Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 12:48:01 pm »
The BBC certainly seem to love Rice. Theres an article on there stating he was the games outstanding performer and that he delivers on every level. Not sure what every level means though. Must mean when hes shit hes very good at it I guess.

Offline tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm »
Rice is hyped by Sky and the BBC because he's English and a very good player.  That's all there is to it.
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm
Rice is hyped by Sky and the BBC because he's English and a very good player.  That's all there is to it.

And will get a free pass all season.
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:48:01 pm
The BBC certainly seem to love Rice. Theres an article on there stating he was the games outstanding performer and that he delivers on every level. Not sure what every level means though. Must mean when hes shit hes very good at it I guess.



BBC had written that article for the most part before the game.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 11:01:26 am
Agree with this analysis. I thought they looked poor in the attaching third, even with Maguire and Evans on Utd didn't look stretched at the back. I think we might see a 'second season syndrome'. Towards the end of last season teams worked out that if you control the space between your back 4 and midfield, you can make them look blunt in attack and that's certainly been the case this season.

I mean, in the first half Havertz mis kicked when he was 6 yards out; Saka had a massive chance in the second which he calmly passed back to Onana (looked easy to score); they had a penalty which was more a penalty than the Rashford one last week (or Szoboszlai's against Bourmouth) over-turned; Rice also missed the target when 6 yards out.  All that without their best (by far - Nketiah is *awful*) striker for most of it as he wasn't fit  to start and stupidly playing Havertz (who was the main reason they didn't create more). 
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 01:24:44 pm »
Isn't the long and short of the "tough" start - people aren't surprised by Arsenal this season? Last season I think they caught many teams by surprise with their energy and growth as a team.

Like teams love doing with Liverpool - they are going to come out and decide this is their Cup final. It isn't going to be as straightforward as last season.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm »
Three wins out of four is a decent start. Three home games, and the two performances against Forest and Fulham sounded a bit meh. Had they beaten Fulham and then drawn away at Palace or even at home to United it would probably feel perfectly fine. They can also say theres room for improvement.

Probably between us and them for second at this stage, assuming City are relentless but you never know, they may not pull away as long as we keep our current form up.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 01:53:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:43:43 pm
Fair assessment, yesterday was very frustrating, until the glorious ending. Rice probably hasnt found himself yet, might need another trip up the mountain of knowledge. Hes still bringing a lot in his strength, determination and ability to get on the end of set pieces. Its only been 4 games and hes said hes still learning the role so i hope and expect an improvement in his team play. Havertz on the other hand, not sure what to expect, other than pointless performances.

Surely you aren't saying, the managerial genius , sent from above in the shape of Arteta hasn't found a way mind-meld with Deccers and imprint the exact requirements for the role?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:53:57 pm
Surely you aren't saying, the managerial genius , sent from above in the shape of Arteta hasn't found a way mind-meld with Deccers and imprint the exact requirements for the role?

Unlearn what you have learnt, patience what you must have, young dec..erss
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm
I mean, in the first half Havertz mis kicked when he was 6 yards out; Saka had a massive chance in the second which he calmly passed back to Onana (looked easy to score); they had a penalty which was more a penalty than the Rashford one last week (or Szoboszlai's against Bourmouth) over-turned; Rice also missed the target when 6 yards out.  All that without their best (by far - Nketiah is *awful*) striker for most of it as he wasn't fit  to start and stupidly playing Havertz (who was the main reason they didn't create more).

Its united though, everyone else has battered them this season, we were just the better team. If we cant put away such poor opponents with ease, we ll struggle against the better teams
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 02:16:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:43:43 pm
Fair assessment, yesterday was very frustrating, until the glorious ending. Rice probably hasnt found himself yet, might need another trip up the mountain of knowledge. Hes still bringing a lot in his strength, determination and ability to get on the end of set pieces. Its only been 4 games and hes said hes still learning the role so i hope and expect an improvement in his team play. Havertz on the other hand, not sure what to expect, other than pointless performances.

