain of knowledge. Hes still bringing a lot in his strength, determination and ability to get on the end of set pieces. Its only been 4 games and hes said hes still learning the role so i hope and expect an improvement in his team play. Havertz on the other hand, not sure what to expect, other than pointless performances.



The fear would be that as a slow learner he may be no learner at all. A bit like Henderson at Liverpool who was forever 'learning' in the sense that the game is always evolving and he is one of those players who is always trying to catch up (eventually his 'lost legs' prevented this from happening anyway). What you really want in your team is one of the 'evolvers' rather than 'learners'.They're the ones who appear to understand the game instinctively, are still capable of taking instructions and applying them during a match, and are forever pushing the boundaries of what is possible. They're rare. I think Liverpool might have found one in Szoboszlai - a player of similar age to Rice, but one who doesn't speak the juvenile language of "It's amazing! I didn't;t know how to play football before! I'm learning all new kinds of things".When Rice said words to that effect I instantly thought...there's a problem. 100 million pounds-worth of footballing talent, a seasoned England international, no longer a young man and gushing about what he DIDN'T know.