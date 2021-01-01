Rice is a very good player, though not dynamic enough to be a great one. But he needs to lose his inferiority complex to realise the potential he has. Last night he was 'shy' and played as if he thought he didn't really belong in the Arsenal team. It was a bit like the interview he gave when he first arrived and he gushed about how different everything was and how little he knew about football. That's the sort of thing you might hear from an 18 year-old not a seasoned international. I'm sure he'll get over that and settle down a bit. But will he ever be the fulcrum that Arsenal need in the middle? Something radical will have to happen to his game (and his personality) if he is to become that. He's not Bellingham, that's for sure. I suspect he's not a Szoboszlai either, from the little we've seen of our man.