The fear would be that as a slow learner he may be no learner at all. A bit like Henderson at Liverpool who was forever 'learning' in the sense that the game is always evolving and he is one of those players who is always trying to catch up (eventually his 'lost legs' prevented this from happening anyway). What you really want in your team is one of the 'evolvers' rather than 'learners'.They're the ones who appear to understand the game instinctively, are still capable of taking instructions and applying them during a match, and are forever pushing the boundaries of what is possible. They're rare. I think Liverpool might have found one in Szoboszlai - a player of similar age to Rice, but one who doesn't speak the juvenile language of "It's amazing! I didn't;t know how to play football before! I'm learning all new kinds of things".

When Rice said words to that effect I instantly thought...there's a problem. 100 million pounds-worth of footballing talent, a seasoned England international, no longer a young man and gushing about what he DIDN'T know.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:16:26 pm
The fear would be that as a slow learner he may be no learner at all. A bit like Henderson at Liverpool who was forever 'learning' in the sense that the game is always evolving and he is one of those players who is always trying to catch up (eventually his 'lost legs' prevented this from happening anyway). What you really want in your team is one of the 'evolvers' rather than 'learners'.They're the ones who appear to understand the game instinctively, are still capable of taking instructions and applying them during a match, and are forever pushing the boundaries of what is possible. They're rare. I think Liverpool might have found one in Szoboszlai - a player of similar age to Rice, but one who doesn't speak the juvenile language of "It's amazing! I didn't;t know how to play football before! I'm learning all new kinds of things".

When Rice said words to that effect I instantly thought...there's a problem. 100 million pounds-worth of footballing talent, a seasoned England international, no longer a young man and gushing about what he DIDN'T know.

His horizons are being widened. Enlightenment enriching his soul.
Offline Knight

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:16:26 pm
The fear would be that as a slow learner he may be no learner at all. A bit like Henderson at Liverpool who was forever 'learning' in the sense that the game is always evolving and he is one of those players who is always trying to catch up (eventually his 'lost legs' prevented this from happening anyway). What you really want in your team is one of the 'evolvers' rather than 'learners'.They're the ones who appear to understand the game instinctively, are still capable of taking instructions and applying them during a match, and are forever pushing the boundaries of what is possible. They're rare. I think Liverpool might have found one in Szoboszlai - a player of similar age to Rice, but one who doesn't speak the juvenile language of "It's amazing! I didn't;t know how to play football before! I'm learning all new kinds of things".

When Rice said words to that effect I instantly thought...there's a problem. 100 million pounds-worth of footballing talent, a seasoned England international, no longer a young man and gushing about what he DIDN'T know.

When we last brought in a DM who'd been used to a very different system he couldn't get in the team for ages. I suspect Fabinho had a lot of getting up to speed in that period and similarly I'd probably cut him some slack right now. That said whether he's got it in him to move the ball as quickly as he'll need to for a team who dominates possession is a definitely a question mark.
Offline tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm »
Enjoying Yorky's increasingly desperate attempts to bait North Bank.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm
When we last brought in a DM who'd been used to a very different system he couldn't get in the team for ages. I suspect Fabinho had a lot of getting up to speed in that period and similarly I'd probably cut him some slack right now. That said whether he's got it in him to move the ball as quickly as he'll need to for a team who dominates possession is a definitely a question mark.

I think they expect much more than Fabinho. And at that price perhaps they should.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 03:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm
I think they expect much more than Fabinho. And at that price perhaps they should.

If they've got the next Henderson though and he goes on to be as successful ....
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:56:00 pm
If they've got the next Henderson though and he goes on to be as successful ....

I think Rice is better than Henderson. But - uncontroversially I hope - I think Rice's current teammates are nowhere near the level Henderson's teammates were at when Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League, or indeed the FA and League Cups. It's why they let Man City overhaul them last season, despite having held such a healthy lead for so long. It's why so many of their supporters are so pessimistic. Indeed defeatist.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
I think Rice is better than Henderson. But - uncontroversially I hope - I think Rice's current teammates are nowhere near the level Henderson's teammates were at when Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League, or indeed the FA and League Cups. It's why they let Man City overhaul them last season, despite having held such a healthy lead for so long. It's why so many of their supporters are so pessimistic. Indeed defeatist.

Defeatist but giddy.

Like the Vichy French?
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 04:27:48 pm »
Theyve looked pretty average so far with a favorable run of fixtures. Perhaps its the new system or approaching the last season differently so they peak in the spring, but Id be concerned as an Arsenal supporter.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm
Defeatist but giddy.

