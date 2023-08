I want someone else to try and go toe to toe with them, to experience the effect of their cheating. You had your chance and it was too much for you, not a criticism, a fact. And they only needed 89 points which is a breeze for them. 90+ is required to keep them honest. Who the fuck else, bar us, are capable of that? Newcastle? Chelsea? United? Not a chance. You lot look well short all over the pitch. Havertz? Are you sure? What's it like to feel like your chance has gone after 3 games? That's what those sportswashing, cheating c*nts do to you and I want more teams to feel that burn. Didn't hear much sympathy for our plight despite taking them to the wire 3 times and twice by a single point. 'Cry more' seemed to be the general consensus...so.......



Pretty much sums it up for me. Well said.Until any non cheating clubs have done what we have, they’re in no place to judge us, let alone take the piss. I saw virtual laps of honour last season that were so premature given how unproven Arsenal were alongside the cheats propensity to put huge winning runs together.Arsenal are only just beginning to even imagine what walking a mile in our shoes is like. Knock in a couple of 95+ point seasons and we’ll talk again.This isnt being snide, it’s just the reality of competing with cheats.