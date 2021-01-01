« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 16656 times)

RedG13

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
They didnt get a kick till we went down to 10. Palace at home against 10 in a night game is a recipe for trouble. We did great to hold on to the win in the end.
Yea I agree with that but not too much created before. I was confused why Arteta didn't sub earlier to try and relieve some of the pressure.
Like if Palace drew considering the red card I dont think it would been like super unfair.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #361 on: Today at 07:26:55 am
Arteta just isn't likeable is he. Heard him after last night's game re red card. He was giving his answer by not giving an answer ::)
stoa

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #362 on: Today at 07:34:26 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm
Is that the worst kit in PL history?

Are those high vis vests for stewards some standard colour? If not I want one club to have greenish ones and we might get another pass to a steward situation by an Arsenal player... :D
lamonti

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #363 on: Today at 08:05:22 am
As soon as Arsenal scored they went into mega-timewasting mode. Brutally cynical from Arteta.

Felt that Tomiyasu was unlucky to be punished specifically because Ramsdale is a much bigger timewaster and Tomiyasu's second foul was barely a foul, but it's far better that an outfield player (much more likely to get a second yellow) is booked for timewasting.

Mind you, they should have punished them both.
lamonti

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #364 on: Today at 08:07:46 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm
Is that the worst kit in PL history?

Absolutely shocking. Saw a clip of them playing us in the 80s recently, classic Arsenal away (yellow with navy sleeves and shorts) and thought what a classy change kit.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #365 on: Today at 08:10:32 am
Rice showed yesterday what a massive upgrade on Partey he is, Havertz for xhaka is still a problem though
bird_lfc

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #366 on: Today at 08:21:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:10:32 am
Rice showed yesterday what a massive upgrade on Partey he is, Havertz for xhaka is still a problem though

He did look very good. Agreed with Havertz though, I just dont think hes got it
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #367 on: Today at 08:31:18 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:21:32 am
He did look very good. Agreed with Havertz though, I just dont think hes got it

Caicedo wouldve been the ideal xhaka replacement, i dont think hes a holding midfielder in the rice mode and wouldve worked great alongside him.
In the big away games we ll probably play both rice and partey in midfield and go a bit more cautious, but havertz as an all action midfielder hes just not strong enough physically, for now at least.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #368 on: Today at 09:17:52 am
Rice is a very good player, though not dynamic enough to be a great one. But he needs to lose his inferiority complex to realise the potential he has. Last night he was 'shy' and played as if he thought he didn't really belong in the Arsenal team. It was a bit like the interview he gave when he first arrived and he gushed about how different everything was and how little he knew about football. That's the sort of thing you might hear from an 18 year-old not a seasoned international. I'm sure he'll get over that and settle down a bit. But will he ever be the fulcrum that Arsenal need in the middle? Something radical will have to happen to his game (and his personality) if he is to become that. He's not Bellingham, that's for sure. I suspect he's not a Szoboszlai either, from the little we've seen of our man.
Knight

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:22:52 am
Re Havertz as an 8. Feels to me like hes got a great engine on him and can press very, very well. Hes technically good and makes good late runs into the box. Hes much more of an 8 than a true no. 9. I quite like it and wouldnt be too concerned if I were an Arsenal fan.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #370 on: Today at 09:29:53 am
I don't see it with Havertz in that position, feels similar to Gakpo playing it for us.  Difference is that Gakpo is actually good as a false 9, Havertz is just such a wishy washy player.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #371 on: Today at 09:36:11 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:17:52 am
Rice is a very good player, though not dynamic enough to be a great one. But he needs to lose his inferiority complex to realise the potential he has. Last night he was 'shy' and played as if he thought he didn't really belong in the Arsenal team. It was a bit like the interview he gave when he first arrived and he gushed about how different everything was and how little he knew about football. That's the sort of thing you might hear from an 18 year-old not a seasoned international. I'm sure he'll get over that and settle down a bit. But will he ever be the fulcrum that Arsenal need in the middle? Something radical will have to happen to his game (and his personality) if he is to become that. He's not Bellingham, that's for sure. I suspect he's not a Szoboszlai either, from the little we've seen of our man.

I thought he stepped up yesterday and took control of the game, also it was the first time his teammates actually looked for him and trusted him with the ball, and that will get better with time.
I dont think we want him to be a bellingham, more of a roy keane, main attributes being defensive midfield and leadership. He doesnt have the ability to be a match winner, weve got other players to do that.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #372 on: Today at 09:43:39 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:52 am
Re Havertz as an 8. Feels to me like hes got a great engine on him and can press very, very well. Hes technically good and makes good late runs into the box. Hes much more of an 8 than a true no. 9. I quite like it and wouldnt be too concerned if I were an Arsenal fan.

I must have been watching a different player so far, hes done none of the above.

Its only 2/3 games and would be stupid to jump to conclusions, but at the moment hes not offering much. Though unlike Mount at man utd, weve won every game Havertz has played so he ll be under less pressure for now.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #373 on: Today at 09:48:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:29:53 am
I don't see it with Havertz in that position, feels similar to Gakpo playing it for us.  Difference is that Gakpo is actually good as a false 9, Havertz is just such a wishy washy player.

Wishy washy describes him well, although maybe its the position, i saw Gakpo at chelsea, mount in every game and havertz so far, all look like the game is passing them by.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #374 on: Today at 10:12:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:36:11 am
I thought he stepped up yesterday and took control of the game, also it was the first time his teammates actually looked for him and trusted him with the ball, and that will get better with time.
I dont think we want him to be a bellingham, more of a roy keane, main attributes being defensive midfield and leadership. He doesnt have the ability to be a match winner, weve got other players to do that.

I thought he did the opposite after your full back got sent off. Rice disappeared in a sense. It was interesting that Odegaard had to keep pointing to him to tell him where to go.

I doubt you saw how Liverpool reacted after losing Mac Allister at a similar point in the game. We didn't retreat and try and protect what we had. We went for a third (which we got) and a fourth (which we didn't). And talk of "stepping up", that is exactly what Szobozslai did. He went up a couple of gears in a way I've never seen Rice do, even in his pomp at West Ham. I'm not saying he won't be able to do it, but he'll need to radically change his game and his mind if he's to manage it.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #375 on: Today at 10:23:32 am
There's a difference between going down to 10 men at home to Bournemouth compared to away at Palace though.  They have a unique atmosphere, it's a London derby, they're a better team - way more pressure.  Arsenal were just lucky it was against a team whose manager doesn't know how to coach attacking football.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #376 on: Today at 10:40:56 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:32 am
There's a difference between going down to 10 men at home to Bournemouth compared to away at Palace though.  They have a unique atmosphere, it's a London derby, they're a better team - way more pressure.  Arsenal were just lucky it was against a team whose manager doesn't know how to coach attacking football.

Don't you want it both ways there? A better team who haven't been coached to attack?

I accept what you say about the home atmosphere, but you'll probably agree with me that us losing Mac Allister was a bigger blow than Arsenal losing a very ineffectual left back.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #377 on: Today at 10:43:40 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:56 am
Don't you want it both ways there? A better team who haven't been coached to attack?

I accept what you say about the home atmosphere, but you'll probably agree with me that us losing Mac Allister was a bigger blow than Arsenal losing a very ineffectual left back.

Yeah absolutely on the players that saw red, he was the last player we could afford to lose.  Think if both teams were drawing at the time, we'd have had a much easier time getting a goal at home against Bournemouth compared to Arsenal trying to break down a team that's set up primarily to defend in Palace.
