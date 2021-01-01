« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Arteta needs to stop talking to Havertz about romance, only word he needs to say is "bench", a nothing footballer. Like playing with 10 men, he passed united the ball for the goal and just got in the way of our passing, slows the game down, and we always look better after he goes off. Fabio Vieira again looking a step up from him.

He'll persist with him as not doing would mean he'd have to admit he was wrong to buy him & that ain't going to happen.  ;D
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
I still don't understand how they are worse this season, after spending so much money. Must be an Arsenal thing. And they have the CL this season, so they can't rest their first XI ...

Hoping the last 10 mins today, and the emotion, will kick start the season, obviously Havertz wasnt on the field when that happened, and Jesus was on for Nketiah to score the 3rd. Need to take that into the international break and come back playing the expansive game without Havertz getting in the way.
Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm
Thats harsh. Disallowed a penalty and a goal.

:D
DangerScouse

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm »
Must say, i find the hatred of Arteta a bit irrational. It reminds me of when i go onto opposing forums before we play them and read similar nonsense about Jurgen. Bewildering some of the venom.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
Hoping the last 10 mins today, and the emotion, will kick start the season, obviously Havertz wasnt on the field when that happened, and Jesus was on for Nketiah to score the 3rd. Need to take that into the international break and come back playing the expansive game without Havertz getting in the way.

Winning a game against Man Utd is always nice, but your team lacks the fluidity and intensity from last season. You were lucky today that Garnacho was inches offside. You are not serious title contenders, but you might still finish 3rd ...
schumi_pete

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm »
They look decidedly pedestrian. They will finish in the top 4 quite comfortably with the quality of players at their disposal, but I cannot see them mounting a title challenge to City.

They were lucky to win today, even though United were pretty shit themselves and would have been comfortably dispatched by a team playing better than Arsenal did today.

They look jaded and disjoint and there is none of the spark that existed last season. When you lose a title in your grasp, it is always difficult to clear your head, come back and put in the massive performances needed the season after.

I think we will mount a more credible challenge to City than Arsenal will do this season.
rob1966

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm
When someone says No, best just to listen to that not oh, I need to work on her like shes some conquest.

Im not saying thats what happened, but it doesnt sound like a great analogy.

Oh behave. Happens all the time where someone says no to a date and the person perserveres and then the object of their affections falls for them. Not every romance is love at first site.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
Must say, i find the hatred of Arteta a bit irrational. It reminds me of when i go onto opposing forums before we play them and read similar nonsense about Jurgen. Bewildering some of the venom.

He was part of the sing song on the City coach after they won the league.

So fuck him.
the_red_pill

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
They look decidedly pedestrian. They will finish in the top 4 quite comfortably with the quality of players at their disposal, but I cannot see them mounting a title challenge to City.

They were lucky to win today, even though United were pretty shit themselves and would have been comfortably dispatched by a team playing better than Arsenal did today.

They look jaded and disjoint and there is none of the spark that existed last season. When you lose a title in your grasp, it is always difficult to clear your head, come back and put in the massive performances needed the season after.

I think we will mount a more credible challenge to City than Arsenal will do this season.
Said this towards the end of last season. They will prolly have 2nd season syndrome.. like we had twice under Klopp now. (last season being a prime example, but for us it's always worse cause of our unbelievable pressing)

Their squad wasn't that "big" (in terms of quality for rotation) and they had to play players into injury with very little meaningful rotation. They were punching above their weight.
Competing against this doped City side takes everything out of you- ask us, we've seen the heights of 18-match winning runs and almost a 3 season unbeaten run, followed by injuries due to wear and tear, half-season-long lethargic displays, 7-2 drubbings.... then being back to title-winning form again the season following.

This season will be such a season. A recuperating season. In the 2nd half and next season, they'll start showing the form of last season again.
Ghost Town

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
Must say, i find the hatred of Arteta a bit irrational. It reminds me of when i go onto opposing forums before we play them and read similar nonsense about Jurgen. Bewildering some of the venom.
Yeah but to be fair he is a bit of a knob, like
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
They look decidedly pedestrian. They will finish in the top 4 quite comfortably with the quality of players at their disposal, but I cannot see them mounting a title challenge to City.

