Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 13720 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #280 on: August 12, 2023, 11:57:18 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #281 on: August 13, 2023, 07:47:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 12, 2023, 06:30:36 pm
That was harder work than it should have been. First half was excellent then we stopped playing and couldve thrown it away in the end.

Still, ill put it down to early season cobwebs, 3 points is all that matters first game.

I thought Rice was very good but Havertz.. not seeing it so far.

Sometimes winning is all that matters, yes beating someone handsomely is always nice but first game of the season and players are likely to be still getting up to speed so 3 points is more important. Notts Forest are always going to be a tougher team than expected though and especially their first game and likely their first home game theyll be something. After that though the bubble will burst for them somewhat and the usual theyll rely on their home ground to get points.

However either way good start for Arsenal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #282 on: August 13, 2023, 08:31:04 am »
Can see why they are getting another keeper. Ramsdale didn't look great in second half.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #283 on: August 13, 2023, 01:04:35 pm »
No Raya for Brentford, medical at Arsenal tomorrow. Every little helps, if the competition drives the keepers on then its good for the team.

So thats 4 in this summer, 3 im really excited about. And Hevertz!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #284 on: August 14, 2023, 05:27:09 pm »
Talk is the Timber injury is a bad 1. Meniscus looks like being best case scenario, hopefully not ACL.  :(
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #285 on: August 14, 2023, 05:44:59 pm »
Sad, he looked great in those two games. Very silky player.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #286 on: August 14, 2023, 05:49:32 pm »
Big blow, he already looked like our best left back after 2 games, and hes not even a left back.

I guess that changes any plans for Tierney to leave.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #287 on: August 14, 2023, 06:19:53 pm »
ACL injury?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #288 on: August 14, 2023, 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 14, 2023, 06:19:53 pm
ACL injury?

Woodworm.

Actually Ill have another go. Dutch Elm disease.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #289 on: August 14, 2023, 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 14, 2023, 06:19:53 pm
ACL injury?

Nothing official yet but these are the rumours
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #290 on: August 14, 2023, 06:39:34 pm »
That sucks about Timber.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #291 on: August 14, 2023, 06:43:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 14, 2023, 06:28:55 pm
Nothing official yet but these are the rumours
So might be barking up the wrong tree?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #292 on: August 14, 2023, 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 14, 2023, 06:43:50 pm
So might be barking up the wrong tree?
Cut that, and log out!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #293 on: August 14, 2023, 07:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 14, 2023, 06:43:50 pm
So might be barking up the wrong tree?

Hes seeing a specialist, one of the best carpenters in the country.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #294 on: August 14, 2023, 07:15:14 pm »
https://twitter.com/MikeVerweij/status/1691119104399491072?t=K5QzAH0fe-_RO9sM-XoRAQ&s=19

Looking like ACL. Think he missed a couple of game the last couple of years. Joins Arsenal, does ACL first league game.  :butt
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #295 on: August 14, 2023, 07:27:41 pm »
Been a real spate in the past week or so - Timber, Courtois, Militao and Mings all suffering ACL injuries. Suppose that's the counterpoint to spunking your entire budget on one player ala Caicedo - only takes one freak injury and your season can be derailed. Shame for Timber - he's young enough that he should recover fully, but always a risk after these kind of injuries that a player won't come back fully the same.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #296 on: August 14, 2023, 07:31:47 pm »
I have a nice line in Timber gags which I was saving to mill one at a time over the season, but I don't think they're really appropiate now he's injured, so I'll have to set aside the pleasure.

Unless it's all paper talk?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 am »
Well its always sad news to see get an ACL injury

Theres a chance its only a grade one injury in which case rest (still months) might do the job, but they usually seem to operate and its usually pretty much a year out.

Is it more or do there seem to have been a lot of ACL injuries at the start of the season?


On Forest, it did remind me a bit of our game against them at the end of last season.  I think it might be the case that they are actually bloody hard to play against.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 am »
If Timber falls against Forest does he make a sound?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 am »
Neville thinks these lot will win the league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:26:48 am
Neville thinks these lot will win the league.

