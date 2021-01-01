They look decidedly pedestrian. They will finish in the top 4 quite comfortably with the quality of players at their disposal, but I cannot see them mounting a title challenge to City.
They were lucky to win today, even though United were pretty shit themselves and would have been comfortably dispatched by a team playing better than Arsenal did today.
They look jaded and disjoint and there is none of the spark that existed last season. When you lose a title in your grasp, it is always difficult to clear your head, come back and put in the massive performances needed the season after.
I think we will mount a more credible challenge to City than Arsenal will do this season.
Said this towards the end of last season. They will prolly have 2nd season syndrome.. like we had twice under Klopp now. (last season being a prime example, but for us it's always worse cause of our unbelievable pressing)
Their squad wasn't that "big" (in terms of quality for rotation) and they had to play players into injury with very little meaningful rotation. They were punching above their weight.
Competing against this doped City side takes everything out of you- ask us, we've seen the heights of 18-match winning runs and almost a 3 season unbeaten run, followed by injuries due to wear and tear, half-season-long lethargic displays, 7-2 drubbings.... then being back to title-winning form again the season following.
This season will be such a season. A recuperating season. In the 2nd half and next season, they'll start showing the form of last season again.