Like the Vichy French?
It's their Vichy-ous circle. They get prematurely giddy, then fall down a bit, so become defeatist, so buy some more players, and get prematurely giddy and the fall down and become defeatist, so buy some more players and get prematurely giddy...
Online coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 04:29:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm
Its united though, everyone else has battered them this season, we were just the better team. If we cant put away such poor opponents with ease, we ll struggle against the better teams

But I think that's the thing- you didn't put them away with ease, so the concern is, how much will you struggle against better teams? You came back to tie immediately, which is what you want, but then it took you until deep into injury time to get a deflection off Jonny fucking Evans. You also drew to Fulham when you were up 2-1. Maybe Jesus' return with be the second coming and solve your 'finishing touch' issue you seem to have, but I think you might've tried getting a quality striker in the transfer window. (Not sure who that would've been, mind.)

And you've still got some of the most fair-weather fans in the league. Imagine leaving when the game's tied instead of putting your voice behind your team?
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 04:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
I think Rice is better than Henderson. But - uncontroversially I hope - I think Rice's current teammates are nowhere near the level Henderson's teammates were at when Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League, or indeed the FA and League Cups. It's why they let Man City overhaul them last season, despite having held such a healthy lead for so long. It's why so many of their supporters are so pessimistic. Indeed defeatist.

I think it is closer than you are making it out - at least from a midfield perspective -  the rest of the team definitely is not as good.  But the Arsenal mf of Rice/Odegaard/AN Other is very tasty. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:29:21 pm
But I think that's the thing- you didn't put them away with ease, so the concern is, how much will you struggle against better teams? You came back to tie immediately, which is what you want, but then it took you until deep into injury time to get a deflection off Jonny fucking Evans. You also drew to Fulham when you were up 2-1. Maybe Jesus' return with be the second coming and solve your 'finishing touch' issue you seem to have, but I think you might've tried getting a quality striker in the transfer window. (Not sure who that would've been, mind.)

And you've still got some of the most fair-weather fans in the league. Imagine leaving when the game's tied instead of putting your voice behind your team?

Not when its a chorus of Rice, Rice Baby .
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 04:31:59 pm »
I still can't forgive Odegaard for having that stinker against The Ev
Online coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 04:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:27:48 pm
Theyve looked pretty average so far with a favorable run of fixtures. Perhaps its the new system or approaching the last season differently so they peak in the spring, but Id be concerned as an Arsenal supporter.

I don't know if I'd be concerned, as it really is early days. But I might not be too excited about the results, because even the wins looked a bit creaky. A 1-0 against Crystal Palace that was a penalty. One of the goals against Fulham was also a penalty, and then they let Paulinha score late, despite Fulham being down a man. It took them to 90+6 yesterday to unlock the CB pairing fortress that is Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. Only the Forest game looked at all convincing, mainly because Arsenal had nearly 80% possession. I don't think they've had a match yet that felt like they've dominated the play. Do you ever get that feeling watching a game where you think, "Oh, the opposition won't be winning today"? Within the first five minutes, you just know? (It's hard to explain- maybe it's just me.) I haven't gotten that feeling about Arsenal yet this season. Everything still feels a bit shaky.
Online coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 04:47:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm
Not when its a chorus of Rice, Rice Baby .

Honestly, anything is preferrable to another dire round of "The Greatest Team the World Has Ever Seen".
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:45:38 pm
I don't know if I'd be concerned, as it really is early days. But I might not be too excited about the results, because even the wins looked a bit creaky. A 1-0 against Crystal Palace that was a penalty. One of the goals against Fulham was also a penalty, and then they let Paulinha score late, despite Fulham being down a man. It took them to 90+6 yesterday to unlock the CB pairing fortress that is Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. Only the Forest game looked at all convincing, mainly because Arsenal had nearly 80% possession. I don't think they've had a match yet that felt like they've dominated the play. Do you ever get that feeling watching a game where you think, "Oh, the opposition won't be winning today"? Within the first five minutes, you just know? (It's hard to explain- maybe it's just me.) I haven't gotten that feeling about Arsenal yet this season. Everything still feels a bit shaky.

Totally, we havent been convincing, over a season we wont get anywhere playing like this, we went behind against both fulham and united, we need to be much better .