They were lucky to win today, even though United were pretty shit themselves and would have been comfortably dispatched by a team playing better than Arsenal did today.

They look jaded and disjoint and there is none of the spark that existed last season. When you lose a title in your grasp, it is always difficult to clear your head, come back and put in the massive performances needed the season after.

I think we will mount a more credible challenge to City than Arsenal will do this season.

I'll be surprised if anyone finished within 10 points of City from what I've seen so far this season.
the_red_pill

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
I'll be surprised if anyone finished within 10 points of City from what I've seen so far this season.
Yeah they had their rest last season(I'm not being nasty mate). This season will be another 99-point season. It's the pattern with them -as it is with any title-winning team. What goes up, will come down(a little in their case).

Thing is, even when they come off from that high, it's still incredibly difficult to beat them. They end up just a point ahead- courtesy of the refs.

Even the season when we equaled the record for the longest winning run (18 games), the first time, and went on to a 32/33 match unbeaten run, also becoming the first team in the league to win all its December games(not even City's done that), we still couldn't beat them. The number of crazy calls that went in their favor and against us, was infuriating.
Dope to f*!
RedG13

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #612 on: Today at 01:29:55 am »
Arsenal had win the game. that one way to grind out a win.
Im very confused why Arteta too so long to sub players.
It will be interesting to see how Arsenal cope with having an intense midweek game with Champs league.
Have met expectations at least point wise so far.
Have Arsenal basically Even with Liverpool right now could change very fast
G Richards

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #613 on: Today at 03:56:20 am »
Nice late win for Arsenal against a team that will struggle to finish top four.

Arsenal do not look as good as last season, so far. Possibly the ceiling is higher, when they start to click, but its still clunky.

My early season guess is they will finish third, and we will be the biggest challengers to Man City.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #614 on: Today at 05:01:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
Winning a game against Man Utd is always nice, but your team lacks the fluidity and intensity from last season. You were lucky today that Garnacho was inches offside. You are not serious title contenders, but you might still finish 3rd ...

Offside isnt luck. Getting a pen overturned is, even though it wasnt a pen, neither was Rashfords last week and the refs decision never gets oveturned. Offside is a matter of fact.

I agree we are not playing well enough to challenge for the title right now, the general play must improve. Not too bothered right now though, beating united in the last minute again got the place bouncing.
RedKenWah

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:00:11 am »
Personally dont think using Man Utd is a good barometer of whether a side is a title challenging side or not. However Arsenal did a job and in a game in which they thoroughly deserved to win and probably should have put it out of reach a lot earlier, but then again winning in the 90th plus minute is always special.

Could they play better, yes but its only 4 games in so theres always room for improvement, which can be said for the vast majority of teams in the league including us.
schumi_pete

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:03:59 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
Must say, i find the hatred of Arteta a bit irrational. It reminds me of when i go onto opposing forums before we play them and read similar nonsense about Jurgen. Bewildering some of the venom.

Ex-Evertonian and Ex-City piece of crap that thinks he is the billy big bollocks.. remember the touchline altercations with Klopp in the past seasons? He is just a shit wannabe P£p without any of the talent to go with it.

I liked Wenger a lot and always had time for him when he was managing Arsenal. I cannot stand the likes of Arteta and it is unfortunate that he is managing a club like Arsenal now.
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:43:01 am »
Thanks guys for ramming the taste of defeat into the jaws of victory of those manc fans .
I was sitting with an arsenal fan for dinner and his the goal from her , then saw it was offside, then saw the deccers goal.  Didn't realise until about an hour later you added another.
Man utd supporting stepson hasn't shown his face since I got home 😀
red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:37:02 am »
Them singing Rice, Rice Baby is perhaps the worst thing to happen in the world ever.
