I don't know if I'd be concerned, as it really is early days. But I might not be too excited about the results, because even the wins looked a bit creaky. A 1-0 against Crystal Palace that was a penalty. One of the goals against Fulham was also a penalty, and then they let Paulinha score late, despite Fulham being down a man. It took them to 90+6 yesterday to unlock the CB pairing fortress that is Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. Only the Forest game looked at all convincing, mainly because Arsenal had nearly 80% possession. I don't think they've had a match yet that felt like they've dominated the play. Do you ever get that feeling watching a game where you think, "Oh, the opposition won't be winning today"? Within the first five minutes, you just know? (It's hard to explain- maybe it's just me.) I haven't gotten that feeling about Arsenal yet this season. Everything still feels a bit shaky.
Totally, we havent been convincing, over a season we wont get anywhere playing like this, we went behind against both fulham and united, we need to be much better .
Still very early though, 4 games arent necessarily a sign of things to come, so will take the points and move on.
Everton away next after the break, we always lose there, the 3 points thats been keeping them up for years. Desperate to put that right, then its Spurs PSV Man city, cracking games.