Still very early though, 4 games arent necessarily a sign of things to come, so will take the points and move on.

Everton away next after the break, we always lose there, the 3 points thats been keeping them up for years. Desperate to put that right, then its Spurs PSV Man city, cracking games.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:30:24 pm
I think it is closer than you are making it out - at least from a midfield perspective -  the rest of the team definitely is not as good.  But the Arsenal mf of Rice/Odegaard/AN Other is very tasty. 

Not having that Scotty. Gini Wjnaldum in his pomp was quite a long way ahead of anyone in their midfield.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:48:01 pm
The BBC certainly seem to love Rice. Theres an article on there stating he was the games outstanding performer and that he delivers on every level. Not sure what every level means though. Must mean when hes shit hes very good at it I guess.

Knew it as soon as he scored that deflected goal, a bang average performance elevated to a great one.

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm
Rice is hyped by Sky and the BBC because he's English and a very good player.  That's all there is to it.

He is English, I'm less sold on the very good player though. No doubt he'll continue to get hyped far beyond what his performances merit this season.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 08:48:42 pm »
Rice has been very good to be fair. Much better than say Caicedo at chelsea who is giving away goals every week. With Partey out Rice was crucial yesterday. Does need to move the ball quicker but that will come. Even Xhaka looked like a top midfielder eventually.
Online coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 08:52:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
Totally, we havent been convincing, over a season we wont get anywhere playing like this, we went behind against both fulham and united, we need to be much better .

Still very early though, 4 games arent necessarily a sign of things to come, so will take the points and move on.

Everton away next after the break, we always lose there, the 3 points thats been keeping them up for years. Desperate to put that right, then its Spurs PSV Man city, cracking games.

Get 7 or 9 points from Ev, Spurs and City, and you'll be flying with confidence. Getting 5 or 6 points will either be okay or brilliant, depending on where you get the win. Get 4 or less and things get wobbly. God help your confidence if you lose to Everton again, because that's where the bolts came loose on the wheels last season.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm
Not when its a chorus of Rice, Rice Baby .
That was dreadfully embarrassing.
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm »
I don't care what the VAR lines say, Garnacho was onside :no
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #673 on: Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
I don't care what the VAR lines say, Garnacho was onside :no

I wouldn't be surprised. they can more or less place the lines anywhere they want.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #674 on: Yesterday at 09:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:30:24 pm
I think it is closer than you are making it out - at least from a midfield perspective -  the rest of the team definitely is not as good.  But the Arsenal mf of Rice/Odegaard/AN Other is very tasty. 
Yeah they are a good team but the one that will take them far is Jesus(the fake one).
His calm influence and experienced - "Let's WALK down there and f* all of them, son" attitude, is invaluable. As is his willingness to step up when the game needs it.

The a-typical Arsenal player(of both latter-day Wenger and Arteta) - one with the right mix of calm and "business", with a tough mentality. I'm reminded of Xhaka, Ozil and others, and the contrast is just stark. They need to wrap him in cotton wool.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #675 on: Today at 02:43:06 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:52:35 pm
Yeah they are a good team but the one that will take them far is Jesus(the fake one).
His calm influence and experienced - "Let's WALK down there and f* all of them, son" attitude, is invaluable. As is his willingness to step up when the game needs it.

The a-typical Arsenal player(of both latter-day Wenger and Arteta) - one with the right mix of calm and "business", with a tough mentality. I'm reminded of Xhaka, Ozil and others, and the contrast is just stark. They need to wrap him in cotton wool.

What do you mean the fake one, did you not see Dalots interview after the game.

He maketh me lie down on green pastures Dalot totally knew who his lord is on 100mins.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #676 on: Today at 02:44:00 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
I don't care what the VAR lines say, Garnacho was onside :no

Small clubs never get the close calls. Gutted for you.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #677 on: Today at 02:45:25 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:52:03 pm
Get 7 or 9 points from Ev, Spurs and City, and you'll be flying with confidence. Getting 5 or 6 points will either be okay or brilliant, depending on where you get the win. Get 4 or less and things get wobbly. God help your confidence if you lose to Everton again, because that's where the bolts came loose on the wheels last season.

If we lose to everton 3 years running. Not a serious football team. Might as well just pack up.