I dont think he does , he either :

1- hates arsenal so much that he wants to say we underachieved if we dont win it.
2- have been told by sky to predict an arsenal title win because going for city again might turn people off watching .
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:07:52 am
I dont think he does , he either :

1- hates arsenal so much that he wants to say we underachieved if we dont win it.
2- have been told by sky to predict an arsenal title win because going for city again might turn people off watching .
I mean all other pundits they have pick City so it's unlikely it's for the second reason. Just thought it was a terrible pick ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 12:01:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
I mean all other pundits they have pick City so it's unlikely it's for the second reason. Just thought it was a terrible pick ;)

Hes seen as the main pundit on sky, and because all the others went for city, it makes sense for them to mix it up a bit.
In fairness i dont see anyone else giving city a challenge.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:01:41 pm
Hes seen as the main pundit on sky, and because all the others went for city, it makes sense for them to mix it up a bit.
In fairness i dont see anyone else giving city a challenge.
Not really.
Agreed as it stands they will win it easily.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 02:55:40 pm »
Raya deal is an odd one, but shows that Arsenal are now up against FFP buffers.

Were the only top club not to have to worry about it, makes you proud eh?  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm »
Now De Bruyne out for a few months. Strange start to the season its been.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 14, 2023, 07:15:14 pm
https://twitter.com/MikeVerweij/status/1691119104399491072?t=K5QzAH0fe-_RO9sM-XoRAQ&s=19

Looking like ACL. Think he missed a couple of game the last couple of years. Joins Arsenal, does ACL first league game.  :butt

Horrible luck.Bit like that Kalajdzic who signed for Wolves and injured in his first game i think.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:07:10 pm
Horrible luck.Bit like that Kalajdzic who signed for Wolves and injured in his first game i think.

Is that the guy who did his knee? First game this season he got his lights punched out!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 04:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm
Is that the guy who did his knee? First game this season he got his lights punched out!

Yes.Should've loaned Cech's old helmet for the game,anything goes at Old Trafford as ever.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 06:32:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:55:40 pm
Raya deal is an odd one, but shows that Arsenal are now up against FFP buffers.

Were the only top club not to have to worry about it, makes you proud eh?  ;D

Think we thought we would have done a few more sales by now..

Still got the likes of Balogun, Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares etc we'll probably look to sell in the next couple of weeks, although some might have to be loans I suppose.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:32:15 pm
Think we thought we would have done a few more sales by now..

Still got the likes of Balogun, Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares etc we'll probably look to sell in the next couple of weeks, although some might have to be loans I suppose.
Bet you don't get as much for your Tavares as we did for ours.  ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 07:19:31 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 14, 2023, 07:15:14 pm
https://twitter.com/MikeVerweij/status/1691119104399491072?t=K5QzAH0fe-_RO9sM-XoRAQ&s=19

Looking like ACL. Think he missed a couple of game the last couple of years. Joins Arsenal, does ACL first league game.  :butt
Very innocuous cause too, wasn't it? No contact, running and just twisted his knee awkwardly. Similar to Owen that time. Never good when a player goes down injured and they're not near anyone else.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm
Bet you don't get as much for your Tavares as we did for ours.  ;)
I think I said it before, we won't get as much for Balogun as Liverpool did for Brewster.

Arsenal are absolutely terrible at selling. At least, Edu has made us better at recruiting. Under Sanllehi, we were terrible at everything.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #313 on: Today at 12:52:37 am »
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1691493760968929300

Arteta and Edu signing Rayas grand dad
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #314 on: Today at 12:53:54 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
I think I said it before, we won't get as much for Balogun as Liverpool did for Brewster.

Arsenal are absolutely terrible at selling. At least, Edu has made us better at recruiting. Under Sanllehi, we were terrible at everything.

Yeh we need to start making brochures for the players we want to sell to hand them out, like the one Michael Owen once did when looking for a club.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #315 on: Today at 01:48:20 am »
Eddie Nketiah: A lot of the boys all grew up around the same area, so you knew them well away from football too. You all helped each other out, and your parents might drop your friends in, or your friends parents would take you and vice-versa. Especially when you move to an academy, its a bit further away to travel.

I was at Chelsea from the age of nine so it was quite a journey. The boys who came in from similar areas like south-east London, Lewisham, would come in together. Wed get the train together or one of the parents would drop us. It made us closer as friends and was good fun. We all grew up as one big family.

Wed go on tour together, our parents and family would be around together all the time, so we all got to know each other, and obviously Deccers was part of that too.

Thats why we have such a good relationship now. Weve got a lot of memories together, I know his dad and he knows my parents too. Its a big family that always stays with you.
